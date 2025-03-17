It's been an interesting year of NFL free agency; a lot of teams had money, but the talent pool was not necessarily deep enough to justify spending it. As a result, several teams opted to pay their own players more now and give themselves flexibility into the future. Some teams explored trades as a way to upgrade the roster in the present while also spending some of that salary cap space.

For example, the Bears, Patriots and Vikings were among the notable teams to open the checkbooks in March. Aside from free agent decisions from Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson still looming, a large percentage of free agency is complete and teams are turning their attention toward filling remaining needs in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is particularly strong at defensive tackle and running back, but deficient in areas such as wide receiver and cornerback.

Here is the most pressing need for each team after the first wave of free agents have already been signed:

AFC North

Bengals: Edge rusher

Cincinnati has committed to executing contract extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but one would assume those moves will prevent them from securing pass rusher Trey Hendrickson long-term -- though the team is reportedly trying to retain him. In the event that Hendrickson is gone, and following the news of Sam Hubbard's retirement, the Bengals are left with former first-round pick Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai, who re-signed at a modest rate. The moves to bolster the interior defensive line leave edge rusher as a more pressing need.

Browns: Quarterback

It sounds as though Cleveland's plan, at this time, is to sign Russell Wilson. Should that option fall through, then the team would explore signing Joe Flacco or Carson Wentz. In short, it is less than an ideal situation at the game's most important position. Cleveland is still likely to take a quarterback in the draft as well.

Ravens: Edge rusher

Baltimore had little pass rush outside of 33-year-old Kyle Van Noy in 2024. The idea of Van Noy replicating that production year-over-year is unrealistic. Odafe Oweh did have 10 sacks, but his 11.7% pressure rate, according to TruMedia, ranked No. 59 among players with at least 200 pass rush snaps. Baltimore could benefit from adding true difference-making pass rusher as its prepares for the future.

Steelers: Quarterback

Pittsburgh is being held hostage by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Justin Fields opted for the greener pastures of New York. The pursuit of Rodgers has probably soured Russell Wilson on the idea of returning to the Steel City for what would be a second season. The franchise did bring back Mason Rudolph, but one would assume they are a team in the mix to draft a quarterback as well.

AFC South

Colts: Interior offensive line

Veteran interior offensive linemen Will Fries and Ryan Kelly signed with Minnesota this offseason. They missed a portion of time a year ago due to injuries and rookies Dalton Tucker, Tanor Bortolini stepped into those roles. There were growing pains as expected as the organization may feel more comfortable bringing in veteran competition.

Jaguars: Defensive tackle

There is a lot of wish-casting in regards to Jacksonville's defensive interior. They hope that DaVon Hamilton and Arik Armstead return to form and that second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith builds upon last campaign. New head coach Liam Coen could use a few more bodies in the secondary and tight end could be addressed in the absence of Evan Engram, but Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham has been a popular choice at No. 5 overall.

Texans: Interior offensive line

Houston created a need on its own roster when it traded veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington in exchange for draft compensation, in addition to trading offensive guard Kenyon Green and releasing Shaq Mason. Early reports out of H-Town are that Tytus Howard and Blake Fisher will be the starting tackles next season.

At No. 25 overall, or in a trade up the board, the potential union of the Texans and the top available offensive lineman feels like a probable outcome.

Titans: Edge rusher

Tennessee's collection of pass rushers (Arden Key, Ali Gaye, etc.) leaves a lot to be desired after allowing Harold Landry to depart. The Titans sit at No. 1 overall with Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter available. However, the team could also draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward and opt to punt on addressing edge rusher until No. 33 overall or later.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs among best available Cody Benjamin

AFC East



Bills: Cornerback

Buffalo has replacement-level players or better in almost every role. There is a case to be made for an upgrade in multiple spots, but the boundary cornerback opposite Christian Benford may be the biggest need. First-round pick Kaiir Elam did not work out and he was traded to Dallas this offseason.

