2025 NFL free agency live updates: Latest signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, more
Keep it locked here for the latest offseason buzz heading into the legal tampering period
The NFL calendar says that free agency won't be starting until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but don't be fooled by that. The real action begins Monday when the legal tampering period opens at noon ET and we'll be covering all of that action here in our live blog.
Once the legal tampering period starts, players are allowed to agree to terms on a contract with a new team. However, that contract can't be signed until Wednesday. Once the clock strikes noon on Monday, things should get pretty hot and heavy when it comes to player signings.
When the tampering period opens, all eyes will be on the quarterback position. The first big domino to fall in that group came on Friday when the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off an unexpected trade for Geno Smith. The Seahawks now join the Giants, Jets, Steelers, Browns, Vikings, Colts and Titans as teams that will likely be in the market for a quarterback.
Sam Darnold is the top quarterback in this year's free agent class, but you'll also want to keep an eye on Aarron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Rodgers has been connected to the Giants, but he's also drawing interest from the Steelers. Pittsburgh has also been talking to Fields, but there's a lot of speculation that he could end up in New York with the Jets. As for Darnold, the Seahawks are expected to make a run at him, but there's no guarantee he'll end up in Seattle.
If you want to know who the top free agents are this year, Pete Prisco ranked the top 100 and you can see that list here. Of the players on Prisco's list, three of the top five are already off the market with No. 2 Tee Higgins and No. 4 Trey Smith both getting hit with the franchise tag while No. 5 Ronnie Stanley ended up re-signing with the Ravens.
The free agent deals will be coming at us fast and furiously starting Monday at noon, so be sure to stay locked in to our live blog below where we'll be covering every signing, trade and extension that goes down during 2025 free agency.
Buccaneers agree to deal with Ben Bredeson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guard Ben Bredeson have agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal, with $12 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network. Bredeson started all 17 games for the Bucs last year.
Free agents going fast
Of the top 25 players on Prisco's list of top free agents, here's a look at the ones who have already signed or been franchise tagged. And keep in mind, free agency hasn't even started.
2. Tee Higgins (Tagged by Bengals)
4. Trey Smith (Tagged by Chiefs)
5. Ronnie Stanley (Re-signs with Ravens)
10. Zack Baun (Re-signs with Eagles)
11. Osa Odighizuwa (Re-signs with Cowboys)
14. Nick Bolton (Re-signs with Chiefs)
20. Alaric Jackson (Re-signs with Rams)
21. Khalil Mack (Re-signs with Chargers)
23. Jamien Sherwood (Re-signs with Jets)
If you want to see the numbers on all of those deals, we've got those here.
Update on Prisco's top 25 free agents
With Khalil Mack heading back to the Chargers (as Shanna noted), that means NINE of Prisco's top 25 free agents have already signed somewhere and FREE AGENCY HASN'T EVEN STARTED.
Seven of those nine players were re-signed by their own team and two of the nine (Trey Smith and Tee Higgins) were hit with the franchise tag.
We're tracking the landing spots for all of the top free agents in one place and you can see that by clicking here.
Wait and pay more
Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn were part of the same draft class, but the Panthers are paying more because they waited longer to do their deal (Surtain got an extension last year). And that ladies and gentlemen is why you pay people early. Someone please tell the Bengals and Cowboys.
Chargers bringing back Khalil Mack, per report
Khalil Mack is remaining in L.A. for at least another year. According to the NFL Network, the Chargers are bringing back the edge on a one-year, $18 million fully guaranteed deal.
Which corner could break bank next?
With Jaycee Horn resetting the market at corner, here's a look at a few players who could eventually top his record-setting deal that's paying him $25 million per year.
Bengals make a move!
The Bengals have a SIGNING to announce, but it's not Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase or Trey Hendrickson, so it continues to be a depressing week for Bengals fans.
Big deal for Horn
Jaycee Horn just got PAID. The eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but not anymore after the Panthers gave him a monstrous new contract.
At $25 million per year, Horn is now the highest paid corner in NFL history.
Cornerback rankings
1. Horn: $25 million per year
2. Jalen Ramsey: $24.1 million
3. Patrick Surtain II: $24 million
Those three are in a class of their own. No other corner in the NFL even makes $22 million per year.
End of an era in Atlanta
After spending his entire 10-year career with the Falcons, Grady Jarrett's time in Atlanta is over.
As noted by Jonathan Jones, this move will free up $16.25 million in salary cap space. Going into Monday, the Falcons were $5 million OVER the salary cap and they have to be cap compliant by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, so this move will help get them there.
The Falcons struck gold with Jarrett, who was fifth-round pick in 2015. However, based on his contract and his age (31) the Falcons clearly felt it was time to move on.
Broncos eyeing veteran tight end
The Jaguars surprisingly cut Evan Engram last week and he's already taking advantage of being a free agent: He's visiting with the Broncos today.
Engram led all tight ends in receptions in 2023 with 114. In 2024, he missed seven games, which is a big reason why he only finished with 47 catches for 365 yards. No Broncos tight end had more than 200 yards receiving last season.
Free agency hasn't even started and the Bills have already spent more than $500 million.
