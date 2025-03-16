Skip to Main Content

2025 NFL free agency Day 7 live updates: Tracking signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

Keep it locked here for the latest offseason buzz as the new league year kicks off

NFL free agency officially began with the new league year kicking off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There were plenty of moves made during the legal tampering period on Monday and Tuesday, but those deals were basically handshake agreements. However, now that the new league year is here, all deals and trades that were negotiated prior to 4 p.m. Wednesday finally became official, including Aaron Rodgers' release from the Jets. 

Although we've seen several of the top free agents already go off the market there are still plenty of big names left on the open market. That includes several notable names at quarterback, including Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Rodgers appears to be choosing between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, but could also be waiting on an offer from the Vikings, while Wilson already visited Cleveland and met with the Giants on Friday, but left New Jersey without a contract. Kirk Cousins is another signal-caller on the watch list, and while he wants the opportunity to be a starter, the Falcons are reportedly adamant on keeping the demoted Pro Bowler around. Another veteran, Joe Flacco, is waiting in the wings for a job after everything shakes out.

Free agent deals have come in fast and furiously, so keep it locked here for live updates covering every signing, trade and extension during 2025 free agency. And be sure to check out CBS Sports' updating tracker of the top 100 NFL free agents. The top 16 players on Pete Prisco's top 100 list have already been signed, but there's still plenty of talent left on the market that will make free agency worth watching. 

49ers trade Jordan Mason to Vikings

The exodus out of San Francisco continues. As NFL Media reports, the 49ers are trading running back Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings. As part of the deal, the Vikings are signing Mason to a two-year deal worth over $7 million fully guaranteed. It has a max value of $12 million. In exchange, the Niners reportedly receive a 2026 sixth-round pick and a pick swap this year, giving San Francisco No. 160 overall and Minnesota No. 187. 

 
JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signs with Chiefs

JuJu Smith-Schuster is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, according to NFL Media. The veteran wideout is in his second stint with K.C. after signing with the team in late August following his release from the New England Patriots. In 14 regular season games played (eight starts) last season, Smith-Schuster totaled 18 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns. 

 
Titans release Chidobe Awuzie

The Tennessee Titans have released cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, according to ESPN. The former second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys was limited to eight games during the 2024 season due to injury. In that time, he totaled 26 tackles and one interception. 

 
Cowboys sign former Eagles WR Parris Campbell

The Dallas Cowboys are adding to their wide receiver room. The club as agreed to a one-year deal with veteran pass catcher Parris Campbell, according to ESPN. The financial parameters of Campbell's deal with Dallas were not immediately disclosed. Campbell is a former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 out of Ohio State. More recently, the 27-year-old spent the 2023 season with the New York Giants and the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, who won Super Bowl LIX. Now, Campbell can add Dallas as his latest stop in the NFC East.  

 
Aaron Rodgers could opt for retirement

As The Athletic reports, if the Minnesota Vikings no longer become an option for Aaron Rodgers, the four-time league MVP could turn down both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants and opt to retire. Would be fascinating to see how each organization pivots if that ultimately unfolds. 

 
Falcons keeping Cousins

Cousins will not be released by Atlanta after all, as the Falcons will be paying a $10 million roster bonus that is due in 2026. The Falcons couldn't find a trade partner to take on his contract, so Cousins will back up Michael Penix in 2025 -- barring a trade later this offseason. His dead cap is $65 million. 

Jeff Kerr
March 15, 2025, 5:50 PM
Mar. 15, 2025, 1:50 pm EDT
 
Clelin Farrell returns to Commanders

Farrell had a strong year under Dan Quinn on a one-year deal, and the Commanders decided to bring him back for another year. He had 16 pressures and nine QB hits last season in a reserve role in Washington. 

Jeff Kerr
March 15, 2025, 5:39 PM
Mar. 15, 2025, 1:39 pm EDT
 
Chargers bolster offensive line

Former Eagles guard Mekhi Becton has agreed to a two-year deal with the Chargers, according to ESPN. Los Angeles plans to use Becton at guard where he shined for the Super Bowl champs last season.

 
2 visits, 0 contracts for Russ

Russell Wilson visited the Browns and Giants over the past two days but did not sign a deal with either team. The Giants continue to wait for Aaron Rodgers' decision. The Browns recently traded for Kenny Pickett and probably couldn't afford Wilson given their salary cap situation. 

Bryan DeArdo
March 15, 2025, 12:13 AM
Mar. 14, 2025, 8:13 pm EDT
 
Cooper Kupp headed to Seattle on a three-year deal

The former Rams receiver already has a new team. Kupp has agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seahawks. As I said earlier today, this was the one landing spot that made the most sense for the 31-year-old. 

