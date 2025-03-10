2025 NFL free agency live updates, trades, rumors: Bills' Josh Allen signs record deal, DK Metcalf traded
NFL free agency is upon us with the legal tampering period kicking off on Monday and the league's new year beginning on Wednesday.
The quarterback market could be even more frenetic after the Seattle Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick. That deal adds the Seahawks to the mix of teams that will be competing for the services of Sam Darnold, Aarron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Daniel Jones and Jameis Winston. The running back market isn't as robust as a year ago, but it does include at least two surefire starting-caliber options in Rico Dowdle and Najee Harris. At wide receiver, Chris Godwin represents the top of the many notable offerings there.
However, the 2025 free agency class won't include four of its initially projected top free agents: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (franchise tag), Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (franchise tag), Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (re-signed on a four-year, $80 million contract) and Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (re-signed on a three-year, $60 million deal). Plus, a slew of deals on Sunday shrunk the pool of available talent this week.
Big day ahead of the legal tampering period
NFL teams can begin negotiating with pending free agents beginning Monday, but a flurry action occurred Sunday, including:
- Myles Garrett signing the most lucrative contract ever given to a non-QB to remain with the Browns
- Josh Allen signing a contract extension with the Bills
- D.K. Metcalf getting traded from Seattle to Pittsburgh
- Davante Adams signing a two-year deal with the Rams
- LB Ernest Jones IV signing a new contract to remain with the Seahawks
- Aaron Jones signing a contract extension to remain with the Vikings
- LB Jamien Sherwood signing a new deal to stay in New York
- EDGE Harold Landry joining the Patriots on a 3-year deal
- LB Nick Bolton, Chiefs agreeing to a new deal
- Buffalo releasing EDGE Von Miller
- Lions release EDGE Za'Darius Smith
DK Metcalf lands in Pittsburgh
A report surfaced earlier in the day that Metcalf wants to play for a contender in a warm environment. It is unclear which of those criteria this deal met. Pittsburgh sends a second-round pick to Seattle and the Steelers get a new WR1. As part of the deal, Metcalf signed a contract extension worth $150 million over five years, according to ESPN.
Josh Allen signs record deal with Bills
According to reports, Allen and Buffalo reached an agreement on a new record-setting six-year, $330 million contract that includes $250 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player.
Jets re-sign LB Sherwood
It's linebacker re-signing day apparently! The Jets are re-signing LB Jamien Sherwood to a $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed. Sherwood led the NFL last season with 98 solo tackles.
Landry to sign with Patriots
Former Titans edge rusher Harold Landry will get a reported three-year deal with New England worth $43.5 million with $26 million fully guaranteed.
Davante Adams finds new team
The veteran wideout was looking to play on the west coast again and finds a new home in Los Angeles.
Justin Fields will test the open market
While the Steelers and Fields are open to a reunion, Fields will test the open market, according to ESPN. Look for the Jets to be among the teams that make Fields an offer when the legal tampering period begins on Monday.
Seahawks lock up another defender
Just hours after reportedly signing DT Jarran Reed, Seattle has also re-signed LB Ernest Jones IV to a three-year, $33M extension that includes $15M guaranteed, according to NFL Media. Jones had a whopping 94 tackles in 10 games last season after being traded from Tennessee to Seattle.
Rodgers linked with Seahawks
The Athletic is also reporting that Seattle is expected to talk with Aaron Rodgers this week after trading Geno Smith. Sam Darnold remains the front-runner to end up in Seattle, though.
Steelers reportedly interested in Darnold
Pittsburgh is expected to make an offer to soon-to-be free agent QB Sam Darnold, according to The Athletic. At this point, though, the Steelers are still in play to re-sign Justin Fields, their top choice. But if Fields does sign elsewhere, the Steelers are now considering their other options that includes Darnold.
At this point, I would say the Steelers' QB pecking order is Fields, Russell Wilson, Darnold/Aaron Rodgers.
Bengals retain veteran offensive lineman
Cincinnati re-signing offensive lineman Cody Ford to a two-year deal, according to NFL Media. Ford coming back makes sense as Cincinnati recently parted ways with Alex Kappa.
Vikings re-signing Aaron Jones
The former Pro Bowl RB has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. Jones ran for a career-high 1,138 yards last year in addition to catching 51 passes for 408 yards.
Lions releasing Za'Darius Smith
Detroit is parting ways with three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith, according to ESPN. Smith had nine sacks last year that included four after being dealt from Cleveland to Detroit just before the trade deadline. Smith will now get a chance to enter free agency just ahead of the start of the new league year.
San Francisco 49ers release DT Maliek Colllins
The 49ers are remaking their defensive line following up the release of Javon Hargrave by cutting Collins, per NFL Media.
Chiefs re-signing Bolton
Chiefs star ILB Nick Bolton is getting a three-year, $45 million extension that includes $30 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media.
A former second-round pick, Bolton tallied 106 tackles, 3 sacks, a FF and an INT in 2024.
Cardinals re-sign edge rusher Baron Browning
Arizona re-signed their veteran edge rusher just before he hit the open market, according to NFL Media. It's a two-year deal worth $15 million in base salary and worth up to a max amount of $19 million.
Seahawks re-sign Jarran Reed
Seattle has re-signed their veteran defensive tackle at the 11th hour, according to ESPN. It's a three-year deal worth up to $25 million.
It's been a busy week for Seattle, who recently released Tyler Lockett, traded QB Geno Smith to the Raiders and could possibly trade WR DK Metcalf.
Teams in sweepstakes for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf are told he wants a contender in a warm weather city
The part about warm weather could simply be negotiating tactic to get teams like the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots to pay more on the extension that comes with trading for Metcalf, who is in the final year of his contract.
Cowboys All-Pro DE Micah Parsons thrilled by Myles Garrett's new deal
Parsons, a 25-year-old three-time All-Pro through four NFL seasons, is in the process of negotiating a second contract with the Dallas Cowboys. His price just went up after Garrett's new deal.
Myles Garrett is now the NFL's highest-paid non-QB
Following Myles Garrett's record-setting deal, he now leads all NFL non-quarterbacks in both average per year salary ($40 million) and guaranteed salary ($122.8 million). Here's what the rest of the league's top 10 looks like in both metrics.
Browns re-sign Myles Garrett to record-setting, four-year extension
Von Miller cut by Bills; five landing spots for future Hall of Famer
Latest on Aaron Rodgers
It's not surprise the Giants aren't a ''desirable'' situation right now, especially with the Vikings now a possibility.
