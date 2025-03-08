The 2025 Cincinnati Bengals offense is beginning to take shape. While their wide receiver's futures have some questions, quarterback Joe Burrow can take at least one sigh of relief knowing he will have one of his favorite targets back for next year.

The Bengals are re-signing free agent tight end Mike Gesicki to a three-year deal worth $25.5 million, according to the NFL Network. The veteran pass-catcher emerged as a top weapon for Burrow last season, finishing with 65 catches -- more than his previous two seasons combined -- along with 665 yards and two touchdowns. The 29-year-old led the Bengals in targets (83), receptions, yards and touchdowns.

He joined Cincinnati ahead of the 2024 season on a one-year, $2.5 million contract and the team clearly liked what it saw in his first year on the team. Before heading to the Queen City, Gesicki was with the New England Patriots in 2023 and the Miami Dolphins for the first five years of his pro career.