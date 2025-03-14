The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back a familiar face to help bolster their defense in 2025, agreeing to terms with veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler on a one-year, $8 million deal, according to NFL Media.

Fowler, 30, spent the 2024 season with the Washington Commanders. He recorded arguably his best season to date in 2024, tallying 39 tackles (14 for loss), 10.5 sacks (his highest total since 2019), two forced fumbles and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

The third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Fowler spent his first two-plus seasons with the Jaguars before being traded to the Rams during the 2018 season. Fowler spent just one full season in Los Angeles before playing two years in Atlanta. Fowler then spent two seasons with the Cowboys, recording 10 sacks and three forced fumbles over that span.

Following the 2023 season, Fowler reunited in Washington with Commanders head coach and former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. While he made just seven starts last season, Fowler put up numbers that mirrored the league's premier pass rushers.

The Dallas defense is hoping to rebound following a disappointing 2024 season. Last year, the unit ranked 31st in the NFL in points allowed, last in rushing touchdowns allowed and was also last in the league in red zone efficiency.