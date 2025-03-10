2025 NFL free agency live updates: Tracking latest signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson

Skip to Main Content

The NFL calendar lists free agency as not officially beginning until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but don't be fooled: The real action started on Monday when the legal tampering period opened up at noon. During the tampering period, players are allowed to agree to terms on a contract with a new team. However, those contracts cannot be signed until Wednesday.

As always, eyes will be focused on quarterbacks. The first big domino to fall came Friday when the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off an unexpected trade for Geno Smith. The Seahawks quickly replaced Smith during Monday's tampering period when they agreed to terms with Sam Darnold. The Jets also made a move at QB by agreeing to terms with Justin Fields. That leaves the Giants Steelers, Browns, Vikings, Colts and Titans as teams that will likely be in the market for a signal caller. Although Darnold and Fields are off the market, both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are still available. 

Check out CBS Sports' updating tracker of the top 100 NFL free agents with many of the top names already off the market. Free agent deals will come in fast and furiously, so keep it locked here for live updates covering every signing, trade and extension during 2025 free agency.

Raiders 2023 sack master returning to Las Vegas

Malcolm Koonce had a chance to leave Las Vegas in free agency, but instead, he'll be sticking around for at least one more year. The defensive end has agreed to terms on a one-year, $12 million deal, according to ESPN. Koonce missed the entire 2024 season after tearing his ACL, which limited his market in free agency. However, when he was healthy in 2023, he racked up eight sacks, which ranked second on the team. If Koonce can play like he did two years ago, then this deal could end up being a bargain for the Raiders. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 8:59 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 4:59 pm EDT
 
QB DRAMA: Where will Aaron Rodgers land? 

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the top free agent QB left on the market and right now, it's still not clear where he'll end up. According to SNYtv, the Giants want Rodgers, but the belief is that the four-time MVP is going to end up signing with the Steelers. Right now, the ball seems to be in Rodgers' court: He has to pick where he wants to play, but no matter what happens, it does seem like he'll definitely have a starting job in 2025. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 8:53 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 4:53 pm EDT
 
Packers set to add corner in $48 million deal

With Jaire Alexander's future up in the air, the Packers needed to add some cornerback depth and they did that in a big way by landing Nate Hobbs. The former Raiders corner has agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal that includes $16 million in guaranteed money, NFL Media has reported

The 25-year-old Hobbs was a fifth-round pick in 2021 and he ended up starting 38 games for the Raiders during his four seasons with the team. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 8:48 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 4:48 pm EDT
 
Jets add cornerback help

After losing D.J. Reed to the Lions, the Jets were in need of some cornerback help and they added that by signing Brandon Stephens. According to NFL Media, the former Ravens corner is getting a three-year, $36 million deal. 

Stephen was a third-round pick in 2021 and even though he's started 48 games during his four years in Baltimore, the Ravens decided to let him walk after his rookie contract expired. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 8:40 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 4:40 pm EDT
 
Steelers cornerback heading to Los Angeles

After just one season in Pittsburgh, Donte Jackson is on the move. The cornerback has agreed to terms on a two-year, $13 million contract with the Chargers, according to NFL Media. Jackson led the Steelers in interceptions last season with five and will now play on a Chargers defense that also features Asante Samuel Jr. on the other side at corner. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 8:36 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 4:36 pm EDT
 
Panthers land Vikings pass-rusher

The Panthers weren't able to close the deal with Milton Williams, but they did get a deal done with Patrick Jones II. According to ESPN, the defensive end has agreed to terms on a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers. 

Jones had a solid 2024 season with seven sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games. The Panthers will be hoping he can generate similar numbers in 2025. The 26-year-old Jones was a third-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 8:32 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 4:32 pm EDT
 
Steelers eyeing Darius Slay

The Eagles corner has been in talks with the Steelers. The Eagles were expected to release Slay last week, but that never happened, so he's still under contract. According to Pro Football Talk, Slay has permission to speak with other teams, which is why he was able to talk to the Steelers. Signing in Pittsburgh would make some sense for Slay, because it would reunite him with Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who was his defensive coordinator in Detroit for four seasons (2014-17). 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 8:28 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 4:28 pm EDT
 
Raiders find replacement for Tre'von Moehrig

With Tre'von Moehrig headed to Carolina, the Raiders had a hole at safety and they filled that by agreeing to terms with Jeremy Chinn. The former Commanders safety has agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million deal, according to NFL Media. Chinn had an impressive season playing under Dan Quinn in 2024 and at $8 million per year, he'll be less than half the price of Moehrig, who got a deal worth $17 million per year with the Panthers

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 8:13 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 4:13 pm EDT
 
TEXANS AND COMMANDERS AGREE TO BLOCKBUSTER TRADE

We have our first big trade of the day: The Texans are sending Laremy Tunsil to Washington in exchange for a package of picks, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported. Jayden Daniels was sacked 47 times in 2024, which was the sixth-highest number in the NFL and the Commanders are clearly hoping they can bring that number way down. 

