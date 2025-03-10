2025 NFL free agency live updates: Latest signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, more

The NFL calendar says that free agency won't be starting until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but don't be fooled by that. The real action begins Monday when the legal tampering period opens at noon ET and we'll be covering all of that action here in our live blog.

Once the legal tampering period starts, players are allowed to agree to terms on a contract with a new team. However, that contract can't be signed until Wednesday. Once the clock strikes noon on Monday, things should get pretty hot and heavy when it comes to player signings.

When the tampering period opens, all eyes will be on the quarterback position. The first big domino to fall in that group came on Friday when the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off an unexpected trade for Geno Smith. The Seahawks now join the Giants, Jets, Steelers, Browns, Vikings, Colts and Titans as teams that will likely be in the market for a quarterback.

Sam Darnold is the top quarterback in this year's free agent class, but you'll also want to keep an eye on Aarron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Rodgers has been connected to the Giants, but he's also drawing interest from the Steelers. Pittsburgh has also been talking to Fields, but there's a lot of speculation that he could end up in New York with the Jets. As for Darnold, the Seahawks are expected to make a run at him, but there's no guarantee he'll end up in Seattle.

If you want to know who the top free agents are this year, Pete Prisco ranked the top 100 and you can see that list here. Of the players on Prisco's list, three of the top five are already off the market with No. 2 Tee Higgins and No. 4 Trey Smith both getting hit with the franchise tag while No. 5 Ronnie Stanley ended up re-signing with the Ravens.

The free agent deals will be coming at us fast and furiously starting Monday at noon, so be sure to stay locked in to our live blog below where we'll be covering every signing, trade and extension that goes down during 2025 free agency.