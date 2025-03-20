Skip to Main Content

2025 NFL free agency live updates: Tracking signings and trades, latest news on Aaron Rodgers, other QBs

Keep it locked here for the latest offseason buzz as free agency continues into the second week

NFL free agency officially began with the new league year kicking off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There were plenty of moves made during the legal tampering period on Monday and Tuesday, but those deals were basically handshake agreements. However, now that the new league year is here, all deals and trades that were negotiated prior to 4 p.m. Wednesday finally became official, including Aaron Rodgers' release from the Jets. 

Although we've seen several of the top free agents already go off the market there are still plenty of big names left on the open market. That includes several notable names at quarterback, including Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Rodgers appears to be choosing between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, but could also be waiting on an offer from the Vikings, while Wilson already visited Cleveland and met with the Giants on Friday, but left New Jersey without a contract. Kirk Cousins is another signal-caller on the watch list, and while he wants the opportunity to be a starter, the Falcons are reportedly adamant on keeping the demoted Pro Bowler around. Another veteran, Joe Flacco, is waiting in the wings for a job after everything shakes out.

Free agent deals have come in fast and furiously, so keep it locked here for live updates covering every signing, trade and extension during 2025 free agency. And be sure to check out CBS Sports' updating tracker of the top 100 NFL free agents. The top 16 players on Pete Prisco's top 100 list have already been signed, but there's still plenty of talent left on the market that will make free agency worth watching. 

Stefon Diggs visiting the Patriots

The four-time Pro Bowler made his first visit of free agency on Wednesday and it was with the Patriots. Although Diggs has ben productive in his career, he's coming off a torn ACL, which is likely why his market hasn't really developed. We've got more on his visit here.

John Breech
March 20, 2025, 2:54 PM
Mar. 20, 2025, 10:54 am EDT
 
Aaron Rodgers still in no rush to make a decision

The fact that the Vikings are likely out on Aaron Rodgers doesn't mean he'll be making a decision anytime soon. According to ESPN, Minnesota's decision to not pursue the Rodgers right now hasn't "altered" his timeline. So basically, we might get a decision this week or next week or next month. No one knows. Rodgers is the only one who knows and he's not telling anyone.  

John Breech
March 19, 2025, 3:35 PM
Mar. 19, 2025, 11:35 am EDT
 
Rondale Moore continues free agent tour

The latest stop for the former second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals has him in Tennessee where he's visiting with the Titans, according to NFL Media. Already, the free agent wideout has visited with the Bears, Jets and Vikings. Moore, 24, missed all of last season due to a knee injury. 

 
Vikings not pursuing Aaron Rodgers 

One reason Rodgers' free agency decision was taking so long is because he was waiting to see if they Vikings were interested in him, and as it turns out, they're not. The Vikings will not be pursuing Rodgers, which means he's essentially down to three options for 2025: Play for the Steelers, play for the Giants or retire. 

The Steelers feel like the leader in the clubhouse right now, but when it comes to Rodgers, you can never be sure about anything. As for the Vikings, we've got the full details on their decision here

John Breech
March 19, 2025, 1:52 PM
Mar. 19, 2025, 9:52 am EDT
 
Lane Johnson reworks contract

Two-time Super Bowl champion Lane Johnson has been a pivotal piece to the Eagles offensive line for over a decade and he is now under contract through the 2027 season. The five-time All-Pro offensive tackle reworked his contract, adding $8 million over the next two years, with another $30 million in guarantees, per ESPN.

He will earn $48 million over the next two years, including $40 million guaranteed. He added one year, $25 million to his contract.

Johnson has started all 158 NFL games he's played in and has been an Eagle since the start of his career, when they took him at No. 4 overall in 2013. 

 
Jeff Okudah returning to NFC North

The Vikings and cornerback Jeff Okudah have agreed to a one-year contract, per ESPN. The former No. 3 overall pick had multiple options, according to the report, but ultimately lands with Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. 

The 26-year-old began his career in the NFC North, with the Lions, and now returns to the division three seasons after departing it. He also played for the Falcons and most recently spent a season with the Texans.

Last year, he had 44 total tackles and three passes defended in 13 games, including nine starts. 

 
Dolphins set to sign for Steelers' first-round pick 

The Dolphins have added some depth at cornerback in the form of Artie Burns. The 29-year-old is headed to Miami after spending his past three seasons in Seattle, where he started just one game for the Seahawks. Burns has been mostly a role player since entering the NFL in 2016 when the Steelers made him the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft. 

Burns, who has 39 career starts in 10 NFL seasons, is getting a one-year deal from the Dolphins, according to ESPN

John Breech
March 17, 2025, 5:03 PM
Mar. 17, 2025, 1:03 pm EDT
 
2019 LSU Tigers are getting paid in the NFL

The biggest winner over the past 24 hours might be the 2019 LSU Tigers. That team now has four different players making at least $30 million per year. Not only did Chase and Stingley reach that number in their new deals, but Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson were already there. Those four players have now signed new contracts that are worth a total of $666 million. 

