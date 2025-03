The new NFL league year doesn't kick off until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but the chaos of the offseason is in full swing.

We've had stars receive franchise tags (Tee Higgins and Trey Smith), Pro Bowlers get traded (Geno Smith, Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf), franchise quarterbacks receive pay raises (Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen), All-Pro edge rushers land record-breaking extensions (Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett) and a whole lot more. And that was before the NFL's legal tampering period began at noon ET on Monday!

Since teams have been able to negotiate with other clubs' impending three agents, several high-profile deals have already been agreed to, with the biggest ones being the Seahawks signing Sam Darnold on a three-year contract worth $100.5 million and the Jets signing Justin Fields on a two-year deal worth $40 million.

Elsewhere, the Patriots added several key defenders for new head coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans and Bears continued fortifying their offensive lines and the Chiefs secured another offensive weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

From blockbuster moves to bargain-bin shopping, we've got you covered below with a running tracker of every team's 2024 additions, including external signings and trade acquisitions. For more info on all the free agency deals and rumors, click here.

Retained

Signed

EDGE Josh Sweat: 4 years, $76.4 million ( Read more

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither: 2 years, $11 million

Retained

LT Jake Matthews: 2 years, $45 million extension

LS Liam McCullough: 4 years

Signed

LB Divine Deablo: 2 years, $14 million

Retained

LT Ronnie Stanley: 3 years, $60 million ( Read more

Retained

Signed

Josh Palmer: 3 years, $36 million ( Read more

DT Michael Hoecht: 3 years, $24 million

Retained

Signed

DT Tershawn Wharton: 3 years, $54 million

S Tre'Von Moehrig: 3 years, $51 million

EDGE Patrick Jones II: 2 years, $20 million

DT Bobby Brown III

Traded for

Retained

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: 2 years, $5 million

CB Josh Blackwell: 2 years

DT Chris Williams: RFA tender

Signed

Retained

Signed

DT Tedarrell Slaton: 2 years, $15.1 million

RB Samaje Perine: 2 years, $3.8 million

Traded for

Retained

EDGE Myles Garrett: 4 years, $160 million ( Read more

Signed

OT Cornelius Lucas: 2 years, $10 million

Kenny Pickett trade grades: Browns ace deal for former first-round QB; Eagles get so-so mark for odd move Bryan DeArdo

Retained

Signed

DT Solomon Thomas: 2 years, $8 million

RB Javonte Williams: 1 year, $3 million ( Read more

Retained

DT D.J. Jones: 3 years, $39 million

QB Jarrett Stidham: 2 years, $12 million

Signed

S Talanoa Hufanga: 3 years, $45 million



LB Dre Greenlaw: 3 years, $35 million

OT Matt Peart: 2 years, $7 million

Retained

LB Derrick Barnes: 3 years, $25.5 million

EDGE Marcus Davenport: 1 year, $4.75 million

LB Zeke Turner: 1 year

LS Morgan Cox: 1 year

Signed

CB D.J. Reed: 3 years, $48 million

Retained

K Brandon McManus: 3 years, $15.3 million

LB Isaiah McDuffie: 2 years, $8 million

Signed

Traded for

WR Christian Kirk from Jaguars ( Read more

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson from Eagles

Retained

EDGE Derek Barnett: 1 year $5 million

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 1 year, $2 million

LB Jake Hansen: 1 year, $1.7 million

Signed

Retained

WR Ashton Dulin: 2 years, $8.5 million

RT Braden Smith: 1 year (reworked contract)

