A year after signing Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles are acquiring another former New York Giants standout player in free agency. The Eagles are signing former Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari to a one-year, $4 million deal the team announced on Monday.

When healthy, Ojulari has proven to be a productive pass rusher. A 2021 second-round pick, Ojulari's eight sacks that season set a Giants franchise rookie record. Injuries, however, limited Ojulari's availability during his final three seasons with the Giants. He missed 10 games in 2022 and six games each of the past two seasons.

Despite missing time with injuries, Ojulari still managed to register 5.5 sacks in seven games in 2022 and had six sacks in 11 games in 2024. Overall, Ojulari tallied 22 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in 46 games (and 30 starts) for the Giants, who allowed him to test free agency after his rookie deal expired last week.

Ojulari's addition will help the Eagles deal with the recent departure of Josh Sweat, who inked a four-year, $76 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals at the start of free agency. The Eagles also recently signed Josh Uche, a 2020 second-round pick who recorded 11.5 sacks back in 2022 as a member of the New England Patriots.

To help replace Ojulari, the Giants recently signed former Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston, who racked up a career-high 5.5 sacks during his final season in Dallas.