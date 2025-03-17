The quarterback carousel is slowing down, with many signal-callers finding their next teams, but it hasn't come to a halt completely. Several quarterbacks are still pondering their options and visiting teams. Multiple teams needing to fill the position are still awaiting future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers' decision, and as they play the waiting game, they are looking into other options to fill the quarterback room.

The New York Giants are one team still searching for their next quarterback, and as they wait to see what Rodgers does, they have brought in other veterans, including Super Bowl champions Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco. They're adding a former No. 1 overall pick to their visitor list, according to NFL Media, as Jameis Winston is set to meet with the Giants Tuesday.

Winston most recently played for the Cleveland Browns, starting seven games and active in 12 for them in 2024. Like the rest of his career, his season was very up and down, as he continued to struggle with turning the ball over.

He got benched after throwing three interceptions in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which marked his third straight multi-interception game. He finished the season with 2,121 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and five fumbles.

Winston has also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. He was a Pro Bowler in 2015, his first year in the league. In his career, he has 24,225 passing yards, 154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions.

2025 NFL free agency QB tracker: Falcons retain Kirk Cousins; Daniel Jones to Colts, Sam Darnold to Seahawks Cody Benjamin

New York has the No. 3 overall pick and could select a quarterback in the draft. Multiple CBS Sports mock drafts have the Giants trading up to the No. 1 pick to select quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Giants are keeping their options open until then.