The 2025 NFL offseason is firing on all cylinders now. A day after several teams agreed to blockbuster deals, including the Buffalo Bills giving Josh Allen a new $330 million contract, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquiring DK Metcalf and the Los Angeles Rams signing Davante Adams, the league's free agent negotiating period kicked off Monday. And while most signings and trades can't be finalized until Wednesday, dozens of big names have already found new homes or inked new deals.

The biggest needle-movers: Sam Darnold put unofficial pen to paper on a deal to leave the Minnesota Vikings and become the new quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, Justin Fields followed suit by leaving the Steelers to replace Aaron Rodgers as the New York Jets' signal-caller, and a couple of Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles cashed in with new landing spots.

Which of Monday's moves are most encouraging? And which ones have us scratching our head? Here's how we'd grade the biggest reported signings and trades of Day 1, ahead of free agency's official start on Wednesday:

Seahawks signing Sam Darnold

Darnold folded in crunch time to close his otherwise explosive 2024 season, and now he'll be without the Minnesota Vikings' all-star skill group. But by dealing Geno Smith, Seattle essentially traded one gifted but mercurial passer for a younger one, while picking up a third-round pick and projected cap savings. It's a slightly higher-upside dart throw at a critical position.

Grade: B

Jets signing Justin Fields

What better way to pivot from the Aaron Rodgers era than by going all in on youthful upside? Fields is still just 26, and his deal -- two years for $40 million -- is borderline backup money in this era. In other words, New York isn't necessarily boxing itself in by prying the former first-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Grade: A-

Godwin is a proven safety valve for Baker Mayfield, so keeping him in town alongside Mike Evans is a net positive. The only downside is that he's now earning even more than Evans, despite missing multiple games in four of the last five seasons.

Grade: B-

Any fortification of Jayden Daniels' front should be considered a victory for Washington. The Commanders are paying a relative premium, including a second- and fourth-rounder, for an aging tackle, however. This is clearly a "win-now" endeavor.

Grade: B

It's important to shore up the tackle spots. And Tennessee had money to spend. The Steelers let him walk without a second thought, however, and now the Titans are paying him borderline top-five left tackle money. This spells possible trouble.

Grade: C-

This is a projection signing for Green Bay, because while Banks has been solid on the interior for the San Francisco 49ers, a $19 million annual payday makes him one of the game's top six highest-paid guards.

Grade: B-

Chicago hasn't shied away from addressing Caleb Williams' front, adding Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs and Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams. Dalman might have the most upside of them all as an up-and-coming anchor.

Grade: A-

New England may have overpaid for some other defenders (see below), and Williams is commanding a pretty penny at $26 million per year, but he showed game-changing strength as part of the Eagles' front-four rotation over the last four seasons.

Grade: B+

Jonathan Gannon sorely needed pass rushing help, and now he gets some thanks to a reunion with his old Eagles pal. Sweat has been more solid and streaky than spectacular, but at 27, he could help change the face of Arizona's front for years to come.

Grade: C+

Buccaneers signing Haason Reddick

Todd Bowles has gotten elite production from his off-ball linebackers, but Tampa Bay has needed a bona fide quarterback hunter for a while. Reddick was a non-factor in 2024 amid a contract dispute, but he's thrived as a sack artist for hire in the past.

Grade: A-

Patriots signing Carlton Davis

Well, Mike Vrabel is certainly getting himself a feisty defense. Davis brings attitude to New England's secondary after a battle-tested run with the Detroit Lions. The $20 million annual price tag is a lot for a guy who's often banged up, however.

Grade: C+

Colts signing Charvarius Ward

The former San Francisco 49ers standout was eyeing a fresh start, and he gets one in Indianapolis thanks to a three-year deal reportedly worth up to $60 million. It's a fair price if the former lockdown starter can stay on the field in his new digs.

Grade: A-

Looking for some playmaking spunk to offset 2024's loss of Xavier McKinney, New York is adding one of the most underrated cover men on the market here. Adebo has been a ball magnet when healthy, and he only turns 26 this summer.

Grade: A

Lions signing D.J. Reed

With Carlton Davis leaving town for a bigger payday, Detroit gets a solid consolation prize in Reed, who was sturdy, if un-splashy, for both the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. It's a classic plug-and-play option on the perimeter.

Grade: B-

Packers signing Nate Hobbs

Green Bay needed secondary help with Jaire Alexander on the trade block, and Hobbs has been feisty when active, but he's also missed extensive action in each of the last three years and primarily manned the slot in Las Vegas.

Grade: C+

Vikings signing Isaiah Rodgers

Basically all of the Minnesota secondary is hitting the market, so Rodgers represents a low-risk, high-reward bet after a rotational stint with the Eagles. He's still young, and he's proven capable of stepping in at multiple spots on a pinch.

Grade: A-

Panthers signing Tre'von Moehrig

After reportedly nearing a deal with Milton Williams, then missing out on the Eagles lineman, Carolina instead added youth to its secondary in Moehrig, who registers as the total package on the back end. He should help steady the entire defense.

Grade: B-

The former San Francisco 49ers prospect has the kind of old-school tenacity that coach Sean Payton will adore, and when healthy, he's proven All-Pro-caliber. The issue has been durability. And Denver is paying him to be annually elite.

Grade: C