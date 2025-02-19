The 2025 NFL offseason is officially here. Teams can start placing the franchise tag on unrestricted free agents beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18 through the franchise tag deadline on March 4, with the new league year beginning on Wednesday, March 12 (when teams have to get under the salary cap and officially sign teams to contracts). The legal tampering period (when teams can contact players, and enter into contract negotiations with agents) begins on March 10.

Suffice to say, teams will be making weighty roster decisions in the coming days, weeks and months as they prepare to improve their team for the 2025 season. Here's a look at all the unrestricted free agents around the league, each team's salary cap situation and the top positional needs for each franchise:

Unrestricted free agents: Kyzir White (LB), Will Hernandez (RG), Matt Prater (K), Dennis Gardeck (EDGE), Kelvin Beachum (RT), Evan Brown (C), Zach Pascal (WR), Zay Jones (WR), Trystan Colon (C), Khyiris Tonga (IDL), Aaron Brewer (LS), L.J. Collier (EDGE), Michael Palardy (P), Krys Barnes (LB), Baron Browning (EDGE), Jackson Barton (LT), Julian Okwara (EDGE), Naquan Jones (IDL), Roy Lopez (IDL), Victor Dimukeje (EDGE)



Projected cap space: $71,333,263



Team needs: EDGE, WR, DT, T, G, LB



The Cardinals need help rushing the quarterback consistently, judging by all the players in their pass rush who are free agents. Wouldn't be surprising if they were aggressive in upgrading that unit. They also could some help on the offensive line.

Unrestricted free agents: Matt Judon (EDGE), Justin Simmons (S), Lorenzo Carter (EDGE), Mike Hughes (CB), Richie Grant (S), Kentavius Street (IDL), Rondale Moore (WR), Antonio Hamilton (CB), James Smith-Williams (EDGE), KhaDarel Hodge (WR), Storm Norton (RT), Ross Dwelley (TE), Elijah Wilkinson (LG), Eddie Goldman (IDL), Kevin King (CB), Josh Woods (LB), Demone Harris (IDL), Brandon Parker (RT), Drew Dalman (C), Riley Patterson (K), Ta'Quon Graham (IDL), Avery Williams (RB)



Projected cap space: -$11,147,791

Team needs: EDGE, CB, WR, C

The Falcons will be looking for pass-rushing help with Matt Judon and Lorenzo Carter hitting free agency. The secondary will be a priority, too, as Atlanta was 29th in passer rating allowed to opposing quarterbacks last season. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has some work to do.

Unrestricted free agents: Diontae Johnson (WR), Marcus Williams (S), Ronnie Stanley (LT), Patrick Mekari (LT), Tre'Davious White (CB), Patrick Ricard (FB), Nelson Agholor (WR), Malik Harrison (LB), Josh Jones (LT), Josh Johnson (QB), Brent Urban (IDL), Steven Sims (WR), Chris Board (LB), Deonte Harty (WR), Ben Cleveland (RG), Brandon Stephens (CB), Kristian Welch (FB), Trayvon Mullen (CB), Tylan Wallace (WR)



Projected cap space: $5,956,460



Team needs: WR, OT, EDGE, S



The Ravens may be looking for a left tackle with Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari set to be free agents. They also could use some wide receiver help, needing more depth behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Unrestricted free agents: Amari Cooper (WR), Rasul Douglas (CB), Austin Johnson (IDL), Mack Hollins (WR), Dawuane Smoot (EDGE), Reggie Gilliam (FB), Quinton Jefferson (IDL), Ty Johnson (RB), Jordan Phillips (IDL), Reid Ferguson (LS), Tommy Doyle (LT), Damar Hamlin (S)



Projected cap space: -$14,175,106



Team needs: WR, DT, EDGE, S

Buffalo could use more pass-catching help for Josh Allen, but the Bills also have Austin Johnson, Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson hitting free agency -- so a run-stopping defensive tackle is paramount. If Damar Hamlin leaves, the Bills will need to find another safety.

