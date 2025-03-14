The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping a familiar face in their backfield as they gear up for the 2025 season. The club has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran running back Kareem Hunt, according to NFL Media. The contract is worth $1.5 million but also includes incentives.

Hunt is currently in his second stint with the organization after signing on with the team in mid-September following an injury to starting back Isiah Pacheco in Week 2. The 29-year-old appeared in 13 regular-season games for Kansas City, which included eight starts. In that time, he totaled 728 yards rushing and seven rushing touchdowns, while adding 176 yards receiving.

Even as Pacheco came back into the fold, Hunt remained a noticeable figure in the backfield throughout the team's playoff run to Super Bowl LIX. In those three games, he rushed 28 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Looking forward to next season, Hunt will likely serve as a complementary/depth piece to the backfield rotation behind Pacheco and alongside free agent addition Elijah Mitchell and second-year back Carson Steele.

Hunt was initially drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Toledo and burst onto the scene as a rookie, earning a Pro Bowl nod after leading the league in rushing yards (1,327). Through the early stages of his career, Hunt remained one of the more versatile backs in the league, proving to be a capable pass-catching option out of the backfield.

However, in 2018, a videotape surfaced of Hunt pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her. That not only led to his release from Kansas City but eventually an eight-game suspension for the start of the 2019 season when he later signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Throughout his eight-year career stretched between the Chiefs and Browns, Hunt has rushed for 5,164 yards and 47 touchdowns, while adding 2,066 yards receiving and 17 receiving touchdowns.