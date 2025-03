The new NFL league year kicked off March 12, but the chaos of the offseason was in full swing well before that.

We had stars receive franchise tags (Tee Higgins and Trey Smith), Pro Bowlers get traded (Geno Smith, Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf), franchise quarterbacks receive pay raises (Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen), All-Pro edge rushers land record-breaking extensions (Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett) and a whole lot more. And all of that was before the NFL's legal tampering period began March 10.

Once teams were able to negotiate with other clubs' impending three agents, several high-profile deals were almost immediately agreed to. The biggest ones were the Seahawks signing Sam Darnold to a three-year contract worth $100.5 million and the Jets signing Justin Fields to a two-year deal worth $40 million. Elsewhere on Day 1, the Patriots added several key defenders for new head coach Mike Vrabel, the Texans traded their star left tackle to the Commanders and the Browns acquired a former first-round quarterback from the Eagles.

Things have slowed down, but there are still many big-name free agents to be had, including Aaron Rodgers.

From blockbuster moves to bargain-bin shopping, we've got you covered below with a running tracker of every team's 2025 additions, including external signings and trade acquisitions.

Retained

OLB Baron Browning: 2 years, $15 million

S Joey Blount: 2 years, $4.75 million

OL Evan Brown: 2 years, $11.5 million

WR Zay Jones: 1 year, $4.4 million

LS Aaron Brewer: 1 year

Signed

EDGE Josh Sweat: 4 years, $76.4 million ( Read more

DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 2 years, $29 million

QB Jacoby Brissett: 2 years, $12.5 million ( Read more

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither: 2 years, $11 million

DL L.J. Collier: 1 year, $4 million

LB Mykal Walker: 1 year, $1.79 million

Retained

LT Jake Matthews: 2 years, $45 million extension

CB Mike Hughes: 3 years, $18 million

KhaDarel Hodge: 2 years, $6 million

LS Liam McCullough: 4 years

DL Ta'Quon Graham: 1 year

OL Storm Norton

OL Brandon Parker

OL Kyle Hinton

OL Elijah Wilkinson

LB Josh Woods

Signed

LB Divine Deablo: 2 years, $14 million

EDGE Leonard Floyd: 1 year, $10 million ( Read more

CB Mike Ford: 2 years, $4 million

DL Morgan Fox: 2 years, $8.5 million

Retained

LT Ronnie Stanley: 3 years, $60 million ( Read more

FB Patrick Ricard: 1 year

OL Ben Cleveland: 1 year

WR Tylan Wallace

Signed

QB Cooper Rush: 2 years, $12.2 million ( Read more

WR DeAndre Hopkins: 1 year, $6 million ( Read more

LB Jake Hummel

Retained

Signed

WR Josh Palmer: 3 years, $36 million ( Read more

DT Michael Hoecht: 3 years, $24 million

EDGE Joey Bosa: 1 year, $12.6 million ( Read more

DT Larry Ogunjobi: 1 year, $8.3 million

WR/RS Laviska Shenault

RB Darrynton Evans: 1 year, $1.21 million

DB Darrick Forrest: 1 year

OG Kendrick Green: 1 year

CB Dane Jackson: 1 year

Retained