Unrestricted free agents: Austin Corbett (RG), Andy Dalton (QB), Xavier Woods (S), Jordan Fuller (S), Shaq Thompson (LB), Sam Franklin (S), Johnny Hekker (P), Eddy Pineiro (K), Ian Thomas (TE), David Moore (WR), Nick Scott (S), Brady Christensen (LG), Tommy Tremble (TE), Mike Jackson (CB), DeShawn Williams (IDL), Mike Boone (RB), Lonnie Johnson Jr. (S), Cam Gill (LB), Caleb Farley (CB), Feleipe Franks (QB)



Projected cap space: $20,328,369



Team needs: EDGE, CB, S, LB, WR

The Panthers had the worst defense in the league in the NFL last season, and need a total revamp of that unit. They also need to get more offensive weapons for Bryce Young, specifically pass catchers.

Unrestricted free agents: Keenan Allen (WR), Darrell Taylor (EDGE), Coleman Shelton (C), Amen Ogbongbemiga (LB), Teven Jenkins (LG), Marcedes Lewis (TE), Travis Homer (RB), Patrick Scales (LB), Jacob Martin (EDGE), DeAndre Carter (WR), Matt Pryor (RG), Adrian Colbert (S), Byron Cowart (IDL), Tarvarius Moore (S), Scott Daly (LS), Jake Curhan (RT), Darrynton Evans (RB), Collin Johnson (WR), Nsimba Webster (WR), Stephen Carlson (TE), Larry Borom (LT)

Projected cap space: $62,968,403

Team needs: G, T, C, EDGE

The Bears allowed Caleb Williams to be sacked a league-high 10.7% of the offensive snaps last season. That can't happen if Williams is going to succeed under new head coach Ben Johnson, so an entire revamp of the offensive line is necessary.

Unrestricted free agents: Tee Higgins (WR), B.J. Hill (DT), Mike Hilton (CB), Trent Brown (RT), Akeem Davis-Gaither (LB), Mike Gesicki (TE), Marco Wilson (CB), Cody Ford (LG), Joseph Ossai (EDGE), Tanner Hudson (TE), Joe Bachie (LB), Vonn Bell (S), Trayveon Williams (RB), Jay Tufele (IDL), Cameron Sample (EDGE), D'Ante Smith (RT), Chris Evans (RB), Khalil Herbert (RB)

Projected cap space: $46,257,407

Team needs: WR, TE, T, G

Another year the Bengals will need to improve the offensive line for Joe Burrow, but they will also need another wide receiver if Tee Higgins departs. They have in-house replacements, but will still need another playmaker on the outside. The run defense could use some help as well.

Unrestricted free agents: Jedrick Wills (LT), Jameis Winston (QB), Nick Harris (C), Nick Chubb (RB), Elijah Moore (WR), Jordan Akins (TE), Maurice Hurst (IDL), Devin Bush (LB), Nyheim Hines (RB), Rodney McLeod (S), Michael Dunn (LG), Germain Ifedi (RT), Geoff Swaim (TE), Khaleke Hudson (LB), Hakeem Adeniji (LT), D'Onta Foreman (RB), James Proche (WR), Mike Ford (CB), Tony Brown (WR), Geron Christian (LT), James Hudson (RT)

Projected cap space: -$30,168,764

Team needs: QB, EDGE, T, WR

The Browns are looking for a franchise quarterback after the Deshaun Watson fiasco, and in a rebuilding phase with Myles Garrett wanting a trade. What the Browns can get for Garrett will determine the status of their rebuild. They'll also need to get under the salary cap, so this could be a long offseason in Cleveland.

Unrestricted free agents: Zack Martin (RG), DeMarcus lawrence (EDGE), Brandin Cooks (WR), Trey lance (QB), Eric Kendricks (LB), Bryan Anger (P), Jourdan Lewis (CB), Linval Joseph (IDL), Cooper Rush (QB), C.J. Goodwin (CB), Chuma Edoga (LT), Trent Sieg (LS), Osa Odighizuwa (IDL), Rico Dowdle (RB), Chauncey Golston (EDGE), Nick Vigil (LB), Carlos Watkins (IDL), Carl lawson (EDGE), Amani Oruwariye (CB), Israel Mukuamu (S)

Projected cap space: -$4,528,056

Team needs: RB, G, DT, CB

The Cowboys have to improve the run offense more than any team this offseason. They also need better blocking up the middle. Of course, the looming Micah Parsons extension is coming as well. This will be an interesting offseason for Dallas.

