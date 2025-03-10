Skip to Main Content

2025 NFL free agency live updates: Tracking latest signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold

Keep it locked here for the latest offseason buzz heading into the legal tampering period

The NFL calendar lists free agency as not officially beginning until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but don't be fooled: The real action started on Monday when the legal tampering period opened up at noon. During the tampering period, players are allowed to agree to terms on a contract with a new team. However, those contracts cannot be signed until Wednesday.

As always, eyes will be focused on quarterbacks. The first big domino to fall came Friday when the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off an unexpected trade for Geno Smith. The Seahawks now join the Giants, Jets, Steelers, Browns, Vikings, Colts and Titans as teams that will likely be in the market for a signal caller. Sam Darnold tops the free agent class, but Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are among those available. The Seahawks are expected to make a run at Darnold.

Check out CBS Sports' list of the top 100 NFL free agents with three of the top five and nine of the top 23 already off the market. Free agent deals will come in fast and furiously, so keep it locked here for live updates covering every signing, trade and extension during 2025 free agency.

Panthers finalizing deal with Milton Williams

It looks like the Super Bowl champion defensive tackle will soon be leaving Philadelphia. According to ESPN, Williams is finalizing a deal with the Panthers. The 25-year-old is ranked as the sixth best available free agent on Prisco's top 100. We'll find out soon if the Panthers are able to seal the deal. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 5:15 PM
Giants land a new cornerback

After four years in New Orleans, Paulson Adebo is leaving the Saints and heading to the Big Apple. According to The Athletic, the Giants have agreed to terms on a deal with Adebo. The 25-year-old has been a solid corner in his career, but he's coming off a 2024 season that ended early after he broke his femur in October. The injury limited him to just seven games last year. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 5:12 PM
Jourdan Lewis headed for Jacksonville

The long-time Cowboys cornerback is finally leaving Dallas. Lewis has agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal, according to NFL Media. 

Lewis had been with the Cowboys since they selected him in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Jaguars surrendered the most passing yards per game in the NFL last season, so they need all the help they can get at corner. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 5:05 PM
Patriots adding Robert Spillane

It looks like Mike Vrabel is focusing on upgrading his defense. Less than 24 hours after adding Harold Landry, the Patriots have now agreed to terms with former Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane. According to ESPN, Spillane is set to sign a three-year, $37 million deal. 

The 29-year-old is familiar with Vrabel after spending his rookie season in Tennessee back in 2018. 

Spillane was No. 49 on Prisco's list of the top 100 free agents. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:57 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo returning to Rams

This won't have an impact on the rest of the QB market, but we do have a move involving a quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo is returning to the Rams. Sean McVay had said he would "love" for Garoppolo to come back for another season and that will now be happening after the QB agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal, according to The Athletic. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:53 PM
Keep your eye on Aaron Rodgers 

We have some potentially huge news from Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, who is reporting that Aaron Rodgers is getting close to signing a deal with the Steelers. 

Rodgers would going to Pittsburgh would totally shake up the QB market. It would leave Justin Fields and Russell Wilson both looking for a new teams (The Jets have shown serious interest in Fields). And Sam Darnold would also need an option outside of Pittsburgh (The Seahawks are apparently interested in Darnold). 

It seems the Steelers are getting close to pulling off a huge QB move. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:51 PM
Javon Kinlaw headed to Washington

The Commanders will be doing whatever they can to improve their defense in free agency and that process started on Monday with Kinlaw agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal, according to ESPN. The former 49ers first-round pick was traded to the Jets in 2024 and he ended up starting all 17 games during his lone season in New York. 

The addition of Kinlaw is like the first of several moves we'll see the Commanders make on defense over the next few days. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:45 PM
Bengals re-sign defensive starter

As Bengals fans wait for news on Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins or Trey Hendrickson, the team has been busy doing other things. The Bengals are bringing B.J. Hill back after he agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal, according to ESPN.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle has started 50 games during his four seasons in Cincinnati, including 16 last year. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:40 PM
Texans add more receiver depth

Former Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios is headed for Houston after agreeing to terms on a one-year, $2 million deal, according to ESPN. The Texans have been busy adding receiving depth as they also made a trade for Christian Kirk on Thursday. 

Robert Woods and Stefon Diggs are both set to hit free agency, which would explain why the Texans have been busy adding receivers. 

