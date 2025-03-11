The Cleveland Browns made waves on Day 1 of the negotiating period, agreeing to a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that landed the organization veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett. While Pickett certainly provides depth to a QB room that is in desperate need of it, there's also more work to be done, particularly at the top of the depth chart.

With Deshaun Watson's status for 2025 in serious doubt due to a second torn Achilles (along with poor play when he's been on the field), the Browns need someone to take the reins as the starter going forward. Sure, the team could opt to use the No. 2 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft to bring in a young signal-caller. Or they could go the veteran route. If/when they do, it appears head coach Kevin Stefanski is eyeing a reunion.

Kirk Cousins ATL • QB • #18 CMP% 66.9 YDs 3508 TD 18 INT 16 YD/Att 7.74 View Profile

During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, The Athletic's Zac Jackson noted the Browns plan to bring in another quarterback, likely current Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Kirk Cousins. With Michael Penix Jr. now entrenched as the Falcons starter, Cousins -- who signed a four-year, $180 million with the team last offseason -- is expendable and Atlanta may look to release him before March 16 when they owe him $10 million. That will trigger Cleveland into pouncing for Cousins.

"[Pickett] was not acquired to be the No. 1 quarterback, so probably by the weekend, they'll have Kirk Cousins," Jackson predicted, via Sports Illustrated. "March 16, the Falcons owe him $10 million and everybody expects that they won't pay him that. If they do, we'll see what's next, but probably Kirk Cousins. Always has been the No. 1 plan. That's kinda been out there since December."

Ever since Cousins' future in Atlanta was put in doubt, the Browns have been a logical landing spot for the 36-year-old, thanks to his relationship with Stefanski. The Browns head coach worked with Cousins when he was with the Minnesota Vikings, initially as the quarterbacks coach, and eventually ascended to offensive coordinator. In the two seasons with Stefanski (either as the QB coach or OC), Cousins threw for at least 3,600 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had a passer rating of 99.7 and 107.4, respectively.