Signed

DT Tershawn Wharton: 3 years, $54 million

S Tre'Von Moehrig: 3 years, $51 million

EDGE Patrick Jones II: 2 years, $20 million

RB Rico Dowdle: 1 year, $6.5 million ( Read more

P Sam Martin: 1 year, $3 million

LB Christian Rozeboom: 1 year

DT Bobby Brown III

WR Dan Chisena

Traded for

Retained

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga: 2 years, $5 million

CB Josh Blackwell: 2 years

DT Chris Williams: RFA tender

RB Travis Homer: 1 year, $2 million

Signed

Retained

Signed

DT Tedarrell Slaton: 2 years, $15.1 million

RB Samaje Perine: 2 years, $3.8 million

Traded for

QB Kenny Pickett from Eagles ( Read more

Retained

EDGE Myles Garrett: 4 years, $160 million ( Read more

Signed

DT Maliek Collins: 2 years, $20 million

OT Cornelius Lucas: 2 years, $10 million

EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: 1 year, $4.75 million

LB Devin Bush: 1 year, $3.25 million

OG Teven Jenkins: 1 year

Traded for

CB Kaiir Elam from Bills ( Read more

LB Kenneth Murray from Titans ( Read more

Retained

Signed

DT Solomon Thomas: 2 years, $8 million ( Read more

OL Rob Jones: 1 year, $3.75 million

RB Javonte Williams: 1 year, $3 million ( Read more

EDGE Payton Turner: 1 year, $3 million ( Read more

LB Jack Sanborn: 1 year ( Read more

RB Miles Sanders: 1 year ( Read more

EDGE Dante Fowler: 1 year, $8 million ( Read more

WR Parris Campbell: 1 year

Retained

DT D.J. Jones: 3 years, $39 million

TE Evan Engram: 2 years, $23 million ( Read more

QB Jarrett Stidham: 2 years, $12 million

LB Justin Strnad: 1 year $2.7 million

LS Mitchell Fraboni: 1 year

Signed

S Talanoa Hufanga: 3 years, $45 million



LB Dre Greenlaw: 3 years, $35 million

OT Matt Peart: 2 years, $7 million

WR Trent Sherfield Sr.: 2 years, $6 million

P Matt Haack

Retained

LB Derrick Barnes: 3 years, $25.5 million

DT Levi Onwuzurike: 1 year, $5.5 million

EDGE Marcus Davenport: 1 year, $4.75 million

LB Zeke Turner: 1 year

LS Morgan Cox: 1 year

LB Trevor Nowaske

LB Anthony Pittman

DL Myles Adams

WR Tim Patrick: 1 year, $4 million

TE Shane Zylstra

Signed

CB D.J. Reed: 3 years, $48 million

DT Roy Lopez: 1 year

LB Grant Stuard

TE Kenny Yeboah: 1 year

Retained

K Brandon McManus: 3 years, $15.3 million

LB Isaiah McDuffie: 2 years, $8 million

Signed

Traded for

Retained

CB Derek Stingley Jr.: 3 years, $90 million ( read more

DL Mario Edwards: 2 years, $9.5 million

EDGE Derek Barnett: 1 year $5 million

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 1 year, $2 million

LB Jake Hansen: 1 year, $1.7 million

S MJ Stewart: 1 year, $2.5 million

OT Trent Brown: 1 year, $3 million

Signed

CB/KR: Tremon Smith: 2 years, $7 million

LB Nick Niemann: 2 years, $6.5 million

DT Sheldon Rankins: 1 year: $7 million

EDGE Darrell Taylor: 1 year, $5.25 million

OG Laken Tomlinson: 1 year, $4.25 million

WR Braxton Berrios 1 year, $2 million

WR Justin Watson

FB Jakob Johnson, 1 year

CB Ronald Darby: 1 year, $2.5 million

OT Cam Robinson: 1 year, $12 million

Retained

WR Ashton Dulin: 2 years, $8.5 million

RT Braden Smith: 1 year (reworked contract)

