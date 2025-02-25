The NFC was the league's most competitive conference in NFL history in 2024. There were three teams with at least 14 wins in a single conference for the first time in a season with the NFC North champion Detroit Lions (15-2), Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and Minnesota Vikings (14-3) all crossing that threshold.

The Eagles will look to become the first NFC champion to go back to back since the 2013-14 Seattle Seahawks, but they'll have plenty of competition in 2025. Look no further than their own division in the NFC runner-up Washington Commanders led by 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who should receive plenty of reinforcements since Washington has the third-most effective cap space in the league ($75.48 , million, per OverTheCap.com). The Lions will look to reload after bringing in new offensive and defensive coordinators. The NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams will remain feisty as will the Green Bay Packers, the two teams that challenged the Eagles the most in the postseason.

Which teams will rise up to crash the playoff party from the group of teams who watched the entire postseason on the couch? Can the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers bounce back after each suffering through injury-plagued seasons? Will the Chicago Bears take a leap under new head coach Ben Johnson? Could the Seattle Seahawks fly high after getting a Shanahan tree disciple as their offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak?

With the NFL's new league year and free agency period coming soon, here are areas where each NFC team needs to improve in order to challenge for the conference crown in 2025.

Note: Effective salary cap figures courtesy of Over The Cap. Effective cap space is defined as the space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster.

2024 season result: 8-9 (missed playoffs)

8-9 (missed playoffs) Needs: EDGE, DT, LB, OG, WR

EDGE, DT, LB, OG, WR Projected effective cap space: $72,949,735 (4th in NFL)

The surface-level metrics look decent for the Arizona Cardinals: No. 12 scoring offense (23.5 points per game) and No. 15 scoring defense (22.3 points per game). However, there's a clear deficiency in their run defense. Arizona allowed 126.4 yards rushing per game, 20th in the NFL, and 4.6 yards per carry, the eighth-most in the NFL. Veteran, proven edge rushers to replace L.J. Collier and Baron Browning, both pending free agents, and Justin Jones would help as would veteran, proven defensive tackles. Both Roy Lopez and Khyiris Tonga are set to hit the open market. Linebacker is also a need with starter Kyzir White, the team's No. 2 leader in tackles with 137, set to enter free agency.

Offensively, Arizona could use a veteran receiver to fill out a starting trio alongside emerging 2023 third-round pick Michael Wilson and 2024 fourth overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to give quarterback Kyler Murray another option in key moments like on third down and in the red zone.

2024 season result: 8-9 (missed playoffs)

8-9 (missed playoffs) Needs: EDGE, DT, CB, S, C, WR

EDGE, DT, CB, S, C, WR Projected effective cap space: -$8,392,553 (28th in NFL)

Defense is the side of the football begging for the Falcons' attention this offseason. Atlanta allowed 24.9 points per game in 2024, the 10th-most in the league, and that was mostly because of its inability to affect the opposing quarterback on passing downs. The Falcons racked up the second-fewest sacks (31.0) and produced the third-lowest quarterback pressure rate (28.6%) in the entire NFL last season. The acquisition of four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matt Judon (5.5 sacks in 17 games) at the age of 32 was a failure. Judon and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, both pending free agents, need to be replaced. Time for the Falcons to shore up their defensive front.

The secondary is also an area that needs to be addressed ASAP. Cornerback Mike Hughes is headed toward free agency as is reliable safety Justin Simmons. Plus, nickel corner Dee Alford is a restricted free agent. Atlanta fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and replaced him with former New York Jets defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, a sign the franchise is aware a defensive overhaul is required. A more dependable option at the No. 3 wide receiver spot than return man Ray-Ray McCloud would also be helpful, but it's not a super pressing need. Re-signing center Drew Dalman, Pro Football Focus' fourth-highest graded center (78.8 PFF offensive grade) should be a priority.

2024 season result: 5-12 (missed playoffs)

5-12 (missed playoffs) Needs: EDGE, LB, CB, DT, S, WR

EDGE, LB, CB, DT, S, WR Projected effective cap space: $23,896,637 (19th in NFL)

The Carolina Panthers' 2024 defense was one of the worst the NFL has seen in a long time. The unit ranked dead last in the league in almost every key metric. Top defensive lineman Derrick Brown going down with a meniscus injury didn't help, but this unit probably would've still struggled mightily even if he was out there. Starting a past-his-rime Jadeveon Clowney and A'Shawn Robinson along the defensive line didn't help.

Cornerbacks Mike Jackson, a pending free agent, (70.7 passer rating against as the primary defender, 28th out of 60 players with at least 70 passes thrown their way) and Jaycee Horn (71.6 passer rating) weren't great.

