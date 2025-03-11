The Dallas Cowboys lost a couple of important defensive free agents such as cornerback Jourdan Lewis and pass rusher Chauncey Golston during the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period, but they found a young defender with potential on the second day. Per NFL Media, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with former New Orleans Saints pass rusher Payton Turner on a one-year, $3 million deal with $2 million guaranteed.

The Houston native was selected by the Saints with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston. Turner was a late riser in that draft class, as ESPN reported that executives found themselves intrigued with the defensive end because of his character, medicals and his length. In his final collegiate season, Turner recorded 25 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks in just five games played.

Turner played in a career-high 16 games this past season for the Saints, and recorded 21 combined tackles, two sacks, four passes defended and the first two forced fumbles of his career. In New Orleans, Turner never recorded an official start, and part of that is due to injuries. A shoulder injury cut Turner's rookie season short, he was then in and out of the lineup with just eight games played in 2022, and in 2023, he played in just the regular-season opener and finale due to a turf toe injury. In his four NFL seasons, Turner appeared in just 31 games.

In Turner, the Cowboys find a cheap talent with upside; but his development and future will be decided by if he can stay on the field. Turner finally did that in 2024, but can he build on his career year?