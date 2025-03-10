Zach Wilson is back in the AFC East one year after the New York Jets cut ties with the much-maligned quarterback. Hours into the start of the 2025 NFL free agent negotiating period, the former first-round draft pick agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year contract, according to NFL Media.

Wilson, 25, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Jets, who drafted him No. 2 overall. Traded to the Denver Broncos during last year's draft, the BYU product then spent the entire 2024 season as Sean Payton's No. 3 quarterback, behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham.

Now Wilson is poised to compete for a backup role behind Tua Tagovailoa, the only other Dolphins quarterback under contract for the 2025 season. Miami previously deployed Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson as Tagovailoa insurance, but Huntley is an impending free agent, and Thompson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a futures deal after his practice squad contract expired following the 2024 campaign.

Wilson didn't take a single snap with the Broncos, but he started 33 games for the Jets from 2021-2023, a span in which he was replaced by trade acquisition Aaron Rodgers and replaced Rodgers himself, going 4-7 in relief of the injured Rodgers during the 2023 season.

Wilson's original team, the Jets, also added a quarterback Monday, reportedly agreeing to terms with Justin Fields, another 2021 first-round draft pick, on a two-year deal.