While they are still looking for their next starting quarterback, the New York Giants have retained a key member of their offense for the foreseeable future. The team has agreed to terms with receiver Darius Slayton on a three-year, $36 million deal, according to NFL Media.

A 2019 fifth-round pick, Slayton has blossomed into a productive NFL receiver. He had at least 724 receiving yards in four of his first six seasons with the Giants that included a career-high 770 yards in 2023. In 2022, Slayton played an integral role in New York's surprise playoff berth that included the franchise's first postseason win since the 2011 season.

While the Giants have many pressing needs, receiver isn't one of them. Along with Slayton, the Giants' receiving corps also features Wan'Dale Robinson and 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers, who was named to the Pro Bowl last year after catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

New York's receivers still need a quarterback for next season, though, after the Giants released Daniel Jones during the 2024 season. New York's current quarterback options in free agency include Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. The Giants could also select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in next month's NFL Draft.