Berrios spent his past two seasons with the Dolphins, but he only played in four games in 2024 after suffering a torn ACL in October

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:36 PM
Bears make huge signing on the offensive line

The Bears have spent the past week revamping their offensive line and they made another HUGE move on Monday with former Falcons center Drew Dalman agreeing to terms on a three-year, $42 million deal that includes $28 million in guaranteed money. Dalman was ranked as the seventh best available free agent on Prisco's top 100

Ben Johnson had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL when he was in Detroit and now, he's trying to build the same thing in Chicago. Here's a look at what the Bears have done over the past week: 

March 4: Acquired Jonah Jackson in trade with Rams
March 5: Acquired Joe Thuney in trade with Chiefs 
March 10: Added Drew Dalman in free agency

On paper, the Bears offensive line is already light years better than it was last year. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:31 PM
Chargers re-sign their punter

Khalil Mack isn't the only Chargers player who re-signed with the team today. Punter JK Scott also has a new deal after agreeing to a two-year, $6 million contract, according to NFL.com. 

Scott, who has spent seven years in the NFL, is now headed into his fourth season with the Chargers. At $3 million per year, Scott is now tied with several other players as the fourth-highest paid punter in the NFL. Michael Dickson is the NFL's highest-paid punter at $3.67 million per year.  

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:25 PM
Chiefs bringing in some protection for Patrick Mahomes

It didn't take long for the Chiefs to add an offensive lineman: According to ESPN.com, Jaylon Moore has agreed to terms to a two-year, $30 million deal with Kansas City. Moore spent the first four seasons of his career being used mostly as a backup with the 49ers, but based on the the Chiefs' offensive line needs, it seems like there's a good chance the tackle could be Mahomes' blindside protector in Kansas City. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:20 PM
Buccaneers re-sign Chris Godwin

We are less than 15 minutes into the tampering window and the Buccaneers have definitely been the busiest team. Not only did they get a deal done with Haason Reddick, but they also made another huge move by re-signing Chris Godwin. The receiver is getting a three-year, $66 million deal that includes $45 million in guarantees. 

Godwin was one of the top receivers in the NFL last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7. In just seven games, Godwin caught 50 passes for 567 yards, which had him on pace for 121 catchees for 1,377 yards. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:14 PM
Haason Reddick headed to Tampa Bay

We have the FIRST deal of the tampering period. 

The disgruntled pass-rusher, who only played in 10 games with the Jets last season, is headed to Tampa Bay after agreeing to a one-year, $14 million deal with the Buccaneers, according to ESPN.com. The Bucs were in serious need of some pass-rushing help and if Reddick is motivated, he should be able to help Tampa Bay's defense. 

Reddick sat out seven games last season while playing for the Jets because he wanted a new contract. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:10 PM
Vikings set to host two-time Pro Bowler

Jonathan Allen, who was cut by the Commanders last week, will be taking his first visit of free agency. Allen will be visiting with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Media. The Vikings have more than $61 million in cap space, so they have plenty of money to make Allen a nice offer if they don't want to see him leave Minnesota. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 4:02 PM
Tampering starts in five minutes

The unofficial start of free agency is just five minutes away. Last year, we saw the biggest free agent (Kirk Cousins) go off the market within the first two hours of the tampering period, so it will be interesting so see if the quarterbacks once again go quickly this year. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 3:56 PM
Cardinals re-sign left guard Evan Brown, per report

Arizona's left guard stays home on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, per NFL Media. His 74.3 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade ranked 15th among all NFL guards last season, and he turns 29 on Sept. 16. 

 
Grady Jarrett landing spots 

We mentioned earlier that Grady Jarrett got released from the Falcons, so Garrett Podell decided to come up with some landing spots. A few teams on his list -- Bengals, Cowboys, Jaguars -- make sense, but there are plenty more possible destinations that Garrett put together:

Grady Jarrett landing spots: Best team fits after Falcons release Pro Bowl DT for major salary cap savings
Garrett Podell
Grady Jarrett landing spots: Best team fits after Falcons release Pro Bowl DT for major salary cap savings
John Breech
March 10, 2025, 3:30 PM
Social media meltdown

Guys, Twitter/X is down, which definitely ADDS to the excitement of free agency. A lot NFL news breaks on that site first, so you have 42 minutes to fix things, Elon. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 3:18 PM
Buccaneers agree to deal with Ben Bredeson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guard Ben Bredeson have agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal, with $12 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network. Bredeson started all 17 games for the Bucs last year.

