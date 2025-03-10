The New England Patriots are giving Drake Maye some added protection on the opening day of free agency. The team has agreed to a deal with veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses, according to NFL Media. As for the financial parameters of the deal, Moses and the Patriots are reportedly in agreement on a three-year, $24 million deal that is worth up to $28.5 million.

Addressing the offensive tackle positions was a clear need for New England entering the offseason, likely needing to double down on both the left and right side. As it relates to Moses, the 34-year-old veteran comes to Foxborough most likely as the team's answer on the right side. That should provide some stability at that position while sliding Michael Onwenu to his more familiar spot at right guard.

The 2025 season will be Moses' 12th campaign in the NFL, which has stretched from Washington where he played seven years to begin his career. Then he had his first stint with the New York Jets in 2021 before spending two years with the Baltimore Ravens. Last season, he started all 14 of his games played for the Jets (his second stint with the team) and allowed two sacks over 723 offensive snaps played.

Moses does have some familiarity with the new-look Patriots coaching staff led by head coach Mike Vrabel, thanks to wide receivers coach Todd Downing, who was with the Jets last season alongside the veteran.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, including Sam Darnold, Chris Godwin, other vets Cody Benjamin

While Moses answers a key question at right tackle, it will be interesting to see how New England plays out these initial waves of free agency as it relates to the team's hunt for a left tackle. If the Patriots don't find their blindside tackle there, that could set them up to use the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to address that need.