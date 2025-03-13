The Philadelphia Eagles said goodbye to a starting cornerback during 2025 NFL free agency, with Darius Slay heading west for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now they've added a potential replacement, on Thursday signing former New York Giants veteran Adoree' Jackson to a one-year contract, as PHLY reported.

Jackson, 29, spent the last four seasons in the NFC East, making 41 starts for the Giants from 2021-2024. In some ways, his move to the Eagles -- which comes a year after fellow former Giants standout Saquon Barkley relocated to Philadelphia -- is a long time coming. Before signing with New York in 2021 free agency, the cornerback was originally scheduled to visit the Eagles, only to cancel the meeting.

Now the two sides are finally united, and Jackson could be a candidate to man a top outside cornerback spot, with Slay out of the picture. The Eagles also have young standouts Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell at the position, but DeJean excelled primarily out of the slot in 2024, and fellow cover man Isaiah Rodgers also departed via free agency this offseason.

Originally a first-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017, Jackson spent the first four seasons of his NFL career in the AFC South. The USC product made an instant impact with the Titans, both as a starting cornerback and kick returner, but was severely limited due to injuries from 2019-2020. He reestablished himself as a starting option with the Giants, helping New York advance to the playoffs in 2022.