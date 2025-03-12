2025 NFL free agency live updates: Tracking signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, more

Welcome to 2025 NFL free agency. Trades and signings of impending free agents can't become official until Wednesday at the earliest, but Monday kicked off the first big waves of activity and Tuesday saw a number of signings and trades as well. And all 32 teams got in on the action in some way. A few of them swung blockbuster deals for quarterbacks, including the Seattle Seahawks landing Sam Darnold on a $100 million deal. A few others prioritized the trenches, with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers pouring millions into the offensive and defensive lines.

More roster shuffling is on the way, as free agent contract and trade negotiations continue. A handful of teams are still in the market for quarterback help, and big names like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson could be next to put pen to paper (unofficially, at least) as veteran answers. Meanwhile plenty of Pete Prisco's top 100-ranked free agents are still sorting through their options, weighing inquiries from across the league. That's not accounting for other proven vets like Cooper Kupp, who's set to be released by the Los Angeles Rams provided the team can't find a trade partner for the aging wide receiver before Wednesday.

Keep it locked right here for live updates and analysis, including all the latest rumors and reports regarding players available:

