2025 NFL free agency Day 5 live updates: Tracking signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

Keep it locked here for the latest offseason buzz as the new league year kicks off

NFL free agency officially began with the new league year kicking off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There were plenty of moves made during the legal tampering period on Monday and Tuesday, but those deals were basically handshake agreements. However, now that the new league year is here, all deals and trades that were negotiated prior to 4 p.m. Wednesday finally became official, including Aaron Rodgers' release from the Jets. 

Although we've seen several of the top free agents already go off the market there are still plenty of big names left on the open market. That includes several notable names at quarterback, including Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Rodgers appears to be choosing between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants while Wilson already visited Cleveland and is off to meet with the Giants. Kirk Cousins is another signal-caller on the watch list, and while he wants the opportunity to be a starter, the Falcons are reportedly adamant on keeping the demoted Pro Bowler around. 

Free agent deals will come in fast and furiously, so keep it locked here for live updates covering every signing, trade and extension during 2025 free agency. And be sure to check out CBS Sports' updating tracker of the top 100 NFL free agents. The top 16 players on Pete Prisco's top 100 list have already been signed, but there's still plenty of talent left on the market that will make free agency worth watching. 

Aaron Rodgers' best offer is apparently from the Giants

Although we don't know yet where Rodgers will end up, we do know that his biggest offer is coming from the Giants, according to The Athletic. If Rodgers is making his decision based on money, then maybe he goes to New York, but it still feels like the Steelers are the leader in the clubhouse, or maybe there's no leader in the clubhouse. No one seems to know with Rodgers. 

You can read more about the latest Rodgers' rumors here

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 1:49 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 9:49 am EDT
 
Colts add a kicker

The Colts already have Matt Gay, but they decided to add some competition by signing Spencer Shrader. The 25-year-old actually served as the Colts kicker for one game last year while Gay was injured. Overall, Shrader played for three difference teams in 2024 (Colts, Chiefs and Jets) and didn't miss a kick over four games. He went a perfect 5 for 5 on field goals while going 9 of 9 on extra points. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 1:29 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 9:29 am EDT
 
Cowboys might already be out of the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes

The former Rams receiver had been connected to the Cowboys over the past few days (as Shanna mentioned), but it doesn't look like he'll be signing in Dallas. ESPN has reported that the Cowboys aren't considered a "likely" landing spot for Kupp, although they had shown some serious interest. 

The former Super Bowl MVP could be making a decision on his next team as soon as today, so we'll definitely be keeping an eye on him. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 1:02 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 9:02 am EDT
 
Cowboys agree to deal with running back

The Cowboys are adding a running back to their offense. Overnight, they worked out a deal with former Eagles and Panthers running back Miles Sanders, per ESPN. The exact details of the deal are not yet known.

Sanders was released by the Panthers earlier this week. He finished last season with career lows in rushes (55) and yards (205). 

The Cowboys also added running back Javonte Williams in free agency.

 
Lions add backup QB competition

Kyle Allen is headed to Detroit, per NFL Media. Last seen with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former Carolina Panthers prospect will compete with Hendon Hooker behind Jared Goff.

 
Chargers sign veteran backup QB 

Shortly after Gardner Minshew signed on to be Patrick Mahomes' backup in K.C., Taylor Heinicke is going to Los Angeles to back up Justin Herbert. The 32-year-old Heinicke has 30 career starts under his belt and was Washington's starting QB for most of the 2021 season. 

Bryan DeArdo
March 14, 2025, 12:44 AM
Mar. 13, 2025, 8:44 pm EDT
 
Commanders add more depth 

Washington has had a busy day that now includes the signing of former Bears pass rusher Jacob Martin, who had three sacks in 2024. Good depth pickup. 

Bryan DeArdo
March 14, 2025, 12:11 AM
Mar. 13, 2025, 8:11 pm EDT
 
Giants meet with Flacco

New York reportedly met with veteran QB Joe Flacco on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to meet with Russell Wilson. Flacco, 40, threw 12 TD's and 7 picks for the Colts last season. His 65.3% completion percentage last year was his highest mark since 2019. 

