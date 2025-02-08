Veteran running back Nick Chubb is set to hit the open market this offseason, but he has no intentions of testing the free agency waters. He wants to remain with the Cleveland Browns.

"Of course," Chubb told the Akron Beacon Journal when asked about potentially re-signing with the Browns. "This is where I was drafted. This is where I've played the last seven years."

Nick Chubb CLE • RB • #24 Att 102 Yds 332 TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

The former second-round pick out of the University of Georgia is the Browns' third-leading rusher all time, having rushed for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns in 85 career games played for Cleveland. In seven NFL seasons, Chubb has been named to the Pro Bowl four times, and was a second-team All-Pro in 2022.

The 29-year-old says he hasn't spoken with the Browns about a new deal, but he hopes that changes soon.

"I'm not sure how it'll work," Chubb said. "This is the first time I've been a free agent. But I'd like to get it done sooner than later."

Chubb returned and played eight games this past season after suffering a gruesome knee injury in September 2023. He rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns before suffering a broken foot in Week 15 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns are facing several big questions this offseason, such as what to do at quarterback and weathering the Myles Garrett storm. Cleveland is already $30.1 million over the projected cap number, but a hometown discount could keep Chubb in the fold.