Unrestricted free agents: D.J. Jones (IDL), Zach Wilson (QB), Jarrett Stidham (QB), Cody Barton (LB), Tremon Smith (CB), Javonte Williams (RB), Riley Dixon (P), Justin Strnad (LB), Matt Peart (RT), Zach Cunningham (LB), Michael Burton (FB), Lil'Jordan Humphrey (WR), Quinn Bailey (RG)

Projected cap space: $34,776,255

Team needs: WR, S, TE, DT

The Broncos could use more pass catchers for Bo Nix, who had an outstanding rookie season. Getting a top tight end will be massive for the offense. Denver will also have to make a decision on Javonte Williams at running back.

Unrestricted free agents: Carlton Davis (CB), Marcus Davenport (EDGE), Kevin Zeitler (RG), John Cominsky (IDL), Emmanuel Moseley (CB), Levi Onwuzurike (IDL), Khalil Dorsey (CB), Kindle Vildor (CB), Michael Badgley (K), Kyle Peko (IDL), Teddy Bridgewater (QB), Allen Robinson (WR), Ifeatu Melifonwu (CB), Dan Skipper (LT), Al-Quadin Muhammad (EDGE), Zeke Turner (LB), Pat O'Connor (EDGE), Ben Niemann (LB), Tim Patrick (WR), Derrick Barnes (LB), Jonah Williams (IDL), Anthony Pittman (LB), Myles Adams (IDL)

Projected cap space: $44,854,933

Team needs: EDGE, CB, G

More pass rushing help could be in store for the Lions, who scrambled to replace Aidan Hutchinson after his injury. The Lions could use a starting guard if they decide not to re-sign Zeitler.

Unrestricted free agents: Eric Stokes (CB), A.J. Dillon (RB), Corey Ballantine (CB), Josh Myers (C), Eric Wilson (LB), Brandon McManus (K), Andre Dillard (LT), Tyler Davis (TE), Robert Rochell (CB), Tedarrell Sutton (IDL), Isaiah McDuffie (LB)

Projected cap space: $42,140,088

Team needs: WR, EDGE, CB

Cornerback will be a priority for the Packers with both starters (Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes likely on the way out), but the offense would like a No. 1 wide receiver. Looking for an elite wideout will be something to watch this offseason in Green Bay.

Unrestricted free agents: Stefon Diggs (WR), Robert Woods (WR), Folorunso Fatukasi (IDL), Jeff Okudah (CB), Case Keenum (QB), M.J. Stewart (S), Del'Shawn Phillips (LB), Neville Hewett (LB), Derek Barnett (EDGE), Eric Murray (S), Kris Boyd (CB), Mario Edwards Jr. (IDL), Dare Ogunbowale (RB), Jon Weeks (LS), Jerry Hughes (EDGE), Kendrick Green (C), Myles Bryant (CB), Devin White (LB), Irv Smith Jr. (TE), Ka'dar Hoffman (CB)

Projected cap space: -$2,049,447

Team needs: WR, G, DT, T

Getting protection for C.J. Stroud is important, but the Texans will need wide receivers if Stefon Diggs departs in free agency. Tank Dell's knee injury plays a role in this as well. Won't be surprising if Houston is aggressive in finding a wide receiver this offseason.

Unrestricted free agents: Ryan Kelly (C), Mo Alie-Cox (TE), Joe Flacco (QB), E.J. Speed (LB), Julian Blackmon (S), Ashton Dulin (WR), Taven Bryan (IDL), Dayo Odeyingbo (EDGE), Danny Pinter (RG), Mark Glowinski (RG), David Long (CB), Ronnie Harrison (S), Juwann Winfree (WR), Trey Sermon (RB), Kylen Granson (TE), Sam Ehlinger (QB), Will Fries (RG), Grant Stuard (LB)

Projected cap space: $28,247,239

Team needs: TE, G, C, CB

The Colts have to improve the tight end position in free agency and the draft, needing to add more pass catchers around Anthony Richardson. The quarterback also needs to be protected up front, and the Colts will need to re-sign Kelly to start.

