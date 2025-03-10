2025 NFL free agency live updates: Tracking latest signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

The NFL calendar lists free agency as not officially beginning until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but don't be fooled: The real action started on Monday when the legal tampering period opened up at noon. During the tampering period, players are allowed to agree to terms on a contract with a new team. However, those contracts cannot be signed until Wednesday.

As always, eyes will be focused on quarterbacks. The first big domino to fall came Friday when the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off an unexpected trade for Geno Smith. The Seahawks quickly replaced Smith during Monday's tampering period when they agreed to terms with Sam Darnold. The Jets also made a move at QB by agreeing to terms with Justin Fields. That leaves the Giants Steelers, Browns, Vikings, Colts and Titans as teams that will likely be in the market for a signal caller. Although Darnold and Fields are off the market, both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are still available.

Check out CBS Sports' updating tracker of the top 100 NFL free agents with many of the top names already off the market. Free agent deals will come in fast and furiously, so keep it locked here for live updates covering every signing, trade and extension during 2025 free agency.