2025 NFL free agency Day 4 live updates: Tracking signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

Keep it locked here for the latest offseason buzz as the new league year kicks off

NFL free agency officially began with the new league year kicking off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There were plenty of moves made during the legal tampering period on Monday and Tuesday, but those deals were basically handshake agreements. However, now that the new league year is here, all deals and trades that were negotiated prior to 4 p.m. Wednesday finally become official, including Aaron Rodgers release from the Jets. 

Although we've seen several of the top free agents already go off the market there are still dozens of big names left on the open market. That includes several notable names at quarterback, including Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Rodgers appears to be choosing between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants while Wilson already has two free agent visits lined up this week with one coming in Cleveland and the other one coming with the Giants. Kirk Cousins is another veteran signal-caller who could become available, depending on the Atlanta Falcons' willingness to let the demoted former Pro Bowler out of his lucrative deal. 

Free agent deals will come in fast and furiously, so keep it locked here for live updates covering every signing, trade and extension during 2025 free agency. And be sure to check out CBS Sports' updating tracker of the top 100 NFL free agents. The top 16 players on Pete Prisco's top 100 list have already been signed, but there's still plenty of talent left on the market that will make free agency worth watching. 

Eagles add a pass-rusher

The Eagles defense has been hit hard by losses during free agency, but they finally added someone today: Philly has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Josh Uche. The former Chiefs linebacker was traded from New England to Kansas City in October. Uche ended up seeing action in six games for the Chiefs in 2024, but he didn't play in the Super Bowl against the Eagles. 

John Breech
March 13, 2025, 2:37 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 10:37 am EDT
 
Bengals have a "ridiculous" asking price for Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson requested a trade last week, but a deal still hasn't been done and it appears the reason for that is because the Bengals have a "ridiculous" asking price for their star defensive player, according to The Athletic

Apparently, the Bengals are looking for a package that would include a first-round pick, so this doesn't look like a situation that's going to be resolved anytime soon. We've got more details on Hendrickson here

John Breech
March 13, 2025, 1:55 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 9:55 am EDT
 
Patriots to release long-time center

After 10 years, the Patriots are moving on from David Andrews. The long-time center is expected to be released today, ESPN has reported. Andrews started 121 games during his time with the Patriots while also winning two Super Bowls, but the 32-year-old had been dealing with injuries. He missed 13 games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. 

John Breech
March 13, 2025, 1:27 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 9:27 am EDT
 
Another season for Thielen

Adam Thielen will be back with the Panthers next season. Bryce Young has been at his best when throwing to the veteran receiver.

Jared Dubin
March 13, 2025, 2:05 AM
Mar. 12, 2025, 10:05 pm EDT
 
A new DT for Arizona

Dalvin Tomlinson is headed to the Cardinals. The monster-sized nose tackle spent the last two years in Cleveland after playing the first six years of his career with the Giants (four) and Vikings (two).

Jared Dubin
March 13, 2025, 1:57 AM
Mar. 12, 2025, 9:57 pm EDT
 
Mac Jones headed to the Bay

The 49ers are signing Mac Jones to a two-year deal, presumably to be Brock Purdy's backup. If you'll remember, the 49ers supposedly traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft with the idea of drafting Jones, only to change their minds and draft Trey Lance instead. (Supposedly.)

Jared Dubin
March 13, 2025, 1:55 AM
Mar. 12, 2025, 9:55 pm EDT
 
Big Mike is back

Mike Williams is headed back to the Chargers after one year away, getting a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. He didn't do much for the Jets or Steelers last season, but now he'll get to re-join Justin Herbert and Co. in LA.

Jared Dubin
March 13, 2025, 1:45 AM
Mar. 12, 2025, 9:45 pm EDT
 
Cam Jordan back for another year

The longtime Saints defensive end isn't done yet. He played a career-low 48% of snaps last season but once again played all 17 games. He should be a mainstay for the New Orleans defense, even if his role shrinks again.

Jared Dubin
March 13, 2025, 1:11 AM
Mar. 12, 2025, 9:11 pm EDT
 
Ravens release Marcus Williams

The Ravens have released safety Marcus Williams. The 28-year-old struggled last season, getting benched and ultimately losing his starting role, ending the year as a healthy scratch. In the five games he did play in, all starts, he had 20 total tackles and two passes defended. 

 
Deatrich Wise agrees to deal with Commanders

Another free agent is off the market. Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise has agreed to a one-year deal with the Commanders, worth up to $5 million, per ESPN.

 
Harrison Smith returning for 14th season

Harrison Smith is continuing his career. The six-time Pro Bowler is returning for his 14th NFL season, agreeing on a new contract with the Vikings, per the NFL Network. The safety's base salary will be $10.25 million and with incentives he can earn up to $14.0 million.