Unrestricted free agents: Brandon Scherff (RG), Mac Jones (QB), Jeremiah Leadbetter (IDL), Blake Hance (LG), Caleb Johnson (LB), C.J. Beathard (QB), Andre Cisco (S), D'Ernest Johnson (RB), Josiah Deguara (TE), Luke Farrell (TE)

Projected cap space: $31,246,564

Team needs: CB, S, G, C

The Jaguars need some youth in the secondary, and they have money to spend and not a lot of free agents this year. Even if Brandon Scherff returns, the Jaguars need to improve the interior of the offensive line.

Unrestricted free agents: DeAndre Hopkins (WR), Justin Reid (S), Charles Omenihu (EDGE), Marquise Brown (WR), D.J. Humphries (LT), Joshua Uche (EDGE), Tershawn Wharton (IDL), Carson Wentz (QB), Derrick Nnadi (IDL), Justin Watson (WR), Samije Perine (RB), Nick Bolton (LB), Mike Pennel (IDL), James Winchester (LS), JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR), Kareem Hunt (RB), Mecole Hardman (WR), Marlon Tuipulotu (IDL), Jody Fortson (TE), Trey Smith (RG)

Projected cap space: $941,128

Team needs: T, G, DT, EDGE

A retool at tackle is what the Chiefs need, especially how Kansas City got blown off the ball by Philadelphia's edge rushers in Super Bowl LIX. Guard will be a priority, especially if Trey Smith leaves. The return of Rashee Rice will help at wide receiver.

Unrestricted free agents: Marcus Epps (S), Robert Spillane (LB), Harrison Bryant (TE), John Jenkins (IDL), Cody Whitehair (LG), Andrus Peat (LT), Alexander Mattison (RB), Trevon Moehrig (S), Ameer Abdullah (RB), Adam Butler (IDL), Malcolm Koonce (EDGE), Divine Deablo (LB), K'Lavon Chaisson (EDGE), Darnay Holmes (CB), Terrace Marshall JR. (WR), Nate Hobbs (CB), Janarius Robinson (EDGE)

Projected cap space: $92,526,914

Team needs: QB, WR, RB,T

Offense is the biggest need for the Raiders, starting with finding a franchise quarterback. With all the cap money available, the Raiders will need to add multiple pass catchers to the offense -- especially at wide receiver. Getting a good tackle to protect the next franchise quarterback is important, too.

Unrestricted free agents: Khalil Mack (EDGE), Morgan Fox (IDL), Kristian Fulton (CB), D.J. Chark (WR), Easton Stick (QB), Taylor Heinicke (QB), Denzel Perryman (LB), J.K. Scott (P), Asante Samuel Jr. (CB), Poona Ford (IDL), Troy Dye (LB), J.K. Dobbins (RB), Marcus Maye (S), Josh Palmer (WR), Tony Jefferson (S), Eli Apple (CB), Elijah Molden (CB), Teair Tart (IDL), Sam Mustipher (C), Jalen Reagor (WR), Hayden Hurst (TE), Bradley Bozeman (C), Shaquille Quarterman (LB), Chris Rumph II (EDGE), Simi Fehoko (WR), Brenden Jaimes (C), Nick Niemann (LB)

Projected cap space: $63,409,714

Team needs: EDGE, DT, S, TE, WR

Adding an edge rusher will be a top priority for the Chargers this offseason with Mack set to hit free agency. Los Angeles will need interior defensive line help as well, reloading on the front four of the defensive line. More pass catchers for Justin Herbert are needed, too.

