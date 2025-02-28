The franchise tag deadline is fast approaching in the NFL, and the league has finally released numbers for the teams if they wish to place the franchise or transition tag on players prior to the deadline on March 4.

Here are the franchise and transition tag numbers for all positions in 2025 (per NFL Media):

Position Franchise tag Transition tag QB $40,242,000 $35,377,000 RB $13,640,000 $11,067,000 WR $23,959,000 $21,441,000 TE $13,826,000 $11,712,000 OL $23,402,000 $21,271,000 DE $22,062,000 $19,872,000 DT $25,123,000 $20,849,000 LB $25,452,000 $20,849,000 CB $20,187,000 $17,595,000 S $18,601,000 $15,027,000 K/P $6,313,000 $5,730,000

The Kansas City Chiefs have already decided to place the franchise tag on right guard Trey Smith, so he'll make $23,402,000 in the 2025 season under the tag until he and the team reach a new deal. The franchise tag can be exclusive (the player can not sign with another team) or non-exclusive (the team that signs the player under the tag has to surrender two first-round draft selections).

If the Cincinnati Bengals place a franchise tag on Tee Higgins again, it would cost them $23.96 million. This could give Cincinnati more time to sign Higgins to a long-term deal, which is part of the reason teams place franchise tags on players.

Teams that place a franchise tag on a player have until July 15 to sign a long-term deal with that team.