With the NFL on the doorstep of free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs are handling some in-house business. The defending AFC champions are re-signing wide receiver Hollywood Brown, according to NFL Media. The deal is reportedly worth up to $11 million as Brown, who was slated to become an unrestricted free agent next week, remains in Kansas City.

It was a topsy-turvy first season for Brown, who signed another one-year deal with the Chiefs as a free agent last offseason. Bringing the promise of injecting more speed to the wide receiver room, the 27-year-old impact was limited after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason. That led to Brown being placed on injured reserve to start the year and didn't make his debut until Week 16.

Marquise Brown KC • WR • #5 TAR 15 REC 9 REC YDs 91 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

He appeared in two regular-season games for the franchise before resting alongside the remainder of the Chiefs key starters in Week 18. In all, he finished with nine catches on 15 targets for 91 yards receiving in the regular season.

Brown was able to suit up during Kansas City's playoff run, but didn't make too much of an impact, catching five balls for 50 yards in three total games, including the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, including Sam Darnold, Chris Godwin, other vets Cody Benjamin

With that rather freakish year behind him, Brown is looking for a reset with the Chiefs in 2025. When healthy, the former first-round pick has proven to be a capable pass catcher. He entered the league with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him No. 25 overall in 2019 out of Oklahoma and put together a 1,000-yard season in 2021. Brown was later traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. While he did flash his potential there, he also battled injuries and never played a full season.

For his career, Brown has 322 receptions for 3,735 yards and 28 touchdowns.