Here's a look at what they've done over the past 13 days:
Feb. 25: Khalil Shakir lands a four-year, $60.2 million extension that included $32 million in guaranteed money
March 7: Terrel Bernard gets a four-year, $50 million deal that includes $25.2 million in guarantees for the linebacker.
March 8: Greg Rousseau inks a four-year, $80 million extension that includes $54 million in guarantees
March 9: Josh Allens signs a six-year, $330 million deal that includes a record-setting $250 million in guarantees.
If you're scoring at home, that's $520 million in contracts that includes $361.2 million in guaranteed money, so Terry Pegula will be writing some big checks.
Broncos re-sign DT DJ Jones
Denver re-signed defensive tackle DJ Jones to a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million fully guaranteed, per ESPN. Jones was a big part of a dominant Broncos defensive line that saw two of its players -- Nik Bonitto (13.5 sacks, third-most in NFL) and Jonathon Cooper (10.5 sacks, tied for 12th in the NFL) -- go for double-digit sacks. Zach Allen's 75 quarterback pressures alongside Jones were the fifth-most in the NFL last season. The 30-year-old celebrated the news himself just after midnight.
Breaking down what was a very busy Sunday before the frenzy ...
Lions re-sign Derrick Barnes
The Detroit Lions are keeping Derrick Barnes around. The Lions re-signed Barnes to a contract extension through the 2027 season. Barnes has played in Detroit his entire career, logging 194 tackles (114 solo), 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, four pass defenses and a forced fumble.
Davon Godchaux traded to Saints
The New England Patriots agree to send defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. Godchaux is entering his ninth season in the NFL and has two years remaining on a contract he signed last offseason that included $16.5 million guaranteed.
Another veteran is sticking with his team
DJ Jones re-signed with the Broncos, taking another Top 100 free agent off the market.
Latest on Aaron Rodgers
The veteran QB is weighing his options and it seems the Giants would not be his top option if he's making them wait. The Giants might not have a QB until the draft.
Big day ahead of the legal tampering period
NFL teams can begin negotiating with pending free agents beginning Monday, but a flurry action occurred Sunday, including:
- Myles Garrett signing the most lucrative contract ever given to a non-QB to remain with the Browns
- Josh Allen signing a contract extension with the Bills
- D.K. Metcalf getting traded from Seattle to Pittsburgh
- Davante Adams signing a two-year deal with the Rams
- LB Ernest Jones IV signing a new contract to remain with the Seahawks
- Aaron Jones signing a contract extension to remain with the Vikings
- LB Jamien Sherwood signing a new deal to stay in New York
- EDGE Harold Landry joining the Patriots on a 3-year deal
- LB Nick Bolton, Chiefs agreeing to a new deal
- Buffalo releasing EDGE Von Miller
- Lions release EDGE Za'Darius Smith
Happy Sunday!
DK Metcalf lands in Pittsburgh
A report surfaced earlier in the day that Metcalf wants to play for a contender in a warm environment. It is unclear which of those criteria this deal met. Pittsburgh sends a second-round pick to Seattle and the Steelers get a new WR1. As part of the deal, Metcalf signed a contract extension worth $150 million over five years, according to ESPN.
Josh Allen signs record deal with Bills
According to reports, Allen and Buffalo reached an agreement on a new record-setting six-year, $330 million contract that includes $250 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player.
Jets re-sign LB Sherwood
It's linebacker re-signing day apparently! The Jets are re-signing LB Jamien Sherwood to a $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed. Sherwood led the NFL last season with 98 solo tackles.
Landry to sign with Patriots
Former Titans edge rusher Harold Landry will get a reported three-year deal with New England worth $43.5 million with $26 million fully guaranteed.
Davante Adams finds new team
The veteran wideout was looking to play on the west coast again and finds a new home in Los Angeles.
Justin Fields will test the open market
While the Steelers and Fields are open to a reunion, Fields will test the open market, according to ESPN. Look for the Jets to be among the teams that make Fields an offer when the legal tampering period begins on Monday.
Seahawks lock up another defender
Just hours after reportedly signing DT Jarran Reed, Seattle has also re-signed LB Ernest Jones IV to a three-year, $33M extension that includes $15M guaranteed, according to NFL Media. Jones had a whopping 94 tackles in 10 games last season after being traded from Tennessee to Seattle.
Rodgers linked with Seahawks
The Athletic is also reporting that Seattle is expected to talk with Aaron Rodgers this week after trading Geno Smith. Sam Darnold remains the front-runner to end up in Seattle, though.
Steelers reportedly interested in Darnold
Pittsburgh is expected to make an offer to soon-to-be free agent QB Sam Darnold, according to The Athletic. At this point, though, the Steelers are still in play to re-sign Justin Fields, their top choice. But if Fields does sign elsewhere, the Steelers are now considering their other options that includes Darnold.
At this point, I would say the Steelers' QB pecking order is Fields, Russell Wilson, Darnold/Aaron Rodgers.
Bengals retain veteran offensive lineman
Cincinnati re-signing offensive lineman Cody Ford to a two-year deal, according to NFL Media. Ford coming back makes sense as Cincinnati recently parted ways with Alex Kappa.
