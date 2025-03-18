The New England Patriots are continuing to rebuild their offensive line Tuesday, agreeing to a two-year deal with veteran center Garrett Bradbury, according to ESPN. The deal is reportedly worth up to $12 million, with $3.8 million guaranteed.

Bradbury, a former first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, was cut by the team Monday. He needed less than a day to find employment as New England quickly picked him up on the free agent market. Bradbury allowed four sacks as the Vikings starting center last season, along with 36 pressures in 627 pass-blocking snaps (pressure rate allowed per dropback of 5.7%).

The pressure allowed per dropback rate was a career worst for Bradbury, who started all 88 games he played in his six seasons in a Vikings uniform. Bradbury was released after the Vikings signed Ryan Kelly in free agency last week.

Bradbury is the latest free agency signing for a Patriots franchise that has been active on the open market. Entering free agency with over $125 million in available salary cap space, the Patriots have signed defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis, edge rusher Harold Landry, linebacker Robert Spillane, right tackle Morgan Moses, wide receiver Mack Hollins, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, and safety Marcus Epps to contracts.

Here are all the major Patriots free agent signings:

Patriots in free agency

Player Position Contract Milton Williams DT 4 years, $104 million Carlton Davis CB 3 years, $54 million Harold Landry EDGE 3 years, $43.5 million Robert Spillane LB 3 years, $33 million Morgan Moses RT 3 years, $24 million Garrett Bradbury C 2 years, $12 million Mack Hollins WR 2 years, $8.4 million Joshua Dobbs QB 2 years, $8 million K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE 1 year, $5 million Marcus Epps S 1 year, $4 million

The Patriots have spent a total of $295.9 million on those 10 players above and $299.8 million on 12 players in free agency. They have spent the most money of any team in the NFL this offseason. New England also spent $284 million on the first day of free agency, the most in the NFL by $132 million.