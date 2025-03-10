The New England Patriots are adding a Super Bowl champion to their defense. Shortly after free agency began, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported that the Patriots are signing cornerback Carlton Davis to a three-year, $60 million deal, including $34.5 million guaranteed.

Davis was ranked at No. 13 in CBS Sports' own Pete Prisco's top 100 free agent list.

The 28-year-old joins what is likely to be a revamped defense under Mike Vrabel, who is entering his first year as the Patriots head coach. Vrabel, a former linebacker in New England, is a defensive-minded coach and is looking to boost a defense that struggled in 2024. Davis will be the No. 2 corner with former first round pick Christian Gonzalez.

The former Detroit Lion will see a familiar face when he gets to Foxboro. Davis will be reunited with former Detroit Lions head coach Terrell Williams, who is the Patriots defensive coordinator.

Davis spent the first six seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won Super Bowl LV as a starter in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had five total tackles, including three solo tackles in that win.

He joined the Lions last season and spent just one year with the team. There, he finished with 56 total tackles, with 42 solo tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 13 regular season games. He started in two playoff games, finishing the postseason with 11 combined tackles and two passes defended.

In his seven year career, he has played in 89 games, starting 88, and has logged 380 total tackles, including 310 solo, 84 passes defended, 11 interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Davis was a second-round pick in 2018.

The Patriots defense also reportedly added linebacker Robert Spillane and edge rusher Harold Landry this offseason.