C Wesley French: 1 year

OL Danny Pinter

Signed

S Camryn Bynum: 4 years, $60 million

CB Charvarius Ward: 3 years, $60 million

QB Daniel Jones: 1 year, $14 million ( Read more

RB Khalil Herbert: 1 year

K Spencer Shrader

CB Corey Ballentine

DT Neville Gallimore

CB David Long

Signed

Retained

OG Trey Smith: Franchise tag

LB Nick Bolton: 3 years, $45 million

WR Hollywood Brown: 1 year, $11 million ( Read more

LS James Winchester: 1 year, $1.65 million

RB Kareem Hunt: 1 year, $1.5 million ( Read more

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1 year ( Read more

DE Charles Omenihu: 1 year, $7 million

Signed

QB Gardner Minshew: 1 year ( Read more

CB Kristian Fulton: 2 years, $15 million

OT Jaylon Moore: 2 years, $30 million

RB Elijah Mitchell: 1 year, $3.5 million

P Matt Araiza: ERFA tender

QB Bailey Zappe: 1 year

EDGE Jerry Tillery: 1 year

Traded for

QB Geno Smith from Seahawks ( Read more

Retained

EDGE Maxx Crosby: 3 years, $106.5 million ( Read more

DT Adam Butler: 3 years, $16.5 million

EDGE Malcolm Koonce: 1 year, $12 million

S Isaiah Pola-Mao: 2 years, $8.45 million

LB Elandon Roberts: 1 year, $3 million

CB Darnay Holmes: 1 year

Signed

S Jeremy Chinn: 2 years, $16 million

OG Alex Cappa: 2 years, $11 million

CB Eric Stokes: 1 year, $4 million

RB Raheem Mostert: 1 year, $2.1 million ( Read more

S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Retained

CB Elijah Molden: 3 years, $18.75 million

LB Troy Dye: 2 years, $5.5 million

EDGE Khalil Mack: 1 year, $18 million ( Read more

C Bradley Bozeman: 2 years, $6.5 million

P JK Scott: 2 years, $6 million

DL Teair Tart: 1 year, $5.5 million

WR Jalen Reagor

Signed

OL Mekhi Becton: 2 years, $20 million ( Read more

CB Donte Jackson: 2 years, $13 million

WR Mike Williams: 1 year, $6 million

RB Najee Harris: 1 year, $5.25 million ( Read more

CB Benjamin St-Juste: 1 year

DL Naquan Jones

DT Da'Shawn Hand: 1 year, $3.5 million

LB Del'Shawn Phillips: 1 year

Retained

Signed

WR Davante Adams: 2 years, $46 million ( Read more

DT Poona Ford: 3 years, $29.6 million

OC Coleman Shelton: 2 years, $12 million

DT Larrell Murchison: 1 year

Retained

LB Tyrel Dodson: 2 years, $8.25 million

DB Elijah Campbell: 1 year, $1.9 million

LB Quinton Bell: 1 year, $1.5 million

WR Dee Eskridge

OT Jackson Carman

OL Liam Eichenberg: 1 year

Signed

OL James Daniels: 3 years, $24 million

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 2 years, $6.5 million

QB Zach Wilson: 1 year, $6 million

S Ifeatu Melifonwu: 1 year, $4 million

OL Larry Borom

S Ashtyn Davis

RB Alexander Mattison

LB K.J. Britt: 1 year

CB Artie Burns: 1 year

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Traded for

RB Jordan Mason from 49ers ( Read more

Retained

CB Byron Murphy: 3 years, $66 million

RB Aaron Jones: 2 years, $20 million ( Read more

S Theo Jackson: 2 years, $12.615 million

S Harrison Smith: 1 year, $10.25 million

P Ryan Wright: 1 year, $1.75 million

Signed

OG Will Fries: 5 years, $88 million ( Read more

DT Jonathan Allen: 3 years, $60 million ( Read more

DT Javon Hargrave: 2 years, $30 million ( Read more

OC Ryan Kelly: 2 years, $18 million

CB Isaiah Rodgers: 2 years, $15 million

DB Tavierre Thomas

OT Justin Skule

LB Eric Wilson

CB Jeff Okudah: 1 year

WR Tim Jones

WR Rondale Moore

Retained

Austin Hooper: 1 year, $5 million

Signed

Traded for

DT Davon Godchaux from Patriots ( Read more

Retained

EDGE Chase Young: 3 years, $51 million ( Read more

TE Juwan Johnson: 3 years, $30.75 million

CB Isaac Yiadom: 3 years, $9 million

DT Nathan Shepherd

WR Dante Pettis: 1 year

Signed

S Justin Reid: 3 years, $37.5 million

TE Jack Stoll: 1 year

OL Will Clapp: 1 year

WR Velus Jones Jr.

WR Brandin Cooks: 2 years, $13 million ( Read more

Retained

WR Darius Slayton: 3 years, $36 million ( Read more

P Jamie Gillan: 3 years, $9 million

QB Tommy DeVito: 1 year, $1.03 million

TE Chris Manhertz: 1 year

LB Dyontae Johnson: 1 year (exclusive rights free agent tender)

