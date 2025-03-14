Every single move of the NFL offseason has ramifications. Big-money splashes often mean lofty expectations. But even bottom-of-the-roster moves have the potential to make waves, ramping up competition for key depth spots. Whether it's a $50 million-per-year quarterback or a $1 million defensive tackle, any and every player acquired could end up rewriting the story of the ensuing NFL season.

Several moves of the 2025 offseason have already had clear ripple effects, however. Quarterback deals come first to mind. Take the Las Vegas Raiders, for example. Their quick strike for a proven veteran ended up changing the market of arguably the top free agent on the market, and forcing at least a few other teams to take detours in search of their own quarterback help. For every action, they say, there is an equal reaction, and that often plays itself out during the frantic roster-shuffling of this time of year.

With that in mind, here are some of the most notable signings and trades that caused -- or will cause -- the most ripple effects in the 2025 offseason:

Geno Smith to the Raiders

Smith's trade out of Seattle was the clearest indication in years that the Seahawks are playing the long game at quarterback. Going from Russell Wilson to a surprisingly rejuvenated Smith was a nice story, but now Seattle is pivoting to a quarterback in Sam Darnold who is seven years younger. (Don't forget Smith's deal also netted the Seahawks a third-round pick, which could be used for another dart throw at the position.) Smith's move to Las Vegas, meanwhile, means the Raiders won't be nearly as rushed to insert a young quarterback, provided they acquire one sooner rather than later, under new coach Pete Carroll.

Sam Darnold to the Seahawks

As described above, Geno Smith's exit signaled more of a youth movement for Seattle under center, with Darnold taking the baton first. More than that, it all but confirmed the start of the J.J. McCarthy era in Minnesota, where the Vikings once again declined to get into a bidding war at quarterback.

Justin Fields to the Jets

No matter how they approached quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to be boxed in at some level. Rather than prioritize a familiar but young face in Fields, however, they let the former first-rounder get a heartier commitment from New York, and were left to chase yet another aging placeholder.

Daniel Jones to the Colts

After fizzling out with the New York Giants, Jones may not be the most imposing threat to Anthony Richardson's job security in Indianapolis. Yet his $14 million payday from the Colts all but confirms the team will hold a true open competition this summer, putting pressure on Richardson to make strides.

Kenny Pickett to the Browns

Pickett's trade to Cleveland obviously gives the Browns some added insurance under center with Deshaun Watson out indefinitely, but it also paves the way for the Philadelphia Eagles to promote Tanner McKee as Jalen Hurts' new top backup. McKee was stellar as a pocket passer in limited work to close 2024.

Najee Harris to the Chargers

Unlike in 2024, this offseason didn't bring a flurry of splashy running back deals. Harris was the first notable name to change sides, however, so he set off a chain of veteran decisions at the position: By exiting Pittsburgh, he enabled the Steelers to add Kenneth Gainwell as a new Jaylen Warren counterpart. In turn, the Eagles added AJ Dillon as Saquon Barkley's new backup in Philadelphia.

Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders

Anytime a team moves a longtime left tackle, there's bound to be ensuing commotion. Tunsil's contracts may be a bit more elite than his on-field steadiness, but he represents a clear upgrade for Jayden Daniels in Washington. His exit from Houston, however, represented a total makeover of the Texans' front.

Joe Thuney to the Bears

The All-Pro guard's surprise trade from the Kansas City Chiefs didn't just enable the reigning AFC champions to retain Trey Smith at a premium price, and/or signal a rebuild of the Chiefs' front. It also marked the first step in a total (and necessary) overhaul of Caleb Williams' offensive line in Chicago.

Milton Williams to the Patriots

It'd be one thing if New England only spent a ton of money on scrappy, if unspectacular, second-level starters like Robert Spillane and Carlton Davis. By making a monster investment in Williams, however, the Patriots ensured new coach Mike Vrabel will have fresh tenacity at every level of his defense in 2025.

Carlton Davis to the Patriots

The former Detroit Lions cover man was one of the first to cash in with a big deal at the start of the negotiating period, and his $54 million contract not only prompted Detroit to act quickly and sign D.J. Reed as a replacement, but also set the tone for a splashy corner market, in which several others, including Byron Murphy, Charvarius Ward and Paulson Adebo, all got at least $18 million per year.