The Cleveland Browns are parting ways with one of their starting safeties, as Cleveland.com reports that Juan Thornhill will be released with a post-June 1 designation. The 29-year-old had just one year remaining on his contract.

Thornhill posted on social media this past weekend, "Greater things to come. One day at a time," which led to some speculation about his future. This month, Thornhill has sent a number of posts indicating he's motivated to remind the NFL world who he is in 2025.

Thornhill played 11 games in each of his two seasons with Cleveland, recording 103 combined tackles and four passes defensed. A lingering calf injury drastically affected his time in Cleveland, and is likely a reason why the Browns were fine parting ways with Thornhill. His cut saves the Browns $3.4 million on the cap this year, according to Cleveland.com, but keep in mind that NFL teams receive just two post-June 1 cuts per offseason.

Nick Chubb free agency: AFC North rival reportedly interested in signing former Pro Bowl running back Bryan DeArdo

Thornhill came over in free agency from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, and recorded 234 combined tackles, one sack, 20 passes defensed and a whopping eight interceptions in 65 games played.