Here's a look at some of the highest-paid NFL players that the 2019 LSU Tigers have produced. 

If these guys decide to start their own NIL collective, LSU might win the next 10 national championships. 

John Breech
March 17, 2025, 3:57 PM
Mar. 17, 2025, 11:57 am EDT
 
Derek Stingley Jr. celebrates St. Patrick's Day with record-setting contract

The Texans cornerback didn't get a pot of gold for St. Patrick's Day, but he got essentially the same thing: A new contract with the Texans that will pay him $30 million per year. The new deal makes Stingley the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history and it's not even close. 

Here's a look at the highest paid corners: 

1. Stingley: $30 million pe year
2. Jaycee Horn: $25 million per year
3. Jalen Ramsey: $24.1 million 
4. Patrick Surtain II: $24 million

Those four are in a class of their own. No other corner in the NFL even makes $22 million per year. Jets' star Sauce Gardner is up for an extension soon and you can bet that he'll be looking to top Stingley's number. 

John Breech
March 17, 2025, 3:36 PM
Mar. 17, 2025, 11:36 am EDT
 
Jameis Winston visiting with the Giants 

With Aaron Rodgers still undecided about his future, the Giants have been busy bringing in veteran quarterbacks. First, they met with Joe Flacco last week, and now, they're visiting with Jameis. We've got more on his visit here. Winston to the Giants would definitely be an interesting pairing. 

John Breech
March 17, 2025, 3:16 PM
Mar. 17, 2025, 11:16 am EDT
 
Bengals reach deals with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

The Bengals have come to terms with both of their star wideouts to massive, longterm contract extensions. Chase has agreed to a four-year, $161 deal that includes $112 guaranteed, according to reports. Higgins has agreed to a four-year, $115 million deal with the first two years guaranteed. 

Chase is now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. Higgins is the highest-paid No. 2 WR in history. 

Some Vikings employees feel chance of signing QB Aaron Rodgers is "50/50" per report

Mike Silver, a national columnist for The Athletic who is a fellow Cal alum like Rodgers, believes it's "literally 50/50" on whether or not the Minnesota Vikings will sign former four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a longtime NFC North rival with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers' decision will likely come once Minnesota decides if they want him or not. 

 
Cooper Rush leaves Cowboys to become Lamar Jackson's Ravens backup QB

After nearly a decade of backing up Dak Prescott on the Dallas Cowboys, Cooper Rush is signing a two-year deal to backup Jackson on the Ravens. The move indicates Rush would rather be somewhere where he's a little more appreciated after the Cowboys ducked out on paying the final $250,000 on his play time incentive clause in 2024. It also shows Dallas is not inclined to spend on the backup QB position and Dak's backup will likely come from the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Aaron Rodgers update 

We're in the middle of the seventh day of NFL free agency, and still no official word on what Aaron Rodgers is going to do. All accounts state that the Steelers and Giants have submitted offers to Rodgers with retirement also being an option. The big question is the Vikings and whether or not they have interest in the four-time league MVP. There's been conflicting reports regarding the Vikings' interest in Rodgers. 

There are also conflicting reports regarding Rodgers and the Vikings; some feel that Rodgers is waiting to see if the Vikings will reach out before he makes a final decision. If that is true, it appears that the Vikings is Rodgers' preferred choice. 

Bryan DeArdo
March 16, 2025, 6:22 PM
Mar. 16, 2025, 2:22 pm EDT
 
49ers trade Jordan Mason to Vikings

The exodus out of San Francisco continues. As NFL Media reports, the 49ers are trading running back Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings. As part of the deal, the Vikings are signing Mason to a two-year deal worth over $7 million fully guaranteed. It has a max value of $12 million. In exchange, the Niners reportedly receive a 2026 sixth-round pick and a pick swap this year, giving San Francisco No. 160 overall and Minnesota No. 187. 

 
JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signs with Chiefs

JuJu Smith-Schuster is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, according to NFL Media. The veteran wideout is in his second stint with K.C. after signing with the team in late August following his release from the New England Patriots. In 14 regular season games played (eight starts) last season, Smith-Schuster totaled 18 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns. 

 
Titans release Chidobe Awuzie

The Tennessee Titans have released cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, according to ESPN. The former second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys was limited to eight games during the 2024 season due to injury. In that time, he totaled 26 tackles and one interception. 

 
Cowboys sign former Eagles WR Parris Campbell

The Dallas Cowboys are adding to their wide receiver room. The club as agreed to a one-year deal with veteran pass catcher Parris Campbell, according to ESPN. The financial parameters of Campbell's deal with Dallas were not immediately disclosed. Campbell is a former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 out of Ohio State. More recently, the 27-year-old spent the 2023 season with the New York Giants and the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, who won Super Bowl LIX. Now, Campbell can add Dallas as his latest stop in the NFC East.  

 
Aaron Rodgers could opt for retirement

As The Athletic reports, if the Minnesota Vikings no longer become an option for Aaron Rodgers, the four-time league MVP could turn down both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants and opt to retire. Would be fascinating to see how each organization pivots if that ultimately unfolds. 