Unrestricted free agents: Joseph Noteboom (LT), Alaric Jackson (LT), Demarcus Robinson (WR), Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Michael Hoecht (EDGE), Tutu Atwell (WR), Christian Rozeboom (LB), John Johnson (S), Hunter Long (TE), Ahkello Witherspoon (CB), Conor McDermott (RG), Larrell Murchison (EDGE), Tyler Johnson (WR), Troy Reeder (LB), Neville Gallimore (IDL), Bobby Brown III (IDL)

Projected cap space: $37,371,906

Team needs: WR, OT, CB, LB

A top-heavy team with skill-position players, the Rams will need to replenish at wide receiver after they move on from Cooper Kupp. They will also need tackle help with Joseph Noteboom heading to free agency.

Unrestricted free agents: Tyrel Dodson (LB), Emmanuel Ogbah (EDGE), Kendall Lamm (RT), Duke Riley (LB), Jevon Holland (S), Braxton Berrios (WR), Liam Eichenberg (C), Calais Campbell (IDL), Robert Jones (RG), Jordan Poyer (S), Siran Neal (CB), Isaiah Wynn (RT), Benito Jones (IDL), Jeff Wilson (RB), Elijah Campbell (S), Anthony Walker Jr. (LB), Da'Shawn Hand (EDGE), Cam Brown (LB), River Cracraft (WR), Jake McQuaide (LS), Tyler Huntley (QB), Tyus Bowser (EDGE), Matt Dickerson (IDL), D'Wayne Eskridge (WR), Jackson Carman (LT), Jack Stoll (TE)

Projected cap space: -$5,437,045



Team needs: S, DT, G, QB

The Dolphins will have to get under the cap, but they'll need enough money to sign Jevon Holland to a multi-year deal. If they don't re-sign Holland, Miami will have to be aggressive in the secondary. Finding interior defensive linemen is also a priority this offseason.

Unrestricted free agents: Cam Robinson (LT), Sam Darnold (QB), Harrison Smith (S), Byron Murphy (CB), Aaron Jones (RB), Stephon Gilmore (CB), Shaquill Griffin (CB), Jerry Tillery (IDL), Dalton Risner (LG), Jonathan Bullard (IDL), Johnny Mundt (TE), Brandon Powell (WR), Nick Mullens (QB), Dan Feeney (LG), David Quessenbury (RT), Jihad Ward (EDGE), Trent Sherfield (WR), Fabian Moreau (CB), Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB), Patrick Jones II (EDGE), Cam Akers (RB), Daniel Jones (QB), Camryn Bynum (S)



Projected cap space: $55,492,543



Team needs: CB, RB, DT, S

The Vikings will have to make a decision on Sam Darnold this offseason, but also need to address their cornerback situation. Byron Murphy, Stephon Gilmore and Fabian Moreau are all free agents.

Unrestricted free agents: Jonathan Jones (CB), Jacoby Brissett (QB), Deatrich Wise (EDGE), Austin Hooper (TE), Daniel Ekuale (IDL), JaMycal Hasty (RB), Jaylinn Hawkins (S), Joey Slye (K), Oshane Ximines (EDGE)



Projected cap space: $119,801,728

Team needs: T, G, WR, EDGE, RB

Don't be surprised if the Patriots spend big in free agency. They don't have a lot of free agents to retain and have the most cap space in the league. Adding offensive weapons and offensive linemen to protect Drake Maye is the goal for this offseason.

Unrestricted free agents: Chase Young (EDGE), Juwan Johnson (TE), Payton Turner (EDGE), Willie Gay Jr. (LB), Tanoh Kpassagnon (EDGE), Olisaemeka Udoh (LT), Lucas Patrick (LG), Will Harris (S), Paulson Adebo (CB), Adam Prentice (FB), Justin Herrson (RT), Ugochukwu Amadi (CB), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR), Dante Pettis (WR), Shane Lemieux (C), Shemar Jean-Charles (CB), Landon Young (RT)



Projected cap space: -$54,112,537

Team needs: EDGE, T, WR, TE

Another year the Saints have to get under the salary cap, impacting their ability to actually improve their roster. This offseason will be one in which the Saints will be restructuring deals in order to get cap compliant.

