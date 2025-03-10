The first reported deal of the NFL's legal tampering period has come down, as NFL Media reports former New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick is signing a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that includes $12 million guaranteed.

Two of the top veteran pass rushers quickly came off the board on Monday, as the Los Angeles Chargers handed Khalil Mack a one-year fully guaranteed $18 million deal shortly before free agency, while Reddick has now agreed to a new contract as well.

Reddick, who turns 31 in September, had a dramatic 2024 season that saw him record just one sack and 14 tackles in 10 games played. He was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets in April, but engaged in a contract holdout that lasted until October. Before the down year, Reddick recorded at least 11 sacks in four straight seasons with three different teams, including a career-high 16 sacks and five forced fumbles he notched in 2022 while the Eagles made the Super Bowl. Reddick recorded 50.5 sacks from 2020-23, which ranked fourth most in that span.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, including Sam Darnold, Chris Godwin, other vets Cody Benjamin

The Buccaneers recorded 46 sacks in 2024, which was tied for sixth most in the NFL. However, Tampa Bay's top two sacks artists came from the interior, as Calijah Kancey recorded 7.5 sacks in 12 games played, while Vita Vea recorded seven sacks. With the addition of Reddick, Todd Bowles acquires a seasoned outside pass rusher who will help the Buccaneers in their pursuit of a fifth straight NFC South crown.