WR/KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Signed

CB Paulson Adebo: 3 years, $54 million ( Read more

S Jevon Holland: 3 years, $45 million ( Read more

DL Chauncey Golston: 3 years, $19.5 million

OT James Hudson III: 2 years, $12 million

DT Roy Robertson-Harris: 2 years, $9 million

LB Chris Board: 2 years, $6 million

DT Jeremiah Ledbetter: 1 year, $1.775 million

OG Aaron Stinnie: 1 year

OT Stone Forsythe

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

QB Jameis Winston: 2 years, $8 million ( Read more

QB Russell Wilson: 1 year, $21 million ( Read more

Retained

LB Jamien Sherwood: 3 years, $45 million

S Tony Adams: RFA tender

CB Isaiah Oliver

RB Kene Nwangwu: 1 year, $2.5 million

Signed

QB Justin Fields: 2 years, $40 million ( Read more

CB Brandon Stephens: 3 years, $36 million

S Andre Cisco: 1 year, $10 million

EDGE Rashad Weaver

RT Chukwuma Okorafor

TE Stone Smartt: 1 year

C Josh Myers: 1 year

P Austin McNamara

Traded for

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson from Browns ( Read more

OG Kenyon Green from Texans

Retained

LB Zach Baun: 3 years, $51 million ( Read more

RB Saquon Barkley: 2 years, $41.2 million extension ( Read more

LB/FB Ben VanSumeren: 1 year, $10 million

Signed

CB Adoree' Jackson: 1 year ( Read more

TE Harrison Bryant: 1 year, $2 million

LB Joshua Uche: 1 year, $1.75 million

RB AJ Dillon: 1 year

KR/PR Avery Williams: 1 year

TE Kylen Granson: 1 year

EDGE Azeez Ojulari: 1 year, $4 million

Traded for

WR DK Metcalf from Seahawks, then agreed on 5-year, $150 million contract ( Read more

WR Ben Skowronek

Signed

CB Darius Slay: 1 year, $10 million ( Read more

QB Mason Rudolph: 2 years, $8 million ( Read more

LB Malik Harrison: 2 years, $10 million

RB Kenneth Gainwell: 1 year, $1.79 million ( Read more

TE Donald Parham Jr.: 1 year, $1.17 million

OC Ryan McCollum: 1 year, $1.1 million

DB Brandin Echols

Juan Thornhill: 1 year

Retained

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.: 1 year

RB Jordan Mason: Second-round RFA tender

LB Curtis Robinson: 1 year

FB Kyle Juszczyk: 2 years, $9 million ( Read more

Signed

TE Luke Farrell: 3 years, $20.25 million

WR Demarcus Robinson: 2 years, $9.5 million

QB Mac Jones: 2 years, $7 million

DB Tre Brown: 1 year, $1.7 million

S Richie Grant: 1 year

LB Luke Gifford: 1 year

S Jason Pinnock: 1 year

DB Siran Neal: 2 years

Retained

LB Ernest Jones IV: 3 years, $33 million

DT Jarran Reed: 3 years, $25 million

WR Cody White

Signed

QB Sam Darnold: 3 years, $100.5 million ( Read more

WR Cooper Kupp: 3 years, $45 million ( Read more

EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence: 3 years, $42 million ( Read more

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: 1 year, $5.5 million

OL Josh Jones: 1 year, $4.75 million

Retained

WR Chris Godwin: 3 years, $66 million ( Read more

OG Ben Bredeson: 3 years, $22 million

LB Lavonte David: 1 year, $10 million

DL Greg Gaines: 1 year, $3.5 million

QB Kyle Trask: 1 year, $2.787 million

WR Sterling Shepard, 1 year, $2.25 million

DL C.J. Brewer: 1 year (exclusive rights free agent)

Signed

EDGE Haason Reddick: 1 year, $14 million ( Read more

EDGE Anthony Nelson: 2 years, $10 million

P Riley Dixon: 2 years, $6 million

LB Anthony Walker: 1 year

CB Kindle Vildor

OT Charlie Heck

Retained

DT Sebastian Joseph Day: 1 year, $7.5 million

OL Andrew Rupcich (exclusive rights free agent)

CB Darrell Baker (exclusive rights free agent)

Signed

OT Dan Moore Jr.: 4 years, $82 million ( Read more

OG Kevin Zeitler: 1 year, $9 million

LB Cody Barton: 3 years, $21 million

S Xavier Woods: 2 years, $10 million

WR Van Jefferson: 1 year, $2.5 million

QB Brandon Allen: 1 year

P Johnny Hekker: 1 year

OT Blake Hance

Traded for

WR Deebo Samuel from 49ers ( Read more

LT Laremy Tunsil from Texans ( Read more

Retained

LB Bobby Wagner: 1 year, $9.5 million ( Read more

QB Marcus Mariota: 1 year, $8 million ( Read more

TE Zach Ertz: 1 year, $6.25 million

P Tress Way: 1 year, $2.8 million

TE John Bates: 3 years

RB Jeremy McNichols: 1 year



CB Noah Igbinoghene: 1 year

OL Trent Scott: 1 year

DT Sheldon Day: 1 year

K Zane Gonzalez

WR K.J. Osborn

DL Clelin Ferrell

CB Kevon Seymour

WR Noah Brown

LB Nick Bellore

Signed