One of the more notable free agents this offseason is coming off the board. The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The deal will pay Williams $26 million per year. More specifically, Sports Illustrated reports it's a four-year, $104 million deal.

This news comes roughly an hour when reports came down that Williams was deep in discussions and possibly finalizing a deal with the Carolina Panthers. However, it appears New England swept in to land the player.

Williams, CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco's No. 6 ranked free agent, was widely viewed as the top defensive tackle prospect slated to hit the open market this offseason, especially after helping the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX title. The 25-year-old had a breakout season in 2024 when it came to pressuring the quarterback, tallying five sacks and 10 quarterback hits (both career highs). Williams carried over that success into the playoffs, particularly in Super Bowl LIX where he sacked Patrick Mahomes twice.

Williams entered the league as a third-round pick of the Eagles in 2021 out of Louisiana Tech and has spent his entire career with the Eagles until this juncture.

He joins a Patriots defense that will certainly welcome his arrival. Last season, New England registered the fourth-lowest pressure rate (17.9%) in the league while finishing with the third-fewest pressures (104). They also had the lowest sack total (28) of any team in the league in 2024.

Williams now bolsters a defensive line that features Christian Barmore and Keion White. He is also part of what has been an active initial wave of free agency for the Patriots, who have also agreed to terms with corner Carlton Davis, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, linebacker Robert Spillane, and edge rusher Harold Landry.