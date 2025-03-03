The NFL offseason moves fast and furious. The combine has just concluded and we are quickly closing in on the first major event centered around player movement: free agency. The legal tampering period begins Monday, March 10 at noon ET, and the free agency signing period officially begins two days later on March 12 at the start of the new league year (4 p.m. ET).

There are plenty of storylines to get excited about. What will the Cincinnati Bengals do with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson? Is Sam Darnold a lock to return to the Minnesota Vikings? Who will want Aaron Rodgers? What are the New England Patriots going to do with all of that projected money? As is the case every year, teams will lose talent, while others will throw money around. It all starts next month.

Which contenders will lose key pieces? Below, we'll take a look at the top five NFL teams that could be hit the hardest in free agency for one reason or another. Let's begin with a team that has almost as much cap space as decisions it needs to make.

5. Minnesota Vikings

Following their impressive 14-3 campaign, the Vikings have free agents at almost every position. Sam Darnold made himself some money with a career campaign in which he threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, running backs Aaron Jones and Cam Akers are free agents, starting offensive linemen Cam Robinson and Dalton Risner are looking for new deals, and then Minnesota has plenty of free agents in the secondary with Byron Murphy, Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill Griffin and Camryn Bynum, who recorded a career-high three interceptions in 2024.

Unlike the majority of teams you will find on this list, the Vikings are projected to have plenty of available cap space ($63.3 million). However, the first important decision Minnesota will make is at quarterback, and that could affect how GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah handles some of his other free agents.

Vikings' unrestricted free agents

I'm not trying to claim the Chiefs' Super Bowl window is closing, but they have some tough decisions to make this offseason. Not only does Pete Prisco consider Kansas City having five of the top 100 free agents hitting the market next month, but the Chiefs also have less than $8 million in available funds, according to Over The Cap.

I wouldn't worry too much if the Chiefs have to again revamp their wide receiving corps with DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster looking for new deals. Where the concern comes in is with starters at other positions. Right guard Trey Smith had the potential to reset his respective market, but recently got tagged. Also, linebacker Nick Bolton is an important piece of the defense who's expecting a pay raise and the same can be said for safety Justin Reid. Then on the defensive line, Tershawn Wharton is a free agent after he notched a career-high 6.5 sacks this past season, veteran Mike Pennel is looking for a new deal as are Josh Uche and Derrick Nnadi.

Retaining talent is just as important as some of the improvements Kansas City will look to make. Both objectives will not be easy.

Chiefs' unrestricted free agents

The team that was least active in free agency last year has some tough decisions to make this offseason. Not only does Dallas rank bottom 10 in cap space with the looming Micah Parsons extension to worry about, but the Cowboys also have several important players who need new deals. Osa Odighizuwa is up for a new contract after recording a career-high 4.5 sacks and 47 combined tackles, 32-year-old DeMarcus Lawrence is a free agent after missing the majority of last season with a foot injury, 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle is looking for a new contract, as is cornerback Jourdan Lewis. By the way, nine-time Pro Bowler Zack Martin is reportedly retiring.

Not only are the Cowboys undergoing a change in leadership this offseason with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but this defense could look very, very different in 2025. Dallas doesn't typically spend big money. Will that change this year?

Cowboys' unrestricted free agents

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have plenty to worry about this offseason, which will affect their game plan in free agency. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is looking for long-term security after being franchise-tagged last year, Ja'Marr Chase's record-breaking extension could be handled in the coming months and then Trey Hendrickson wants an extension or trade. Those are the top three issues in Cincinnati, and we've only discussed one free agent thus far.

Apart from Higgins, defensive tackle B.J. Hill, veteran nickel Mike Hilton, offensive tackle Trent Brown, pass rusher Joseph Ossai, tight end Mike Gesicki and safety Vonn Bell are a few notable players searching for new contracts. The Bengals do rank inside the top 10 when it comes to available cap space, but that's not enough for Duke Tobin and the fan base to feel comfortable about the future. Even if Cincinnati finds a way this offseason to keep its "big three" under contract for years to come, that should make it tougher to not only retain other players, but also improve a defense that kept Joe Burrow out of the playoffs last year.

Bengals' unrestricted free agents

The reigning Super Bowl champions can't keep everybody. This offseason, Philly has several big names set to hit the open market and cash in.

Defensive end Josh Sweat, who should have won Super Bowl MVP after recording 2.5 sacks and six combined tackles against the Chiefs, is a free agent who could decide to chase a bag. Defensive tackle Milton Williams, who recorded a career-high five sacks this past season and got to Patrick Mahomes twice in New Orleans, is also looking for a new deal. Then there's linebacker Zack Baun, who was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist after a career campaign in which he recorded 151 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. He was truly one of the best players in all of football this past season.

There's more to worry about than just those three star players. Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham may retire, starting right guard Mekhi Becton is a free agent and linebacker Oren Burks, who stepped in for the injured Nakobe Dean, is also a free agent.

Eagles' unrestricted free agents