 
Free agents going fast

Of the top 25 players on Prisco's list of top free agents, here's a look at the ones who have already signed or been franchise tagged. And keep in mind, free agency hasn't even started. 

2. Tee Higgins (Tagged by Bengals)
4. Trey Smith (Tagged by Chiefs)
5. Ronnie Stanley (Re-signs with Ravens)
10. Zack Baun (Re-signs with Eagles)
11. Osa Odighizuwa (Re-signs with Cowboys)
14. Nick Bolton (Re-signs with Chiefs)
20. Alaric Jackson (Re-signs with Rams)
21. Khalil Mack (Re-signs with Chargers)
23. Jamien Sherwood (Re-signs with Jets)

If you want to see the numbers on all of those deals, we've got those in our NFL free agent tracker for the top 100 players available

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, including Sam Darnold, Chris Godwin, other vets
Cody Benjamin
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, including Sam Darnold, Chris Godwin, other vets
John Breech
March 10, 2025, 3:10 PM
Update on Prisco's top 25 free agents

With Khalil Mack heading back to the Chargers (as Shanna noted), that means NINE of Prisco's top 25 free agents have already signed somewhere and FREE AGENCY HASN'T EVEN STARTED. 

Seven of those nine players were re-signed by their own team and two of the nine (Trey Smith and Tee Higgins) were hit with the franchise tag. 

We're tracking the landing spots for all of the top free agents in one place and you can see that by clicking here

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 3:02 PM
Wait and pay more

Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn were part of the same draft class, but the Panthers are paying more because they waited longer to do their deal (Surtain got an extension last year). And that ladies and gentlemen is why you pay people early. Someone please tell the Bengals and Cowboys. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 2:55 PM
Chargers bringing back Khalil Mack, per report

Khalil Mack is remaining in L.A. for at least another year. According to the NFL Network, the Chargers are bringing back the edge on a one-year, $18 million fully guaranteed deal.

 
Which corner could break bank next?

With Jaycee Horn resetting the market at corner, here's a look at a few players who could eventually top his record-setting deal that's paying him $25 million per year. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 2:47 PM
Bengals make a move!

The Bengals have a SIGNING to announce, but it's not Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase or Trey Hendrickson, so it continues to be a depressing week for Bengals fans. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 2:45 PM
Big deal for Horn

Jaycee Horn just got PAID. The eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but not anymore after the Panthers gave him a monstrous new contract. 

At $25 million per year, Horn is now the highest paid corner in NFL history. 

Cornerback rankings
1. Horn: $25 million per year
2. Jalen Ramsey: $24.1 million 
3. Patrick Surtain II: $24 million

Those three are in a class of their own. No other corner in the NFL even makes $22 million per year. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 2:42 PM
End of an era in Atlanta

After spending his entire 10-year career with the Falcons, Grady Jarrett's time in Atlanta is over. 

As noted by Jonathan Jones, this move will free up $16.25 million in salary cap space. Going into Monday, the Falcons were $5 million OVER the salary cap and they have to be cap compliant by 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, so this move will help get them there. 

The Falcons struck gold with Jarrett, who was fifth-round pick in 2015. However, based on his contract and his age (31) the Falcons clearly felt it was time to move on. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 2:32 PM
Broncos eyeing veteran tight end

The Jaguars surprisingly cut Evan Engram last week and he's already taking advantage of being a free agent: He's visiting with the Broncos today. 

Engram led all tight ends in receptions in 2023 with 114. In 2024, he missed seven games, which is a big reason why he only finished with 47 catches for 365 yards. No Broncos tight end had more than 200 yards receiving last season. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 2:28 PM
Bills are on a spending spree

Free agency hasn't even started and the Bills have already spent more than $500 million. 

Here's a look at what they've done over the past 13 days: 

Feb. 25: Khalil Shakir lands a four-year, $60.2 million extension that included $32 million in guaranteed money

March 7: Terrel Bernard gets a four-year, $50 million deal that includes $25.2 million in guarantees for the linebacker. 

March 8: Greg Rousseau inks a four-year, $80 million extension that includes $54 million in guarantees

March 9: Josh Allens signs a six-year, $330 million deal that includes a record-setting $250 million in guarantees. 

If you're scoring at home, that's $520 million in contracts that includes $361.2 million in guaranteed money, so Terry Pegula will be writing some big checks. 

John Breech
March 10, 2025, 2:23 PM
