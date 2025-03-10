The Buffalo Bills are adding a new weapon for reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, as they have agreed on a three-year, $36 million deal with former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Josh Palmer, per ESPN.

In 2024, Palmer caught 39 passes for 584 yards and one touchdown. He came to L.A. as a third-round pick out of the University of Tennessee in 2021, and has caught 182 passes for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns in four NFL seasons. Palmer's best campaign statistically came in 2022, when he caught 72 passes for 769 yards and three touchdowns.

Josh Palmer LAC • WR • #5 TAR 65 REC 39 REC YDs 584 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

While Palmer, 25, hasn't had elite production up to this point, he has the size and ability to be a legitimate perimeter threat for Allen. The Bills attempted to replace Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis with Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman last year, but the two new wideouts combined for just 883 receiving yards while both averaged under 43 receiving yards per game. Khalil Shakir was Buffalo's leading receiver with 821 yards and four touchdowns on 76 receptions, and he was rewarded earlier this offseason with a four-year extension worth up to $60.2 million.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, including Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, other vets Cody Benjamin

The Palmer addition was the first reported addition for Buffalo in the legal tampering period. At receiver, the Bills have Cooper and Mack Hollins as free agents looking for new deals.