Bryan DeArdo
March 13, 2025, 10:34 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 6:34 pm EDT
 
Bears land veteran wideout 

Olamide Zaccheaus parlayed his career 2024 season with the Commanders into new deal with the Bears. He'll catch passes from Caleb Williams after doing so with No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels last year. 

Bryan DeArdo
March 13, 2025, 10:09 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 6:09 pm EDT
 
Adoree Jackson moving teams within the NFC East

Cornerback Adoree Jackson is staying in the NFC East, but moving teams. The former Giants CB is signing with the Eagles, Fox Sports reports. Jackson spent the last four seasons in New York finishing with 41 starts and 51 total games. Like his former teammate running back Saquon Barkley, Jackson is moving just a few hours away to Philly. 

 
Kirk Cousin rumors: Falcons plans for QB

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is looking for an opportunity to be a starter, but the Falcons are sticking with their plans on keeping the veteran, per ESPN. Cousins is reportedly "frustrated" about what's going on with Atlanta. 

Cousins signed a $180 million contract ahead of the 2024 season and was benched his first year with the team in favor of first-rounder Michael Penix Jr. 

 
Minnesota plans to release former first-round pick

The Vikings plan to release their 2019 first-round pick Garrett Bradbury unless a trade is worked out for the center, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. The Vikings signed former Colts Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, leaving the team interested in moving on from Bradbury, who has started all 88 games he's played in.

The Patriots, who released longtime center David Andrews, could be a fit for Bradbury. 

 
Dolphins set to sign former Raiders running back

After one year in Las Vegas, Alexander Mattison is now headed to Miami on a one-year deal, according to ESPN

This move means that the Raiders and Dolphins essentially made a trade without making a trade. Earlier today, the Dolphins lost Raheem Mostert to the Raiders, and now, the Raiders have lost Mattison to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins already have two speedy guys in De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, so they could be bringing Mattison in to be their running back in short-yardage situations. 

John Breech
March 13, 2025, 8:12 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 4:12 pm EDT
 
Seahawks reveal Sam Darnold's number

It's a good thing that DK Metcalf got traded, because Darnold is taking his number. The QB, who has worn 14 throughout his career will be keeping 14 in Seattle. 

John Breech
March 13, 2025, 8:02 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 4:02 pm EDT
 
Jets land TE on one-year deal

Former Chargers tight end Stone Smartt is heading to the Jets on a one-year deal, per the NFL Network

 
Ed Ingram traded

Vikings guard Ed Ingram is being traded to the Texans for a 2026 sixth-round pick, per the NFL Network. The 26-year-old spent the first three years of his career in Minnesota and now heads to the AFC South. 

 
Texans make ANOTHER trade: Houston acquires OL from Vikings

The Texans have pulled off three trades this week and they've all involved offensive linemen. This time around, the Texans are acquiring guard Ed Ingram from the Vikings with Houston sending a 2026 sixth-round pick to Minnesota in return, according to NFL Media

The Texans traded away both Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green this week, but now they've added an offensive lineman. The Texans also signed veteran G Laken Tomlinson on Tuesday, so they're slowing revamping their offensive line. 

As for Ingram, he played in 48 games, with 41 starts, during his three seasons in Minnesota. He started all 17 games as a rookie after the Vikings selected the LSU-product in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.  

John Breech
March 13, 2025, 7:52 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 3:52 pm EDT
 
Titans re-sign defensive lineman

The Titans are keeping Sebastian Joseph-Day in Tennessee. The Super Bowl champion joined the Titans in 2024, playing in all of their 17 games, starting 12. He finished the year with 44 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss and one pass defended.

 
Russell Wilson's next stop

Russell Wilson is one of the remaining quarterbacks to watch as the first full day of free agency plays out. He just visited with the Browns and will visit with the Giants next, per the NFL Network.

 
Harrison Bryant signing with Eagles

Former Browns and Raiders tight end Harrison Bryant is signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, with the contract worth up to $2 million, per the NFL Network.

