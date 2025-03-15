The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping a familiar face around Arrowhead Stadium. The club has re-signed veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal, according to NFL Media. The financial parameters that'll keep the 28-year-old pass catcher in K.C. were not immediately disclosed.

Smith-Schuster is in the midst of his second stint with the Chiefs, initially signing with the club as a free agent in March 2022. That year, he helped the club win Super Bowl LVII and tallied 933 yards receiving during the regular season.

Following his release from the New England Patriots at the beginning of August last summer, the wideout returned to Kansas City just before the start of the regular season. He then appeared in 14 games (eight starts) during the regular season, catching 18 of his 26 targets for 231 yards and two touchdowns. During the Chiefs playoff run to Super Bowl LIX, Smith-Schuster added four catches for 76 yards over three games.

As that production suggests, Smith-Schuster should be looked at as a depth piece in the Chiefs wide receiver room as it relates to the 2025 campaign. The club will likely look to lean on its young receiver group, headlined by Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury. Kansas City also re-signed Hollywood Brown earlier this offseason as well.

For his career, Smith-Schuster has totaled 448 receptions for 5,279 yards and 32 touchdowns over 104 regular-season games.