Here are the terms of the deal (via ESPN): 

Texans get: 2025 third-rounder and seventh-rounder, 2026 second-rounder and fourth-rounder
Commanders get: Laremy Tunsil, 2025 fourth-rounder

Giving up Tunsil is an interesting decision for the Texans because CJ Stroud took 58 sacks last season, which was the second-most in the NFL. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 8:07 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 4:07 pm EDT
 
Packers break the bank for Aaron Banks

The Packers have a new offensive guard after agreeing to terms with Aaron Banks. The former 49ers lineman is getting a four-year, $77 million deal, according to NFL Media. With an average annual value of $19.25 million per year, that makes Banks the sixth-highest paid guard in the NFL. 

Banks was ranked as the 77th best free agent on Prisco's top 100 list. He was drafted by the 49ers in 2021 and took over the starting guard job in 2022. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 8:02 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 4:02 pm EDT
 
Bills add a receiver 

The Bills don't have much cap room, but they did manage to scrounge together enough money to add Josh Palmer. The former Chargers receiver has agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million deal that includes $18 million in guaranteed money

Palmer will now join a receiving room that includes Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Palmer is coming off a 2024 season where he caught 39 passes for 584 yards. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 7:49 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 3:49 pm EDT
 
Bengals make another signing

The Bengals have made their fourth move of the day and for the fourth time, it doesn't involve Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins or Trey Hendrickson. This time around, the Benals are signing T.J. Slaton. The former Packers defensive tackle is getting a two-year deal worth $15.1 million, according to NFL Media. The 27-year-old was a fifth-round pick by Green Bay in 2021. He became a full-time starter in 2023 and has started all 34 games the Packers have played in over the past two seasons. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 7:43 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 3:43 pm EDT
 
Grady Jarrett already has a new home

Just hours after getting released by the Falcons, Grady Jarrett already has a new team. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the 30-year-old has agreed to terms on a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Bears. In the past hour, the Bears have signed both Dayo Odeyingbo and Jarrett as they look to get stronger in the trenches.

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 7:38 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 3:38 pm EDT
 
Broncos pay big for 49ers safety

The Broncos have a new starting safety in the form of Talanoa Hufanga, who's agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $20 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN. Hufanga does have some injury concerns, but if he stay healthy, he'll definitely be an upgrade in the Broncos' secondary. 

The 26-year-old was a first-team All-Pro in 2022, but he's missed 17 games due to injury over the past two seasons combined. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 7:29 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 3:29 pm EDT
 
Josh Sweat headed to Arizona

The top defensive free agent on Prisco's top 100 list officially has a new team. The Eagles star pass-rusher is headed to Arizona after agreeing to terms on a four-year deal, $76.4 million deal that includes $41 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN

Sweat racked up eight sacks last season, which led the Eagles. He also racked up 2.5 sacks on Patrick Mahomes during Philadelphia's 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. 

The 27-year-old will be reuniting with Jonathan Gannon, who was his defensive coordinator for two seasons in Philadelphia (2021-22). Sweat tallied a career-high 11 sacks during Gannon's final season in Philly in 2022. 

Sweat was ranked as the third-best available free agent on Prisco's top 100 list behind only two offensive players (Sam Darnold and Tee Higgins). 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 7:17 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 3:17 pm EDT
 
Bengals bring back an old friend

The Bengals have made their third move of the day and for the third time, it doesn't involve Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins or Trey Hendrickson. Instead, the deal involves Samaje Perine. According to NFL Media, the running back has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to $3.8 million. Perine has spent 3.5 of his eight career NFL seasons in Cincinnati and he'll now be returning for another one. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 7:11 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 3:11 pm EDT
 
💰 Milton Williams breaks the bank

Earlier today, we mentioned that Milton Williams had agreed to a deal with the Patriots that was worth $26 million per year, but we didn't have the specific terms. Well, now we do. According to ESPN, the former Eagles star is getting a four-year, $104 million contract that includes $63 million in guaranteed money. 

Williams had been working to finalize a deal with the Panthers, but in the end, the Patriots basically gave him $63 million reasons to ditch Carolina. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 7:07 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 3:07 pm EDT
 
Jameis Winston appears to have some suitors

One QB we haven't mentioned yet today is Jameis Winston. After spending the 2024 season in Cleveland, he's now a free agent and he's drawing interest from both the Chargers and 49ers, according to Josina Anderson. Both teams are looking at him as a possible backup QB option. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 7:04 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 3:04 pm EDT
 
Bears beef up their defense by adding Dayo Odeyingbo

After beefing up their offensive line with three new additions over the past week, the Bears have now turned their attention to their defense. Former Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo has agreed to terms on a three-year, $48 million with the Bears. Odeyingbo is a big man -- he's listed at 6-6, 287 pounds -- and it probably won't be hard for new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to work him into his system. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 7:02 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 3:02 pm EDT
 
