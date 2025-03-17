2025 NFL free agency live updates: Tracking historic signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

NFL free agency officially began with the new league year kicking off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There were plenty of moves made during the legal tampering period on Monday and Tuesday, but those deals were basically handshake agreements. However, now that the new league year is here, all deals and trades that were negotiated prior to 4 p.m. Wednesday finally became official, including Aaron Rodgers' release from the Jets.

Although we've seen several of the top free agents already go off the market there are still plenty of big names left on the open market. That includes several notable names at quarterback, including Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Rodgers appears to be choosing between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, but could also be waiting on an offer from the Vikings, while Wilson already visited Cleveland and met with the Giants on Friday, but left New Jersey without a contract. Kirk Cousins is another signal-caller on the watch list, and while he wants the opportunity to be a starter, the Falcons are reportedly adamant on keeping the demoted Pro Bowler around. Another veteran, Joe Flacco, is waiting in the wings for a job after everything shakes out.

Free agent deals have come in fast and furiously, so keep it locked here for live updates covering every signing, trade and extension during 2025 free agency. And be sure to check out CBS Sports' updating tracker of the top 100 NFL free agents. The top 16 players on Pete Prisco's top 100 list have already been signed, but there's still plenty of talent left on the market that will make free agency worth watching.