Panthers defense, 2024 season

NFL Rank PPG Allowed 31.4 Last Total YPG 404.5 Last Rush YPG 179.8* Last Yards/Play Allowed 6.0 Last Third Down Conversion Rate Allowed 50.2% Last Red Zone TD Pct Allowed 65.8% 29th QB Pressure Rate 25.2% Last Sacks 32 T-29th Passer Rating Allowed 105.4 Last

* Worst by team since 1987 Falcons

Carolina needs help at every level of its defense, and after addressing that, acquiring a productive, veteran wide receiver younger than Adam Thielen would greatly aid the develop of quarterback Bryce Young and wide receivers Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker.

2024 season result: 5-12 (missed playoffs)

5-12 (missed playoffs) Needs: OG, C, WR, EDGE

OG, C, WR, EDGE Projected effective cap space: $69,929,590 (5th in NFL)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had a historic rookie season since he became only the fourth rookie with over 4,000 total yards and fewer than 10 interceptions in NFL history.

However, it was also rocky year for Williams. He was sacked 68 times, tied for the third-most sacks taken in a season in NFL history. Some of that was on the Bears' pass protection (35.4% quarterback pressure rate allowed, 18th in NFL) and some of that was on Williams, whose time to throw average of 3.13 seconds was the fourth-longest in the league. The Bears cannot let the face of the franchise get taken down 68 times or anything close to that again otherwise Williams' career will be wasted.

Upgrading the offensive line and No. 3 wide receiver spot -- 32-year-old Keenan Allen is headed to free agency -- will be huge. Defensively, getting another high-caliber edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat could make Chicago's defense a top 10 unit in points allowed in 2025.

2024 season result: 7-10 (missed playoffs)

7-10 (missed playoffs) Needs: DT, CB, DE, RB, OG/C, WR, LB, S

DT, CB, DE, RB, OG/C, WR, LB, S Projected effective cap space: -$1,714,316 (26th in NFL)

The Dallas Cowboys front office needs to come to the conclusion that being the league's lowest spender in free agency -- $20.47 million spent in free agency in the 2024, per OverTheCap.com -- isn't viable approach to win football games. They have too many needs to exclusively build the team through the draft.

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, whose 60 quarterback pressures were the second-most in the league at the defensive tackle position, needs to retained in order for new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' scheme to work in 2025. Cornerback Trevon Diggs may not be ready for the start of the 2025 season after undergoing knee surgery late in 2024, and versatile corner Jourdan Lewis is set to become a free agent. Retaining Lewis and signing another corner for depth behind him and corner DaRon Bland is critical. Dallas' No. 3 cornerback spot after Lewis and either Bland or Diggs -- both of whom dealt with injuries last season -- needs to be better addressed than throwing 2024 fifth-round pick Caelen Carson into the fire like the Cowboys did a year ago.

Running back Rico Dowdle is probably the best running back to hit the open market, and re-signing him would allow Dallas for a lot more flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft. Future Hall of Fam right guard Zack Martin's retirement creates a need at either right guard or center, whichever position 2024 third-round pick Cooper Beebe won't be playing next season. New offensive line coach Conor Riley, who coached Beebe at Kansas State, admitted he and the staff will assess where Beebe will fit best along the line in 2025. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb needs a more viable No. 2 wide receiver alongside him than an aging Brandin Cooks, who will be a free agent, or Jalen Tolbert. There's a void at linebacker with the knee injury suffered by DeMarvion Overshown and veteran Eric Kendricks hitting free agency.

If the Cowboys aren't aggressive in free agency, the 2025 season could go a lot like the 2024 season did.

2024 season result: 15-2 (lost in divisional round vs. Washington Commanders)

15-2 (lost in divisional round vs. Washington Commanders) Needs: DE, CB, OG, WR, DT

DE, CB, OG, WR, DT Projected effective cap space: $49,194,317 (10th in NFL)

The Detroit Lions, as injury-plagued as they were along their defensive line, still had seemingly everything in place to go all the way in 2024, but five turnovers in the NFC divisional round doomed the conference's top seed to a 45-31 defeat against the Washington Commanders.

Detroit has needed to acquire a legit edge rusher rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson for years now, and it should be their top priority in 2024. Hello Myles Garrett? The Lions were also extremely young at corner opposite CB1 Carlton Davis, who is set to hit the open market. Reinforcing that spot will be key as will retaining right guard Kevin Zeitler, who was PFF's third-highest graded offensive guard in 2024 (86.8 PFF offensive grade). Adding a scarier No. 3 wide receiver than pending free agent Tim Patrick and depth at defensive tackle are lower rung needs, but ones certainly worth addressing.