Signed

S Camryn Bynum: 4 years, $60 million

CB Charvarius Ward: 3 years, $60 million

Signed

Retained

OG Trey Smith: Franchise tag

LB Nick Bolton: 3 years, $45 million

WR Hollywood Brown: 1 year, $11 million ( Read more

LS James Winchester: 1 year, $1.65 million

Signed

OT Jaylon Moore: 2 years, $30 million

RB Elijah Mitchell: 1 year, $3.5 million

P Matt Araiza: ERFA tender

Traded for

QB Geno Smith from Seahawks ( Read more

Retained

EDGE Maxx Crosby: 3 years, $106.5 million ( Read more

DT Adam Butler: 3 years, $16.5 million

EDGE Malcolm Koonce: 1 year, $12 million

S Isaiah Pola-Mao: 2 years, $8.45 million

Signed

S Jeremy Chinn: 2 years, $16 million

OG Alex Cappa: 2 years, $11 million

Retained

CB Elijah Molden: 3 years, $18.75 million

EDGE Khalil Mack: 1 year, $18 million ( Read more

C Bradley Bozeman: Multi-year deal

P JK Scott: 2 years, $6 million

DL Teair Tart: 1 year, $5.5 million

Signed

CB Donte Jackson: 2 years, $13 million

RB Najee Harris: 1 year, $9.25 million ( Read more

Retained

Signed

Retained

DB Elijah Campbell: 1 year, $1.9 million

Signed

OL James Daniels: 3 years, $24 million

QB Zach Wilson: 1 year, $6 million

S Ifeatu Melifonwu: 1 year, $4 million

Retained

CB Byron Murphy: 3 years, $66 million

RB Aaron Jones: 2 years, $20 million ( Read more

C Ryan Kelly: 2 years, $18 million

CB Isaiah Rodgers: 2 years, $15 million

S Theo Jackson: 2 years, $12.615 million

P Ryan Wright: 1 year, $1.75 million

Signed

DT Jonathan Allen: 3 years, $60 million ( Read more

Retained

Austin Hooper: 1 year, $5 million

Signed

Traded for

DT Davon Godchaux from Patriots ( Read more

Retained

EDGE Chase Young: 3 year, $51 million

DT Nathan Shepherd

Retained

WR Darius Slayton: 3 years, $36 million ( Read more

P Jamie Gillan: 3 years, $9 million

QB Tommy DeVito: 1 year, $1.03 million

TE Chris Manhertz: 1 year

Signed

CB Paulson Adebo: 3 years, $54 million ( Read more

S Jevon Holland: 3 years, $45 million ( Read more

OT James Hudson III: 2 years, $12 million

DT Roy Robertson-Harris: 2 years, $9 million

LB Chris Board: 2 years, $6 million

Retained

LB Jamien Sherwood: 3 years, $45 million

Signed

QB Justin Fields: 2 years, $40 million ( Read more

CB Brandon Stephens: 3 years, $36 million

S Andre Cisco: 1 year, $10 million

2025 NFL free agency Day 1 grades: Jets get 'A' for Justin Fields bet, Seahawks earn 'B' for Sam Darnold deal Cody Benjamin

Traded for

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson from Browns ( Read more

OG Kenyon Green from Texans

Retained

LB Zach Baun: 3 years, $51 million ( Read more

RB Saquon Barkley: 2 years, $41.2 million extension ( Read more

Traded for

WR DK Metcalf from Seahawks, then signed to 5-year, $150 million contract ( Read more

Signed

LB Malik Harrison: 2 years, $10 million

TE Donald Parham Jr.: 1 year, $1.17 million

C Ryan McCollum: 1 year, $1.1 million

Retained

Patrick Taylor Jr.: 1 year

RB Jordan Mason: Second-round RFA tender

Signed

TE Luke Farrell: 3 years, $20.25 million

S Richie Grant: 1 year

Retained

LB Ernest Jones IV: 3 years, $33 million

DT Jarran Reed: 3 years, $25 million

Signed

QB Sam Darnold: 3 years, $100.5 million ( Read more

Retained

WR Chris Godwin: 3 years, $66 million ( Read more

OG Ben Bredeson: 3 years, $22 million

LB Lavonte David: 1 year, $10 million

Signed

EDGE Haason Reddick: 1 year, $14 million (Read more)

Retained

DT Sebastian Joseph Day: 1 year, $7.5 million

OL Andrew Rupcich (exclusive rights free agent)

CB Darrell Baker (exclusive rights free agent)

Signed

Traded for

WR Deebo Samuel from 49ers ( Read more

LT Laremy Tunsil from Texans ( Read more

Retained

Signed