Aaron Rodgers is still unsigned, but plenty of other notable players did put pen to paper during the NFL's opening week of free agency.

One of the busiest weeks on the NFL calendar didn't disappoint, starting with last Sunday night's trade between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers that sent two-time Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh. That transaction set the stage for an eventful week that included several big quarterback signings and more than a few trades that will undoubtedly shape what happens when the regular season kicks off in September.

Speaking of Rodgers, the future Hall of Fame quarterback is reportedly trying to decide between signing with the Steelers, New York Giants or retirement. There are rumblings that the Minnesota Vikings may also throw their hat in the ring, but no official offer has been made as of this writing.

While we continue to wait for Rodgers' decision, here's a look at the most notable signings and trades made during (and before) the first week of free agency, broken down by position.

Quarterback

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 65.8 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Instead of re-signing with the Steelers prior to the start of free agency, Fields decided to test the market for the first time in his career. His decision paid off handsomely, as Fields inked a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets that includes $30 million guaranteed.

Fields is now part of a new era in New York that includes first-time NFL head coach Aaron Glenn. Fields will reunite in the Big Apple with former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson.

Geno Smith LV • QB • #7 CMP% 70.4 YDs 4320 TD 21 INT 15 YD/Att 7.47 View Profile

The first big move of free agency was the trade that sent Smith from Seattle to Las Vegas in exchange for a third-round pick. Seattle replaced Smith during free agency when they signed former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal.

Darnold is heading to a Seahawks team that lost two of their top three receivers this past week. Meanwhile, Smith will once again play for head coach Pete Carroll, whom Smith has credited with reviving his career during their time together in Seattle.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper among best available Cody Benjamin

Wide receiver

DK Metcalf PIT • WR • #14 TAR 108 REC 66 REC YDs 992 REC TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

Pittsburgh finally got its coveted veteran wideout when it acquired Metcalf via trade before signing him to a five-year, $150 million deal. The Steelers are surely hoping that the two-time Pro Bowler can help open up Pittsburgh's offense while making life easier for fellow wideout George Pickens. The Steelers just need to figure out who will throw Metcalf the ball.

Davante Adams LAR • WR • #17 TAR 141 REC 85 REC YDs 1063 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

The six-time Pro Bowler penned a two-year, $46 million deal with the Rams, who recently released former Super Bowl MVP and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp. After enjoying a legendary partnership with Rodgers, Adams will look to have similar success with Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles.

Running back

Aaron Jones MIN • RB • #33 Att 255 Yds 1138 TD 5 FL 3 View Profile

Last offseason, Jones was part of the wave of notable running backs who signed with new teams. Jones isn't going anywhere this offseason, though. Not after he signed a two-year, $20 million deal to stay in Minnesota.

The 30-year-old Jones showed last year that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. He amassed 1,546 total yards that included a career-best 1,138 yards on the ground.

Najee Harris PIT • RB • #22 Att 263 Yds 1043 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The former Steelers Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Chargers that is worth up to $9.25 million. A former first-round pick, Harris became the first player since Chris Johnson to begin his career with four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. A big reasons for Harris' success has been his incredible durability as he has never missed a game in the NFL.

2025 NFL free agency: 10 takeaways from opening week including the Vikings going wild, same old Cowboys, more Garrett Podell

Tight end

Evan Engram DEN • TE • #17 TAR 64 REC 47 REC YDs 365 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Engram parlayed his success with the Jaguars into a two-year, $23 million deal with the Broncos. In 2023, Engram set career highs with 114 receptions for 963 yards en route to his second Pro Bowl berth. Engram could be in line for an even bigger year in 2025 with Bo Nix throwing him the ball.

Offensive line

It was expected that Moore would get a nice payday after Pittsburgh let him test the open market. That's exactly what happened, as the 2021 fourth-round pick landed a four-year, $82 million with the Titans. Only 26 years old, Moore brings a wealth of experience with him to Nashville after starting in each of his first 69 NFL games (including the postseason).

Defensive line

After helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Williams penned a four-year, $104 million deal with the New England Patriots. A 2021 third-round pick, Williams recorded a career-high five sacks during the regular season. He had two sacks of Patrick Mahomes during Philadelphia's Super Bowl win over Kansas City.

Agent's Take: 10 contract-related thoughts, observations from 2025 NFL free agency and early part of offseason Joel Corry

Edge rusher

Speaking of the Eagles, they lost several notable defenders during free agency, including Sweat, who signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. In Sweat, the Cardinals are getting a 27-year-old, former All-Pro who has 43 career sacks and a wealth of playoff experience under his belt.

After being released by the Chargers, Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills, who had recently released veteran pass rusher Von Miller. In Buffalo, the 29-year-old Bosa will look to revive his career after dealing with several injuries during his final three seasons with the Chargers.

Inside linebacker

The Eagles did make sure to re-sign Baun to the tune of a three-year, $51 million extension. One of last year's top free agent acquisitions, Baun filled that stat sheet in 2024 with 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception during the regular season. He had seven tackles and an interception in the Super Bowl.

Cornerback

The former Chiefs and 49ers cornerback signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Colts. While injuries hindered him last season, Ward was one of the NFL's top defensive backs in 2023. He had five interceptions that year (including one that was returned for a touchdown) and a league-high 23 pass breakups.

The Lions managed to acquire one of the top defensive free agents by signing Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal. Reed, a former fifth-round pick who started his career in San Francisco, has 51 career pass breakups.

Safety

A year after letting Saquon Barkley sign with the Eagles, the Giants made a big splash by signing Holland to a three-year, $45.3 million deal. Ironically, one of Holland's best plays in the NFL took place inside the Giants' home stadium; he returned a pick 99 yards for a score during a Dolphins road win over the Jets during the 2023 season.

Special teams

"America's Team" kept the best returner in America in Dallas when they re-signed Turpin to a three-year, $18 million deal. Turpin, who was named the USFL's MVP in 2022 prior to signing with the Cowboys, was tapped as an All-Pro last season after return a punt and a kickoff for scores. He led the NFL in kickoff return yards (907) and in average yards per kickoff return (33.5).