2024 season result: 11-6 (lost in wild-card round at Philadelphia Eagles)

11-6 (lost in wild-card round at Philadelphia Eagles) Needs: C, CB, LB, DT, K, DE,WR

C, CB, LB, DT, K, DE,WR Projected effective cap space: $46,074,742 (11th in NFL)

The Green Bay Packers have been the NFL's youngest team in each of the first two seasons with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback. Both years ended with playoff losses against the eventual NFC champion. They're close to breaking through, but they just need a few upgrades here and there to truly be a serious contender.

Center Josh Myers, a pending free agent, struggled for Green Bay this season, and they should definitely replace him. Better depth at corner is desperately needed with Jaire Alexander struggling with a knee injury all year and pending free agent corners Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine not producing consistent results. Depth at linebacker would be helpful with starter Isaiah McDuffie and key backup/special teamer Eric Wilson headed for free agency. Steady defensive tackle T.J. Slaton is set to become a free agent, and retaining him at a fair price would be nice.

Kicker Brandon McManus is set to be a free agent after providing stability at the position for the first time in Green Bay post-Mason Crosby, so it would make sense to bring him back. The Packers need more out of both Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness, so perhaps acquiring a veteran edge rusher could help raise each of their levels of play. Green Bay could also use a veteran, No. 1 wide receiver if you ask Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs. Is that Davante Adams on line one?

2024 season result: 10-7 (lost in divisional round at Philadelphia Eagles)

10-7 (lost in divisional round at Philadelphia Eagles) Needs: OT, WR, CB, DT

OT, WR, CB, DT Projected effective cap space: $41,743,695 (14th in NFL)

The Los Angeles Rams were closer to wining a Super Bowl than perhaps every team in the NFL outside of the eventual Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles. Los Angeles was 13 yards away from knocking off Philadelphia on the road in the final minutes.

Retaining Alaric Jackson, their left tackle who is set to hit free agency, would be helpful, unless they can find an upgrade. Finding a more reliable No. 2 and No. 3 wide receiver with Cooper Kupp on his way out after dealing with injuries and upgrading Demarcus Robinson's spot could help. Upgrading Ahkello Witherspoon's starting cornerback spot with some of the strong cornerback free agents available could provide a big boost. Depth at defensive tackle could be upgraded as well.

2024 season result: 14-3 (lost in wild-card round at Los Angeles Rams)

14-3 (lost in wild-card round at Los Angeles Rams) Needs: CB, RB, OG, S

CB, RB, OG, S Projected effective cap space: $61,014,188 (7th in NFL)

The Minnesota Vikings will likely let Pro Bowl quarterback Sam Darnold walk in order to give way to 2024 10th overall pick J.J. McCarthy. Cornerback is a critical need with both Byron Murphy Jr. and Stephon Gilmore readying to become free agents, and it wouldn't hurt to address their safety position either with Camryn Bynum becoming a free agent and Harrison Smith being 36 years old. Running back Aaron Jones is also going to test the open market after posting career highs in rushing yards (1,138) and carries (255) in 2024. The right guard spot could stand to be upgraded with Dalton Risner becoming a free agent.

2024 season result: 5-12 (missed playoffs)

5-12 (missed playoffs) Needs: EDGE, WR, TE, CB, OG

EDGE, WR, TE, CB, OG Projected effective cap space: -$52,578,803 (32nd in NFL)

In order for the Saints to really get out of NFL purgatory, they'll need to let to rip off the Band-Aid and cut a slew of veterans in order to free up cap space and let young guys develop, for better or worse, in 2025. Cameron Jordan, Taysom Hill, Demario Davis, Ryan Ramczyk and Tyran Mathieu simply don't make sense for the Saints anymore at their respective ages and costs for a New Orleans franchise that hasn't reached the playoffs since 2020 when Drew Brees was last in uniform.

Top Saints cap hits in 2025

QB Derek Carr ($51.5 million)

DE Cameron Jordan ($20.1 million)

TE Taysom Hill ($17.98 million)

OL Erik McCoy ($15.5 million)

LB Demario Davis ($12.5 million)

OT Ryan Ramczyk ($12.33 million)

OL Cesar Ruiz ($12.3 million)

DE Carl Granderson ($11.73 million)

S Tyrann Mathieu ($11.3 million)

RB Alvin Kamara ($10.1 million)

Filling the voids left by Jordan and/or Granderson following potential cuts, getting a wide receiver who can help Chris Olave out and stay healthy and upgrading at tight end are all major priorities. Figuring out if keeping cornerback Paulson Adebo is also important as is shoring up the interior of the offensive line.

