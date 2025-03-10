Quarterback was the No. 1 need for the New England Patriots an offseason ago. Fortunately for them, they addressed that splendidly by drafting Drake Maye, who flashed his potential as a bonafide franchise quarterback over his rookie season. Fast-forward a year, however, and the team is still making sure it deepens that position group by signing veteran Joshua Dobbs, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

As for the particulars of the deal, NFL Media relays that Dobbs is signing a two-year, $8 million contract with New England that includes $3.8 million fully guaranteed.

With Maye entrenched as QB1, Dobbs should be looked at as a candidate to be his primary backup. Coming into free agency, the Patriots had Jacoby Brissett -- the team's Week 1 starter a year ago -- entering free agency, which left Maye and fellow 2024 rookie Joe Milton as the only two signal-callers on the roster. Not only does Dobbs give the position group some more depth, but he also brings veteran experience that both Maye and Milton simply don't have.

Dobbs' arrival may also fuel speculation of a potential trade of Milton -- who impressed in Week 18 -- as there had already been prior reports that New England could look to move him this offseason.

Dobbs also has a relationship with the new regime in New England, playing for head coach Mike Vrabel when he was with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. The now 30-year-old started two games for the club that season.

Throughout his career, Dobbs has been a spot starter, coming in mostly due to injury. While he entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, he gained more national notoriety in 2023 when filling in as the starter for both the Arizona Cardinals and later the Minnesota Vikings. Last season, as a backup for the San Francisco 49ers, Dobbs appeared in two games, including a start in Week 18. There, he completed 67.4% of his throws for 326 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a loss. He also rushed for 17 yards and a touchdown but fumbled twice.

In all, Dobbs has started 15 games throughout his career, owning a 3-12 record. In 23 total games played, he's thrown for 3,281 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions with a 78.1 passer rating.