 
Falcons keeping Cousins

Cousins will not be released by Atlanta after all, as the Falcons will be paying a $10 million roster bonus that is due in 2026. The Falcons couldn't find a trade partner to take on his contract, so Cousins will back up Michael Penix in 2025 -- barring a trade later this offseason. His dead cap is $65 million. 

Jeff Kerr
March 15, 2025, 5:50 PM
Mar. 15, 2025, 1:50 pm EDT
 
Clelin Farrell returns to Commanders

Farrell had a strong year under Dan Quinn on a one-year deal, and the Commanders decided to bring him back for another year. He had 16 pressures and nine QB hits last season in a reserve role in Washington. 

Jeff Kerr
March 15, 2025, 5:39 PM
Mar. 15, 2025, 1:39 pm EDT
 
Chargers bolster offensive line

Former Eagles guard Mekhi Becton has agreed to a two-year deal with the Chargers, according to ESPN. Los Angeles plans to use Becton at guard where he shined for the Super Bowl champs last season.

 
2 visits, 0 contracts for Russ

Russell Wilson visited the Browns and Giants over the past two days but did not sign a deal with either team. The Giants continue to wait for Aaron Rodgers' decision. The Browns recently traded for Kenny Pickett and probably couldn't afford Wilson given their salary cap situation. 

Bryan DeArdo
March 15, 2025, 12:13 AM
Mar. 14, 2025, 8:13 pm EDT
 
Cooper Kupp headed to Seattle on a three-year deal

The former Rams receiver already has a new team. Kupp has agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seahawks. As I said earlier today, this was the one landing spot that made the most sense for the 31-year-old. 

After trading DK Metcalf to the Steelers and cutting Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks were in dire need of another receiver. Kupp now gives Sam Darnold another weapon to go along with Jaxson Smith-Njigba. 

As an added bonus, this is a homecoming of sorts for Kupp, who is from Washington. Not only did the Super Bowl LVI MVP go to high school in the state, but he also attended Eastern Washington University. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 11:08 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 7:08 pm EDT
 
Justin Fields is switching numbers 

The QB has worn numbers 1 and 2 in his career, and now, he's making the switch to SEVEN in New York! Sauce Gardner has No. 1 and Tyrod Taylor has No. 2, so Fields probably decided it would be easier to just pick a new number instead of ruffling any feathers. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 9:31 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 5:31 pm EDT
 
Sterling Shepard returning to Tampa Bay

It's not often you see a general manager breaking news, but Jason Licht did that today by announcing that Shepard will be returning for another season in Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old is getting a one-year deal. 

Shepard spent the first eight years of his career with the Giants before heading to Tampa Bay in 2024 where he caught 32 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 9:06 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 5:06 pm EDT
 
Two Bills free agent expected to be suspended after signing with team

The Bills won't have DT Larry Ogunjobi or DL Michael Hoecht to start the seasons. General manager Brandon Beane revealed that both players have been suspended SIX games for violating the NFL's PED policy. Beane says the team knew about Hoecht's suspension, but not Ogjunobi's. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 8:31 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 4:31 pm EDT
 
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are about to get paid

The two Bengals receivers are getting to finalizing a deal and they both could have a new contract in the coming days, according to NFL Media

Chase has been told by the Bengals that he'll be the highest paid non-QB in the NFL, so that means he'll be getting a deal that tops the $40 million per year that Myles Garrett is making.

As for Higgins, the highest-paid No. 2 receiver in the NFL is Jaylen Waddle at $28.25 million per year, so you can almost certainly expect him to top that. We could see Higgins get up to $30 million per year,  which means the Bengals will be paying an average of $125 million per year to Joe Burrow and his top two receivers. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 8:24 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 4:24 pm EDT
 
Cowboys are collecting former first-round picks 

The Cowboys are apparently trying to create a defense that consists only of former first-round picks because Dante Fowler Jr. is the FIFTH former first-rounder that they've added this offseason. 

Here's a look at their new players:  

Signed Dante Fowler Jr. (3rd overall pick in 2015)
Signed Solomon Thomas (3rd overall in 2017)
Traded for Kenneth Murray (23rd overall in 2020)
Signed Payton Turner (28th overall in 2021)
Traded for Kaiir Elam (23rd overall in 2022) 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 7:57 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 3:57 pm EDT
 
Cowboys add Commanders leading sacker from 2024

The Cowboys have actually made a move in free agency on Friday by adding Dante Fowler Jr. on a one-year, $8 million deal, NFL Media has reported. This is a huge move for the Cowboys, if only because it marks the first time in 10 years that they've signed an outside free agency to a deal worth more than $6 million per year

Fowler is returning to Dallas after spending the 2024 season in Washington. He had 10.5 sacks for a Commanders team that made it all the way to the NFC Title game. Before signing with the Commanders last year, Fowler spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Dallas. 

The third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is headed into his 11th NFL season. 

John Breech
March 14, 2025, 7:38 PM
Mar. 14, 2025, 3:38 pm EDT