 
Chargers set to sign veteran defensive lineman

After losing Poona Ford to the Rams, the Chargers have softened that blow by adding Da'Shawn Hand. The veteran defensive lineman has agreed to terms on a one-year deal that's worth up to $3.35 million, NFL Media has reported

Hand had spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins and a return there would have made some sense, but the Chargers swooped in to grab him. 

John Breech
March 13, 2025, 6:33 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 2:33 pm EDT
 
TITANS ADD A QB

It's still not clear who the Titans starting QB will be in 2025, but we know who their backup QB is going to be. Brandon Allen has signed a one-year deal with the team, according to NFL Media

It's a move that makes sense for Allen and that's because it reunites him with Titans head coach Brian Callahan. Allen and Callahan spent three seasons together in Cincinnati (2020-22) during a period where Allen was the Bengals' backup QB while Callahan was the team's offensive coordinator. 

As things currently stand, it's looking more and more like the Titans will end up getting their starting QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee has the No. 1 overall pick and it won't be surprising if the Titans end up taking Cam Ward. 

John Breech
March 13, 2025, 6:14 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 2:14 pm EDT
 
Commanders re-sign 'Hail Mary' receiver

Noah Brown has decided to stay in Washington for another year. The receiver has agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, according to ESPN.com. Brown caught 35 passes for 453 yards and one touchdown last year, which was his first season in Washington. That one TD was a memorable one and that's because it came on A HAIL MARY. 

Brown caught a 52-yard TD pass from Jayden Daniels on the final play to beat the Bears back in October. 

John Breech
March 13, 2025, 5:41 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 1:41 pm EDT
 
Raheem Mostert heading for Las Vegas

After spending the past three seasons in Miami, Mostert is headed out west. The running back has agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Media

At 32, it's not clear how much Mostert still has left in the tank, but he did lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns as recently as 2023. He also rushed for 1,000 yards that year for the Dolphins, but he became expendable with De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright taking over the backfield. 

Mostert will now be reuniting with Chip Kelly, who actually gave him his first NFL opportunity. Mostert signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent back in 2015 while Kelly was the coach in Philadelphia. 

John Breech
March 13, 2025, 5:34 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 1:34 pm EDT
 
Top 10 free agents who are still on the market 

We're less than 24 hours into the "official" start of free agency, and we've already seen 22 of the top 25 players on our top 100 list get signed. If you're sad because your team seems to have forgotten that free agency is happening and hasn't signed anyone yet, I have some good news for you: There are plenty of good players still available. 

With that in mind, let's check out the 10 best players who are still available:

1. QB Aaron Rodgers
2. QB Russell Wilson
3. OT Cam Robinson
4. OG Mekhi Becton
5. OG Teven Jenkins
6. CB Rasul Douglas
7. WR Amari Cooper
8. DE Calais Campbell
9. CB Asante Samuel Jr. 
10. EDGE Azeez Ojulari

John Breech
March 13, 2025, 5:20 PM
Mar. 13, 2025, 1:20 pm EDT
 
Steelers re-sign Scotty Miller

The Steelers are re-signing Scotty Miller to a one-year deal, ESPN reports. The Super Bowl champion played in 13 games for the Steelers last season, starting one. He finished the year with five receptions for 69 yards. 

 
KJ Osborn re-signs with Commanders

Wide receiver KJ Osborn is re-signing with the Commanders on a one-year deal, ESPN reports. He was claimed off waivers by Washington in December of 2024 and appeared in one game for the Commanders.

 
Saints agree to terms with Jack Stoll

The Saints agreed to a one-year deal with tight end Jack Stoll. The unrestricted free agent played for the Eagles and Dolphins in 2024. 

 
Kyle Juszczyk to meet with Steelers

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk was released by the 49ers this week and is now looking for his next spot. The nine-time Pro Bowler is meeting with the Steelers on Thursday, ESPN reports.

The 32-year-old can bring value to a team with his ability as a blocker, receiver and runner. He's played in over 200 career games and has playoff appearances, helping the Niners run to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and 2023.