2024 season result: 3-14 (missed playoffs)

3-14 (missed playoffs) Needs: QB, OG, OT, WR, TE, CB, S

QB, OG, OT, WR, TE, CB, S Projected effective cap space: $38,752,449 (15th in NFL)

The New York Giants need a new quarterback to build around after the Daniel Jones era became a failure. New York was enamored with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl at the end of January. It feels like the Giants will pick Sanders if he falls to them at pick No. 3 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Step two needs to be fixing an offensive line that allowed the fifth-highest quarterback pressure rate (38.4%) in the entire league last season. After that, upgrading the supporting cast of pass catchers after Malik Nabers needs to be a priority. The Giants offense is a mess.

2024 season result: 14-3 (Won Super Bowl LIX vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

14-3 (Won Super Bowl LIX vs. Kansas City Chiefs) Needs: DE, DT, LB, OG

DE, DT, LB, OG Projected effective cap space: $19,839,825 (20th in NFL)

General manager Howie Roseman has done a fantastic job building out the Eagles roster by spending big on offense and drafting well on defense. However, the bill for some of his key defenders is due with 2024 first-team All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, edge rusher Josh Sweat and defensive lineman Milton Williams set to become free agents. Given the depth the Eagles do have on their defensive line, Baun feels like the most irreplaceable of the three, but Roseman has never spent much money on inside linebackers in the past. Right guard Mekhi Becton is also set to hit the open market after a stellar year rebuilding his career as an interior lineman, and his retention is also a key element of the Super Bowl champion's offseason.

2024 season result: 6-11 (missed playoffs)

6-11 (missed playoffs) Needs: LB, DT, CB, S, OG, OT

LB, DT, CB, S, OG, OT Projected effective cap space: $45,661,761 (12th in NFL)

The San Francisco 49ers were decimated by injury last season. Just look at this never-ending list of 49ers injuries.

Notable 49ers games missed

LB Dre Greenlaw (15)

DT Javon Hargrave (14)

RB Christian McCaffrey (13)

S Talanoa Hufanga (10)

WR Brandon Aiyuk (10)

LT Trent Williams (7)

CB Charvarius Ward (5)

DE Nick Bosa (3)

TE George Kittle (2)

WR Jauan Jennings (2)

QB Brock Purdy (2)

WR Deebo Samuel (1)

Deciding whether or not to bring back the injury-plagued Greenlaw, figuring out a new solution at defensive tackle with Hargrave entering free agency and figuring out their plan in the secondary with Ward and Hufanga hitting free agency will be key this offseason.

2024 season result: 10-7 (missed playoffs)

10-7 (missed playoffs) Needs: OG,C, LB, DT, WR

OG,C, LB, DT, WR Projected effective cap space: -$9,8816,604 (29th in NFL)

The Seattle Seahawks offensive line needs upgrades on the interior ASAP. Seattle allowed the third-highest quarterback pressure rate (39.4%) and the Seahawks averaged the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league (95.7) in 2024. Getting that corrected will help raise quarterback Geno Smith's level. Figuring out if they can retain Ernest Jones and upgrade Jarran Reed's spot are also important decisions.

2024 season result: 10-7 (lost in wild-card round vs. Washington Commanders)

10-7 (lost in wild-card round vs. Washington Commanders) Needs: WR, LB, OG, DE

WR, LB, OG, DE Projected effective cap space: $5,266,618 (23rd in NFL)

Re-signing Chris Godwin, one of the top free agent receivers this offseason, is a top priority for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as is deciding pending free agent linebacker Lavonte David's future with the franchise. Shoring up their left guard and edge rusher spots are priorities as well.

2024 season result: 12-5 (lost in NFC Championship game at Philadelphia Eagles)

12-5 (lost in NFC Championship game at Philadelphia Eagles) Needs: WR, LB, TE, S, DE, OT

WR, LB, TE, S, DE, OT Projected effective cap space: $75,480,461 (3rd in NFL)

The Washington Commanders are ahead of schedule on the heels of No. 2 overall pick quarterback Jayden Daniels' 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year campaign that ended in the NFC title game. Acquiring another high-caliber wide receiver opposite Terry McLaurin could really get this offense humming. Figuring out their inside linebacker, tight end and edge rusher positions with linebacker Bobby Wagner, tight end Zach Ertz and edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. entering free agency will also be priorities.