After trading DK Metcalf to the Steelers and cutting Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks were in dire need of another receiver. Kupp now gives Sam Darnold another weapon to go along with Jaxson Smith-Njigba. 

As an added bonus, this is a homecoming of sorts for Kupp, who is from Washington. Not only did the Super Bowl LVI MVP go to high school in the state, but he also attended Eastern Washington University. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 11:08 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 7:08 pm EDT
 
Justin Fields is switching numbers 

The QB has worn numbers 1 and 2 in his career, and now, he's making the switch to SEVEN in New York! Sauce Gardner has No. 1 and Tyrod Taylor has No. 2, so Fields probably decided it would be easier to just pick a new number instead of ruffling any feathers. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 9:31 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 5:31 pm EDT
 
Sterling Shepard returning to Tampa Bay

It's not often you see a general manager breaking news, but Jason Licht did that today by announcing that Shepard will be returning for another season in Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old is getting a one-year deal. 

Shepard spent the first eight years of his career with the Giants before heading to Tampa Bay in 2024 where he caught 32 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 9:06 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 5:06 pm EDT
 
Two Bills free agent expected to be suspended after signing with team

The Bills won't have DT Larry Ogunjobi or DL Michael Hoecht to start the seasons. General manager Brandon Beane revealed that both players have been suspended SIX games for violating the NFL's PED policy. Beane says the team knew about Hoecht's suspension, but not Ogjunobi's. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 8:31 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 4:31 pm EDT
 
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are about to get paid

The two Bengals receivers are getting to finalizing a deal and they both could have a new contract in the coming days, according to NFL Media

Chase has been told by the Bengals that he'll be the highest paid non-QB in the NFL, so that likely means he'll be getting a deal that tops the $40 million per year that Myles Garrett is making.

As for Higgins, the highest-paid No. 2 receiver in the NFL is Jaylen Waddle at $28.25 million per year, so you can almost certainly expect him to top that. The most likely scenario is that he gets at least $30 million per year,  which means the Bengals will be paying an average of $125 million per year to Joe Burrow and his top two receivers. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 8:24 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 4:24 pm EDT
 
Cowboys are collecting former first-round picks 

The Cowboys are apparently trying to create a defense that consists only of former first-round picks because Dante Fowler Jr. is the FIFTH former first-rounder that they've added this offseason. 

Here's a look at their new players:  

Signed Dante Fowler Jr. (3rd overall pick in 2015)
Signed Solomon Thomas (3rd overall in 2017)
Traded for Kenneth Murray (23rd overall in 2020)
Signed Payton Turner (28th overall in 2021)
Traded for Kaiir Elam (23rd overall in 2022) 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 7:57 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 3:57 pm EDT
 
Cowboys add Commanders leading sacker from 2024

The Cowboys have actually made a move in free agency on Friday by adding Dante Fowler Jr. on a one-year, $8 million deal, NFL Media has reported. This is a huge move for the Cowboys, if only because it marks the first time in 10 years that they've signed an outside free agency to a deal worth more than $6 million per year

Fowler is returning to Dallas after spending the 2024 season in Washington. He had 10.5 sacks for a Commanders team that made it all the way to the NFC Title game. Before signing with the Commanders last year, Fowler spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Dallas. 

The third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is headed into his 11th NFL season. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 7:38 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 3:38 pm EDT
 
Chiefs set to add former Chargers' first-round pick

The Chiefs are adding some depth on the defensive line with the signing of Jerry Tillery, who's getting a one-year deal, according to NFL Media. Tillery's career started in 2019 when he was taken by the Chargers with the 28th overall pick in NFL Draft. The Chargers ended up cutting him during middle of the season in 2022. 

Although he hasn't lived up to the hype of a first-round pick, he did appear in 17 games last season, including 11 starts while playing for the Vikings, so he should be solid depth piece for the Chiefs. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 7:05 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 3:05 pm EDT
 
Vikings might be causing the delay in the Aaron Rodgers' decision

It appears that one reason why Aaron Rodgers hasn't made a decision about his future yet is because he's waiting on the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are trying to decide what they want to do at quarterback and whether they want Rodgers. 

The four-time MVP is "giving them time and waiting to hear from Minnesota," according to The Athletic

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 6:43 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 2:43 pm EDT
 
Bills reuniting with cornerback they drafted in 2020

Dane Jackson is headed back to Buffalo on a one-year deal, according to NFL Media. The former seventh-round pick spent the first four seasons of his career in Buffalo (2020-23) and started 28 games over that span. In 2024, he left to sign with the Panthers, but he only played in nine games last season after starting the year on injure reserve due to a hamstring issue. 