Unrestricted free agents: Darius Slayton (WR), Isaiah Simmons (LB), Drew Lock (QB), Jamie Gillan (P), Greg Van Roten (RG), Adoree' Jackson (CB), Azeez Ojulari (EDGE), Casey Kreiter (LS), Chris Manhertz (TE), Matthew Adams (LB), Aaron Stinnie (LG), Chris Hubbard (RT), Elijah Riley (S), Tim Boyle (QB), Gunner Olszewski (WR), Aaron Watts (IDL), Ty Summers (LB), Greg Stroman (CB), Ihmir Smith-Marsette (WR), Jason Pinnock (S), Patrick Johnson (EDGE)



Projected cap space: $43,380,069

Team needs: QB, T, G

Finding a franchise quarterback this offseason is the biggest checkmark on the Giants' to-do list. The Giants have had the worst offensive line in the NFL for the past seven years, a problem that never seems to go away for this franchise.

Unrestricted free agents: Haason Reddick (EDGE), D.J. Reed (CB), Javon Kinlaw (IDL), Tyler Conklin (TE), Tyron Smith (LT), Morgan Moses (RT), Solomon Thomas (IDL), Ashtyn Davis (S), Isaiah Oliver (S), Wes Schweitzer (C), Leki Fotu (IDL), Chuck Clark (S), Kenny Yeboah (TE), Jalen Mills (S), Sam Eguavoen (LB), Greg Joseph (K), Kendall Sheffield (CB), Kene Nwangwu (RB), Jamin Davis (LB), Malik Taylor (WR), Jake Hanson (RG), Jamien Sherwood (LB), Brandin Echols (CB)



Projected cap space: $16,858,469

Team needs: QB, T, CB, DT

The Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, so finding a franchise quarterback will surround the offseason. There isn't much cap space to retool the roster, but it will open up with the eventual post-June 1 cut of Rodgers. New York has to rebuild at cornerback if Reed doesn't return, needing a CB to pair with Sauce Gardner.

Unrestricted free agents: Josh Sweat (EDGE), Brandon Graham (EDGE), Zack Baun (LB), Mekhi Becton (G), Avonte Maddox (CB), Milton Williams (IDL), Rick Lovato (LS), Le'Raven Clark (RT), C.J. Uzomah (TE), Fred Johnson (T), Jack Driscoll (RT), Nick Gates (C), Parris Campbell (WR), Oren Burks (LB), Kenneth Gainwell (RB)



Projected cap space: $18,081,816

Team needs: EDGE, LB, WR, G

The Eagles won't be able to keep all their top free agents, but the intriguing decision will be which one they are going to pay. If Philadelphia can keep two of four between Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Zack Baun and Mekhi Becton -- it will be a good offseason.

Unrestricted free agents: Mike Williams (WR), James Daniels (RG), Donte Jackson (CB), Justin Fields (QB), Nate Herbig (RG), Elandon Roberts (LB), Najee Harris (RB), Damontae Kazee (S), Van Jefferson (WR), Kyle Allen (QB), Scott Miller (WR), MyCole Pruitt (TE), Tyler Matakevich (LB), Cameron Sutton (CB), Russell Wilson (QB), James Pierre (CB), C.J. Henderson (CB), Max Scharping (RG), Calvin Anderson (LT), Ben Skowronek (WR), Dan Moore Jr. (LT), Isaiahh Loudermilk (IDL)



Projected cap space: $53,263,766

Team needs: QB, WR, RB, CB

There's another quarterback decision to make in Pittsburgh, as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both free agents. The Steelers have plenty of cap space available to improve their roster, needing a wide receiver to throw to no matter who will be the quarterback.

