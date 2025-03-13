2025 NFL free agency Day 4 live updates: Tracking signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

NFL free agency officially began with the new league year kicking off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There were plenty of moves made during the legal tampering period on Monday and Tuesday, but those deals were basically handshake agreements. However, now that the new league year is here, all deals and trades that were negotiated prior to 4 p.m. Wednesday finally become official, including Aaron Rodgers release from the Jets.

Although we've seen several of the top free agents already go off the market there are still dozens of big names left on the open market. That includes several notable names at quarterback, including Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Rodgers appears to be choosing between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants while Wilson already has two free agent visits lined up this week with one coming in Cleveland and the other one coming with the Giants. Kirk Cousins is another veteran signal-caller who could become available, depending on the Atlanta Falcons' willingness to let the demoted former Pro Bowler out of his lucrative deal.

Free agent deals will come in fast and furiously, so keep it locked here for live updates covering every signing, trade and extension during 2025 free agency. And be sure to check out CBS Sports' updating tracker of the top 100 NFL free agents. The top 16 players on Pete Prisco's top 100 list have already been signed, but there's still plenty of talent left on the market that will make free agency worth watching.