Colts add Cam Bynum

Former Vikings safety Cam Bynum is now the seventh-highest paid safety in the NFL after landing a huge contract from the Colts. The 26-year-old has agreed to terms on a four-year, $60 million deal with Indy, according to NFL Media

Bynum had been a force in Minnesota since being drafted in the fourth round back in 2021. He started all 17 games in each of the past three seasons and he finished second on the team in interceptions in 2024 with three. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 6:52 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 2:52 pm EDT
 
Jaguars beef up their secondary

The Jags already added a cornerback today (Jourdan Lewis), and now, they've added a safety. According to NFL Media, former Texans safety Eric Murray has agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million deal with Jacksonville that includes $12 million in guaranteed money. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 6:49 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 2:49 pm EDT
 
Current look at the QB market 

Here's what the QB market currently looks like following Justin Fields' decision to go to New York: 

Seahawks: Sam Darnold
Jets: Justin Fields

QB needy teams: Giants, Steelers, Browns, Titans, Colts, Vikings
Available quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones, Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston

Rodgers will likely end up with the Steelers or Giants, but this game of musical chairs definitely isn't over. Also, the Vikings and Colts both have a QB in place, so they probably don't need a quarterback as badly as the other four teams. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 6:45 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 2:45 pm EDT
 
JUSTIN FIELDS EXPECTED TO SIGN WITH THE JETS

We have our SECOND big quarterback signing of the day with Justin Fields agreeing to terms on a deal with the Jets. According to ESPN, Fields is getting a two-year, $40 million deal that includes $30 million in guaranteed money. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 6:42 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 2:42 pm EDT
 
Sam Darnold took the Geno Smith deal

Here's an interesting nugget about Darnold's deal with Seattle: The Seahawks essentially made the same offer to Geno Smith and he turned it down, according to NFL Media. The three-year, $100 million deal could be worth up to $110.5 million, but it sounds like Darnold will make roughly $33.3 million per year, but the big number is that he'll be getting $55 million in guaranteed money. According to multiple reports, Smith was looking to get roughly $45 million per year from Seattle and the Seahawks didn't want to pay that. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 6:37 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 2:37 pm EDT
 
Rams pay Poona

After spending the 2024 season with the Chargers, Poona Ford will be staying in Los Angeles this year, but he'll be switching teams. The defensive tackle has agreed to terms on a three-year, $29.6 million deal with the Rams, according to NFL Media

With Bobby Brown hitting free agency, Ford will likely come in and take his spot on the defensive line. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 6:32 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 2:32 pm EDT
 
SAM DARNOLD IS HEADED TO SEATTLE

After the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Raiders, it became pretty clear that they were likely targeting a quarterback in free agency and as it turns out, that QB was Sam Darnold. 

The former Vikings QB is headed to Seattle after agreeing to terms on a three-year, $110.5 million deal that includes $55 million in guaranteed money. It's a huge contract for Darnold, who has only made a total of $65 million in his seven-year career. 

The Vikings could have used the franchise tag on Darnold, but they decided to let him hit free agency and he was able to cash in. Darnold will get a chance at revenge on his old team because the Seahawks are scheduled to host the Vikings during the 2025 season. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 6:27 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 2:27 pm EDT
 
Panthers make move after missing out on Milton Williams 

Although the Panthers didn't land Milton Williams, they did land one of the top safeties on the market. According to NFL Media, Tre'von Moehrig has agreed to terms on a three-year, $51 million deal with Carolina. Moehrig has spent his entire career with the Raiders, where he started in 64 of the 66 games that he played in since being drafted in the second round back in 2021. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 6:23 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 2:23 pm EDT
 
Patriots swoop in to steal Milton Williams

Less than two hours ago, the Panthers were reportedly "finalizing" a deal for Williams, but that deal fell apart, because the Eagles defensive tackle is now headed for New England. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that Williams has agreed to terms on a deal with the Patriots that will pay the former Eagles star $26 million per year. 

The Patriots have completely revamped their defense over the past 24 hours with the signing of CB Carlton Davis, OLB Harold Landry, LB Robert Spillane and Williams. 

Williams is ranked as the sixth-best free agent on Prisco's top 100 list, so this is a huge get for the Patriots. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 6:19 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 2:19 pm EDT
 
Keep your eye on Justin Fields

No one has signed Fields yet, but the Jets appear to be the leader in the clubhouse with The Athletic reporting that the Jets have a "good shot" of landing the former first-round pick. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 6:06 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 2:06 pm EDT
 
Vikings steal Eagles backup corner

The Vikings are adding a Super Bowl winning cornerback. According to ESPN.com, Minnesota has agreed to terms on two-year $15 million deal with Isaiah Rodgers. The 27-year-old saw action in 15 games last season, including three starts during Philly's Super Bowl winning season. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 5:49 PM
Mar. 10, 2025, 1:49 pm EDT