Safety is another potential need.

Dolphins: Defensive line

The 2025 NFL Draft is particularly deep at defensive line and the lack of attention to the position in free agency could be a signal that they intend to take a few in April. At this time, the Dolphins have three players listed for three starting roles: Zach Sieler, Neil Farrell Jr. and Matt Dickerson. Calais Campbell could theoretically return for his age-39 season.

Jets: Wide receiver

New York collected about a half-dozen competent pass catchers in the past few years after acquiring Aaron Rodgers, but then those players gradually moved on over the same period of time. In terms of reliability, the room is essentially Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and no one else. They need to develop and execute a long-term vision at the position in order for Justin Fields to succeed.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

New England needed not one, but two offensive tackles. The Patriots signed veteran Morgan Moses to play right tackle, but still need to address backside protection for Drake Maye. Fortunately for the Patriots, they hold the No. 4 overall selection and will have the choice of Missouri's Armand Membou or LSU's Will Campbell.

Wide receiver remains a priority as well.

AFC West

Broncos: Running back

Linebacker? Check. Safety? Check. Tight end? Check.

Denver has gone through its offseason wish list and efficiently crossed each off; with the exception of running back. Javonte Williams was signed by Dallas, which leaves Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime to compete. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty or North Carolina's Omarion Hampton could be primary targets for the organization in the first round of next month's draft.

Chargers: Tight end

Despite the signing of veteran Donte Jackson, cornerback remains a potential problem area for Jim Harbaugh's team. It may not be realistic to expect the defensive tackles to play as well as they had in 2024 and there is a big emphasis on older pass rushers Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree performing in the absence of Joey Bosa. But there are options in those spots.

For the way Harbaugh wants to execute his offense, the presence of a field-stretching tight end would be invaluable. Michigan's Colston Loveland has been associated with them for months, but could be off the board by No. 22 overall.

Chiefs: Defensive tackle

Kansas City had solid play to pair with Chris Jones for years and that group rarely turned over, but now Khalen Saunders, Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton have been extracted over the past few years. The leftovers are uninspiring and it is time for the franchise to build that room back up in a deep draft for the position.

Running back would be another consideration if the Chiefs had not shown a willingness to invest little in the position since Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not pan out.

Raiders: Wide receiver

Brock Bowers is Geno Smith's primary outlet in Las Vegas, but the wide receiver room is thin beyond Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders have opened trade discussions for tight end Michael Mayer, so it does not sound like a heavy 12 personnel share is in their future. They will need at least one and possibly two wide receivers to upgrade that operation.

2025 NFL free agency team-by-team grades: Vikings, Patriots, Commanders among top marks after first few days Tyler Sullivan

NFC North

Bears: Defensive tackle

Chicago's roster, from top to bottom, is really solid after all the moves the Bears made along the offensive and defensive lines. There are still question marks in specific roles, but the biggest is defensive tackle. They may not add another body to that room, but they need Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens to develop and/or Grady Jarrett and Andrew Billings delivering competent play into their 30s.

Lions: Edge rusher

Detroit moved on from Za'Darius Smith after acquiring him midseason and Aidan Hutchinson is returning from a serious knee injury. The other pass rushers on the roster are Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal. Davenport has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career and Paschal has been more of a stable run defender than one capable of providing explosiveness off the edge. The Lions would benefit from adding a young, bendy, explosive pass rusher who can challenge at the high side.

Packers: Cornerback

Green Bay signed Nate Hobbs and there could be more versatility there than his background in Las Vegas suggests. The team will almost certainly move on from Jaire Alexander at some point this offseason, which leaves them Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon. They may well be fine, but that is one position that carries the biggest unknown at this stage of the festivities.

