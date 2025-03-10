2025 NFL free agency live updates: Tracking latest signings, trades, rumors on Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold

The NFL calendar lists free agency as not officially beginning until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but don't be fooled: The real action started on Monday when the legal tampering period opened up at noon. During the tampering period, players are allowed to agree to terms on a contract with a new team. However, those contracts cannot be signed until Wednesday.

As always, eyes will be focused on quarterbacks. The first big domino to fall came Friday when the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off an unexpected trade for Geno Smith. The Seahawks now join the Giants, Jets, Steelers, Browns, Vikings, Colts and Titans as teams that will likely be in the market for a signal caller. Sam Darnold tops the free agent class, but Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are among those available. The Seahawks are expected to make a run at Darnold.

Check out CBS Sports' list of the top 100 NFL free agents with three of the top five and nine of the top 23 already off the market. Free agent deals will come in fast and furiously, so keep it locked here for live updates covering every signing, trade and extension during 2025 free agency.