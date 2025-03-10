The Green Bay Packers operated at a deficit at cornerback all of 2024 whether that was because top corner Jaire Alexander's nagging injury or less than desirable play by former first-round pick Eric Stokes or others.

That's why general manager Brian Gutekunst is spending on the opening day of the NFL's legal tampering period to reinforce that position. He is signing Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract with $16 million guaranteed, per NFL Media. Hobbs himself told NFL senior insider Josina Anderson that the deal has a maximum value of $51 million, and that he is "ecstatic" to join the Packers.

"I'm ecstatic. It has not sunk in yet. I'm still dumbfounded by the opportunity, and I am ready to get to work," Hobbs told Anderson on the phone on Monday. "Being with the Raiders in that division [the AFC West]and facing those quarterbacks [Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix], I feel like I'm ready for anything [in the NFC North], and I am going in with a lot of confidence. It prepared me for this."

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Full list of team-by-team signings and trades, plus updates on every move Kyle Stackpole

Hobbs, who will turn 26-years-old on June 24, had the 11th-lowest expected points added in coverage (-15.6) among all defensive backs who were targeted at least 40 times in 2024, according to The 33rd Team. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley could line Hobbs up at slot/nickel corner with Keisean Nixon moving to outside corner, or he could play outside too, depending on what happens with Alexander. Hobbs stands six feet tall and weighs 195 pounds, so he is big enough to vacillate between the two roles. Green Bay lined up 2024 second-round pick safety Javon Bullard predominantly at nickel last season. He'll join a secondary with 2024 first-team All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney, standout 2024 fourth-round pick safety Evan Williams, Bullard, Nixon and perhaps Alexander. Hobbs' presence adds more depth to a defense that ranked as the sixth-best scoring defense (19.9 points per game allowed) in 2024, a unit that played its first season under Hafley last year.

CBS Sports was informed that Hobbs and Packers 2023 seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine have the same Lousiville, Kentucky-based trainer in Chris Vaughn. Valentine could have played a role in recruiting Hobbs north to Green Bay with Valentine playing his college ball at Kentucky, and Hobbs being a Louisville native. The signing of Hobbs also marks a number of notable Raiders to join the Packers in recent years from special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia to Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs and Nixon.