Davante Adams is headed to Hollywood. The six-time Pro Bowler and possible future Hall of Fame receiver is signing a two-year dealwith the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.

The signing of Adams makes sense for the Rams, who are in the midst of trying to trade former All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp. With Kupp on his way out the door, the signing of Adams gives veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford another proven veteran wideout to throw to.

Adams, 32, spent the first eight years of his career with the Packers, where he put up prolific numbers while catching passes for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Adams earned his sixth and most recent Pro Bowl nod as a member of the Raiders, where he spent two-plus seasons before he was traded to the Jets prior to last year's deadline.

Last season, Adams caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. During the 2024 season, Adams eclipsed 11,000 career receiving yards. He also became only the 12th receiver in history to catch over 100 career touchdowns.

Adams will now resume his career with the Rams, who are hoping to compile at least one more Super Bowl run with Stafford under center.