Vikings: Cornerback

Safety, linebacker and cornerback are all on similar footing. They could each use one new starter. In the case of cornerback, they retained Byron Murphy Jr. and signed Isaiah Rodgers, but that room could benefit from having a lockdown boundary cornerback who would allow Rodgers and Murphy to be the best version of themselves.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Linebacker

Safety and linebacker are probably two of the biggest needs if you are a believer that Cade Otton can be a solution for them at tight end. They re-signed Lavonte David but, at some point, he is going to move on and there is not a transition of power in waiting.

Falcons: Edge rusher

Atlanta had one of the worst pass rush operations in the league last season; an evergreen statement. They signed Leonard Floyd, but that is this version's Matthew Judon. They need a new hope at the position that they can build around. Fortunately, there are several options in this year's class.

Panthers: Edge rusher

Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum have been fine depth additions over the past two offseasons, but hoping Jadeveon Clowney can be the focal point of the team's pass rush in the short and long term is not a plan grounded by reason. It would benefit them to add a difference-maker to speed up the opposing quarterback's processing. There are multiple options for them with the No. 8 overall selection.

Saints: Wide receiver

There are not a lot of exciting elements to New Orleans' roster right now. The Saints need to add playmakers and one of the most deficient areas is wide receiver. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed both suffered serious injuries. Journeymen Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Dante Pettis are also in that room. The Saints need another player who can turn a single into a double to pair with Olave.

NFC East

Commanders: Edge rusher

Washington has a lot of defensive ends who will be firm at the point of attack and give the franchise a high floor in run defense. The issue is that they lack any and all explosiveness off the edge. Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. would give them something they sorely lack among that group.

Ideally, they would draft a cornerback capable of starting on the boundary and allow Mike Sainristil to move back into the slot.

Cowboys: Offensive guard

Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton and center Cooper Beebe are young players who no longer have the benefit of Zack Martin's presence on that offensive line. Brock Hoffman is in line to start at one guard spot and he had already been pushed out of the center competition. They could theoretically reshuffle the deck and try Beebe at guard and Hoffman at center.

Eagles: Safety

Philadelphia has replacement level players or better at every position, so "need" is a relative term. Their need is not as pressing as holes on the roster of other teams. The Eagles may not be able to find an upgrade without moving up in the first round to target either South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori or Georgia's Malaki Starks.

They did lose free agents Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Mekhi Becton, but had already been preparing for that eventuality.

Giants: Quarterback

New York is twiddling its thumbs as it awaits the free agent decision of Aaron Rodgers. The team could lose out on Russell Wilson and Rodgers, in theory. The Giants were already considered desperate and likely to make an offer for the No. 1 overall selection in order to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward. It is a make-or-break year for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen and their actions support that idea.

NFC West

49ers: Defensive tackle

The choice boiled down to the interior offensive line and the interior defensive line. Offensive guard Aaron Banks signed with the Packers and reserve offensive tackle Jaylon Moore signed with Kansas City. The offensive line had already been a weakness despite the offense taking some of the pressure off that unit.

However, defensive tackle is a bigger need. Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Javon Kinlaw are all gone. Maliek Collins is gone from last year's team as well. Those defections were not countered with equal or better replacements.

Cardinals: Linebacker

Arizona has replacement-level linebackers right now, which makes sense because Philadelphia never spent big on the position and that is where head coach Jonathan Gannon cut his teeth. The success of the cornerback position relies upon the development of youth, such as Max Melton and Garrett Williams.

Rams: Cornerback

Inside linebacker may actually be more bereft of talent, but the Rams have had no problem finding Day 3 prospects or undrafted free agent players to fill that role. The efforts to solve the short- and long-term cornerback situation have been mixed. Darious Williams was solid for them, but they will have to replace him in the coming years as well.

Seahawks: Offensive guard

Seattle is not going to move on from offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, but they need to play better. The lack of consistency is exacerbated by poor interior play. They chose not to be active in pursuit of top dollar free agents and are now exploring reclamation projects, such as Teven Jenkins, who has struggled to stay healthy.

Safety would be another consideration as head coach Mike Macdonald pursues his version of Kyle Hamilton.