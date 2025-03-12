One of the key areas the Denver Broncos needed to address this offseason was getting more from the tight end position. Well, in the opening minutes of the new league year on Wednesday, the team did just that. Denver has agreed to a two-year deal with veteran tight end Evan Engram, his agent announced. As for the financial parameters, Engram will receive a $23 million deal that includes $16.5 million fully guaranteed, per NFL Media.

Engram was a cap casualty of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him just before the start of the legal tampering period. The 30-year-old spent the past three seasons with the organization after initially signing with the Jags as a free agent in 2022 following his stint with the New York Giants, who drafted him No. 23 overall in 2017 out of Ole Miss.

The two-time Pro Bowl tight end has been a highly productive pass catcher throughout his career, but especially over his tenure in Jacksonville. His most prolific season came back in 2023 where he tallied 114 catches and 963 yards receiving, both career highs. He also hauled in four touchdowns that season. In 2024, Engram was limited to just nine games, but was still productive, catching 47 balls for 365 yards and a touchdown.

In just that short window of playing time last year, Engram's production was more than Denver's top tight end Adam Trautman, who caught just 13 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games.

That emphasizes how badly the Broncos needed to bolster the top of the tight end depth chart. Moreover, Engram fills what Sean Payton calls the "joker" position in his offense, which is a callback to the likes of Jimmy Graham during the coach's days with the New Orleans Saints. Earlier this offseason, he told the Up and Adams show that getting a "joker" was on his wish list, while also explaining the role within his offense.

"A joker can be a tight end or a running back that has exceptional -- we were spoiled here [in New Orleans] when you think about it," Payton said. "You had Reggie [Bush], you had Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara. Those are interior, either tight ends or running backs, that they have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back. And then you get the matchups. We had quite a few of them here because you are getting two-high defense and you have to work the inside."

So, it looks like Engram will now be the latest "joker" for Payton, and could lead to more prolific numbers in 2025.