Unrestricted free agents: Javon Hargrave (IDL), Charvarius Ward (CB), Dre Greenlaw (LB), De'Vondre Campbell (LB), Isaac Yiadom (CB), Jon Feliciano (LG), Joshua Dobbs (QB), Brandon Allen (QB), Kevin Givens (IDL), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (S), Aaron Banks (LG), Khalil Davis (IDL), Chris Conley (WR), Eric Saubert (TE), Tashaun Gipson (S), Pat O'Donnell (P), Rock Ya-Sin (CB), Ben Bartch (LT), Charlie Hack (RT), Patrick Taylor (RB), Nick McCloud (CB), Jaylon Moore (LT), Talanoa Hufanga (S), Elijah Mitchell (RB)



Projected cap space: $43,656,301

Team needs: DT, CB, EDGE, G

Getting another pass rusher is important for the 49ers, who will look to retool the defense under Robert Saleh (he's back as defensive coordinator). There could be a retooling in the secondary as well. Then there's the looming Brock Purdy extension on the horizon.

Unrestricted free agents: Jarran Reed (IDL), Pharaoh Brown (TE), Johnathan Hankins (IDL), K'Von Wallace (S), Trevis Gipson (EDGE), Artie Burns (CB), Laken Tomlinson (LG), Ernest Jones (LB), Tre Brown (CB), Stone Forsythe (LT)

Projected cap space: -$13,463,266

Team needs: G, T, QB, DT

The clock is ticking on Seattle finding a long-term replacement at quarterback for Geno Smith, but the Seahawks have to address the offensive line in free agency. Seattle also has to clear some cap space as well.

Unrestricted free agents: Chris Godwin (WR), Lavonte David (LB), Anthony Nelson (EDGE), Greg Gaines (IDL), Ben Bredeson (LG), Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (EDGE), Royce Newman (LG), Tavierre Thomas (CB), Chase Edmonds (RB), Kyle Trask (QB), William Gholston (IDL), Iosua Opeta (LG), Sterling Shepard (WR), Justin Skule (LT), Troy Hill (CB), Shaquil Barrett (EDGE), Robert Hainsey (RT), Bryce Hall (CB), Mike Edwards (S), Ryan Neal (S), Eric Banks (IDL), K.J. Britt (ILB)

Projected cap space: $559,732

Team needs: WR, EDGE, G, LB

Will the Buccaneers be able to retain Chris Godwin, or could they move on to their productive young wideouts? Will Lavonte David be back as well? The Buccaneers will have to get younger at linebacker as well.

Unrestricted free agents: Jerome Baker (LB), Sebastian Joseph-Day (IDL), Nick Folk (K), Quandre Diggs (S), Mason Rudolph (QB), Daniel Brunskill (RG), Tyler Boyd (WR), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (WR), Dillon Radunz (RT), Morgan Cox (LS), Daryl Worley (CB), Justin Hardee (WR), Nick Vannett (TE), Corey Levin (C), Raekwon McMillan (LB), Luke Gifford (LB), Joshua Kelley (RB), James Lynch (IDL), Marlon Davidson (IDL), Garret Wallow (LB)

Projected cap space: $44,076,216

Team needs: QB, WR, CB, EDGE

The Titans could find a quarterback in free agency with all the cap space they have, or go after that franchise quarterback with the No. 1 pick. Tennessee needs to improve at wide receiver as well, and there are players to be had in this free agent class.

Unrestricted free agents: Bobby Wagner (LB), Marcus Mariota (QB), Jeremy Chinn (S), K.J. Osborn (WR), Clelin Ferrell (EDGE), Tress Way (P), Dante Fowler Jr. (EDGE), Michael Davis (CB), Zach Ertz (TE), Cornelius Lucas (LT), Michael Deiter (LG), Trenton Scott (RT), Olamide Zaccheaus (WR), Noah Igbinoghene (CB), Benjamin St. Juste (CB), Jamison Crowder (WR), Dyami Brown (WR), Noah Brown (WR), Sheldon Day (IDL), Nick Bellore (LB), Jeff Driskel (QB), Jeremy McNichols (RB), Zane Gonzalez (K), Austin Seibert (K), Mykal Walker (LB), Jalyn Holmes (IDL), John Bates (TE), Darrick Forrest (S)

Projected cap space: $75,210,668

Team needs: T, EDGE, WR, CB

The Commanders are a team on the rise, and have enough salary cap space to get better for 2025. They'll need to address the tackle situation and get better pass rushers, paramount for staying amongst the elite teams in the NFC.