The 36-year-old has played his entire career with the Vikings, joining them as a first round pick in 2012.

 
Titans signing Dre'Mont Jones

The Titans are signing free-agent defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones to a one-year, $10 million deal, per ESPN. He spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks and played 17 games in each of the last two seasons in Seattle.

He had 28 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits and 4.0 sacks in 2024. Jones has 210 total tackles, 30.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception in his six year career. 

 
Rico Dowdle set to sign with Panthers

The former Cowboys running back is headed to Carolina where he'll be signing a one-year deal with the Panthers, the team confirmed. According to NFL Media, the deal is worth $6.25 million. 

It's certainly an interesting landing spot for Dowdle. In Dallas, he waited five seasons before getting a crack at the starting running back job, which he finally earned in 2024. In Carolina, he definitely won't be the top guy, because he'll be playing behind Chuba Hubbard, who just got a four-year extension worth $33.2 million in November. The Panthers also have Jonathon Brooks, who was a second-round pick in 2024, although he'll be coming back from a torn ACL. At this point, it seems like Dowdle will be the No. 2 RB in Carolina, but that could change once Brooks is fully healthy. 

John Breech
March 12, 2025, 11:13 PM
Mar. 12, 2025, 7:13 pm EDT
 
Former Pro Bowl linebacker returning for another season with Chargers

The Chargers must really like their linebackers because they've now re-signed three of them this week. The latest came on Wednesday when Denzel Perryman agreed to a one-year contract. According to ESPN, the deal is worth $3.65 million. 

Perryman started 11 games last season for Los Angeles. The Chargers have been busy negotiating with their linebackers this week as they also re-signed Khalil Mack and Troy Dye. 

The 32-year-old Perryman made the Pro Bowl in 2021 while playing for the Raiders. He was originally drafted by the SAN DIEGO Chargers in 2015, which makes him the ONLY player on the Chargers' current roster who was with the team while they were in San Diego. 

John Breech
March 12, 2025, 11:05 PM
Mar. 12, 2025, 7:05 pm EDT
 
Raiders release Gardner Minshew, Andre James

The Raiders have released center Andre James and quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Minshew spent just one season with the Raiders and will be searching for his third team in as many years. James has spent his entire career with the Raiders, dating back to when the team was in Oakland.

 
Chargers sign former Commanders starting cornerback

The Commanders added former Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones today and one reason they were in the market for a corner is because they decided to let Benjamin St-Juste leave in free agency. The 27-year-old St-Juste, who started 14 games for Washington last season, has agreed to terms on a deal with the Chargers. 

St-Juste played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2017, so he's familiar with the Chargers head coach, which might have factored in the team's decision to sign him. St-Juste is the second cornerback that the Chargers have added in free agency along with Donte Jackson. 

John Breech
March 12, 2025, 10:43 PM
Mar. 12, 2025, 6:43 pm EDT
 
Jets release C.J. Mosley 

The Jets are releasing five-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley, who played in just four games last season due to toe and neck injuries. He spent six total seasons with New York, playing in five. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In his time with the Jets, he played in 56 total games, with 55 starts, finishing with 504 tackles, including 300 solo tackles with 3.5 sacks. New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said "it is hard to move on from a player like C.J. Mosley" in a statement following the release. 

 
Josh Myers agrees to terms with Jets

The Jets and center Josh Myers have agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, ESPN reports. The former Packers starter will reunite with quarterback Justin Fields, who he played with at Ohio State.

 
A.J. Dillon signing with Eagles

Running back A.J. Dillon is signing with the Eagles on a one-year deal, per the NFL Network. Dillon missed a season due to a neck injury and has been cleared for play by neck specialists. 

 
Top 100 free agent tracker

Some of the top free agents are off the market, but many others are still looking for their new zip code. Click here to take a look at where NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents currently stand. 

 
Commanders set to add Patriots corner Jonathan Jones

After nine years in New England, Jonathan Jones is finally leaving the Patriots. The cornerback has agreed to a one-year deal with the Commanders, ESPN has reported

Jones is the fourth player that the Commanders have added this week to go along with DL Javon Kinlaw, DT Eddie Goldman and S Will Johnson. The Commanders have also pulled off trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, so they've been busy. 

John Breech
March 12, 2025, 9:43 PM
Mar. 12, 2025, 5:43 pm EDT
 
Cowboys signing former Bears linebacker

Jack Sanborn is reuniting with his former head coach. Dallas is signing the Bears linebacker to a one-year deal, per ESPN. Sanborn joined the Bears in Matt Eberflus' first season as the team's head coach and he is now the defensive coordinator in Dallas. 