Although he only started three games for the Panthers, he could end up being a starter in Buffalo. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 6:05 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 2:05 pm EDT
 
Kareem Hunt returning to Kansas City

The veteran running back has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs that could be worth up to $1.5 million, NFL Media has reported. Hunt was a free agent when the 2024 season started, but ended up signing with the Chiefs back in September. He had a solid season, rushing for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. 

The Chiefs also signed Elijah Mitchell in free agency, so there was some question about whether Hunt would be returning to Kansas City and it appears the answer is yes. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 5:50 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 1:50 pm EDT
 
Jonah Jackson gets extension from Bears

When the Bears acquired Jonah Jackson in a trade with the Rams last week, he only had two years left on his contract, but now, he's sign through 2027 after the Bears gave him a one-year extension. Not only will Jackson make $17.5 million in 2025, but $7 million of his 2026 salary is now guaranteed, according to NFL Media

New Bears coach Ben Johnson is clearly a big fan of Jackson, who spent four seasons with him in Detroit. Jackson is expected to be the Bears' starting right guard this year. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 4:52 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 12:52 pm EDT
 
Vikings agree to terms with linebacker

The Vikings have agreed to terms with linebacker Eric Wilson, the team confirmed. The veteran started 12 games in 2024 for the Packers. Wilson is now reuniting with the team that he began his career with. 

 
Aaron Rodgers scheduled to make public appearance Saturday

No one has really heard from Aaron Rodgers this week, so no one really has any idea what he's planning to do in free agency. However, Rodgers is scheduled to make a public appearance on Saturday to play in a charity flag football game. That will likely be the first time that Rodgers gets asked about his future and it will be interesting to see if he actually answers any questions (The flag football game is being put on by RX3, which is a company he co-owns, so for all we know, he might drum up some publicity by making his free agency announcement AT the game). 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 4:18 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 12:18 pm EDT
 
Cooper Kupp landing spots: Seahawks probably make the most sense

The Super Bowl MVP hasn't made a decision about where he's going to sign yet, but the Seahawks definitely feel like the best option. For one, Seattle could certainly use another receiver after trading DK Metcalf and cutting Tyler Lockett. Kupp would give Sam Darnold another weapon to go along with Jaxson Smith-Njigba. 

Also, let's not forget that it would be a homecoming for Kupp, who is from Washington. Not only did he go to high school in the state, but he also attended Eastern Washington University. 

We came up with a few other landing spots and you can check those out here

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 4:01 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 12:01 pm EDT
 
Tim Patrick re-signing with Lions

The veteran receiver is returning to Detroit. After missing two full seasons due to injury (2022-23), Patrick returned in 2024 to play in 16 games for the Lions. The reeciver caught a total of 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns. He was the hero of a 34-31 win over the Packers in Week 14 when he caught six passes, including two touchdowns. 

Patrick is getting a one-year deal worth up to $4 million

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 3:43 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 11:43 am EDT
 
Chiefs re-signing QB

The Chiefs are keeping quarterback Bailey Zappe around. Kansas City is re-signing Zappe to a one-year deal, per the NFL Network. Zappe finished the 2024 season with the Chiefs after spending time on the Patriots. 

 
Saints and Seahawks both making a push for Cooper Kupp

The Rams receiver has at least two teams that are very interested in signing him. According to The Athletic, the Seahawks and Saints are both making a push to sign Kupp. The Seahawks could certainly use another receiver after trading DK Metcalf and cutting Tyler Lockett. As for the Saints, they don't have a ton of salary cap space, so it will be interesting to see if they can meet Kupp's asking price, which is apparently around $13 million or $14 million per year. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 2:55 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 10:55 am EDT
 
49ers have blown up their roster

The 49ers have lost nine starters from their 2024 roster with eight of those nine leaving in free agency. The NFL's other 31 teams have been scooping up the 49ers' free agents: They've spent $321 million on 49ers players, which is the most money EVER spent on a team's departing free agents. 

NFL teams were more than happy to sign all the players that the 49ers have given up on. So what's actually going on in San Francisco? It blowing up the roster going to work? We took a closer look at the situation here

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 2:41 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 10:41 am EDT
 
Cowboys pushing for deal with top free agent WR

The Cowboys are looking to get a deal done with former Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but despire their push are still not considered the likely landing spot for the Pro Bowler, per ESPN. Kupp's asking price has been as much as $15 million a year, according to The Athletic.

The Super Bowl MVP had 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, including 11 starts, last season.

 
Aaron Rodgers' best offer is apparently from the Giants

Although we don't know yet where Rodgers will end up, we do know that his biggest offer is coming from the Giants, according to The Athletic. If Rodgers is making his decision based on money, then maybe he goes to New York, but it still feels like the Steelers are the leader in the clubhouse, or maybe there's no leader in the clubhouse. No one seems to know with Rodgers. 

You can read more about the latest Rodgers' rumors here

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 1:49 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 9:49 am EDT