 
Latest Aaron Rodgers rumors

Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is officially a free agent and the rumors of where the QB could end up continue to swirl. If Rodgers does decide to play next season, the Steelers and Giants are the reported frontrunners, but are not the only teams in the conversation. The Vikings are also being reported as a potential landing spot. Keep up with all things Rodgers here.

 
Lions guard Kevin Zeitler heading to Tennessee

The Titans don't know who their starting QB is going to be in 2025, but they do know they need to protect that starting QB and they've started that process by adding a veteran guard. Zeitler has agreed to terms on a one-year, $9 million deal with the Titans, NFL Media has reported. The former Pro Bowler spent the 2024 season in Detroit where he started 16 games for the Lions. 

The Titans offensive line surrendered 52 sacks last season, which was tied for the fifth-most in the NFL, so Zeitler should be an upgrade. 

John Breech
March 12, 2025, 9:18 PM
Mar. 12, 2025, 5:18 pm EDT
 
Colts land RB Khalil Herbert

With Trey Sermon hitting free agency, the Colts needed to add some running back depth and they did that by signing Khalil Herbert to a one-year deal, according to NFL Media. The veteran running back was traded from the Bears to the Bengals last season, but didn't do much in Cincinnati. However, he did rush for over 600 yards as recently as 2023, so the Colts will certainly be hoping he can put together that kind of production in Indy. 

John Breech
March 12, 2025, 9:10 PM
Mar. 12, 2025, 5:10 pm EDT
 
Cowboys make another trade: Dallas acquires Titans' 2024 leading tackler

The Cowboys have already made one trade today by acquiring Kaiir Elam and it looks like they're about to make another one. This time around, they're in the "finishing stages" of a acquiring Kenneth Murray from the Titans. The linebacker started 14 games for Tennessee last season and despite not missing three games due to injury, he still led the Titans in tackles. 

The Cowboys will get Murray and a 2025 7th round pick while the Titans will get a 2025 sixth-round pick in return, Fox Sports has reported

John Breech
March 12, 2025, 9:06 PM
Mar. 12, 2025, 5:06 pm EDT
 
DeMarcus Lawrence ditching Dallas for Seattle

After 11 seasons in Dallas, DeMarcus Lawrence is finally leaving the Cowboys. Lawrence's agent, David Canter, announced on social media that his client will be signing with the Seahawks. According to NFL Media, Lawrence is getting a three-year deal worth up to $42 million. 

This move makes some sense for the 32-year-old, because it was reunite him with former Cowboys defensive line coach Aden 

Durde, who was in Dallas for three seasons (2021-23), is now the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks. It will be interesting to see how much Lawerence has left in the tank. He missed a total of 13 games last season due to a foot injury and he'll be turning 33 in April, which is a big reason why the Cowboys chose not to re-sign him. 

John Breech
March 12, 2025, 8:54 PM
Mar. 12, 2025, 4:54 pm EDT
 
Darius Slay one of two corners headed to Pittsburgh

The Steelers are going after former Eagles players. Not only did they add Kenneth Gainwell this week, but they've also reached a deal with Slay. The 34-year-old has agreed to terms on a one-year deal that will pay him a fully guaranteed $10 million, ESPN has reported

The six-time Pro Bowler will now join a Steelers secondary that includes Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr. The Steelers are also expected to sign former Jets corner Brandin Echols, according to NFL Media

John Breech
March 12, 2025, 8:40 PM
Mar. 12, 2025, 4:40 pm EDT
 
Broncos land Evan Engram

The Broncos were in desperate need of some help at tight end and they found it on Wednesday. Engram has agreed to a two-year, $23 million deal that includes $16.5 million in guaranteed money, ESPN has reported

Engram led all tight ends in receptions in 2023 with 114. In 2024, he missed seven games, which is a big reason why he only finished with 47 catches for 365 yards. However, those numbers would have still led a Broncos team that didn't have a single tight end top 200 yards receiving last season.

John Breech
March 12, 2025, 8:34 PM
Mar. 12, 2025, 4:34 pm EDT
 
Vikings might be eyeing Aaron Rodgers 

We know the Giants and Steelers are both interested in Aaron Rodgers, but it seems that that Vikings might also end up being an option for the four-time MVP. The Vikings are evaluating their options at QB and there's a chance they could go after Rodgers, according to The Athletic

Brett Favre and Sauce Gardner both think that Rodgers should sign with the Vikings. They're in the best position to win now and if Minnesota makes Rodgers an offer, it wouldn't be surprising if he accepts it. 

John Breech
March 12, 2025, 8:29 PM
Mar. 12, 2025, 4:29 pm EDT
