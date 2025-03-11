He hasn't caught Ryan Fitzpatrick yet, but Jacoby Brissett is gaining on the former NFL journeyman quarterback. Brissett plans to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, his seventh NFL team in 10 seasons, according to ESPN.

Fitzpatrick played for nine different teams during his 17-year career, but he never played for the Cardinals, who started 6-4 last season before losing five of their last seven games to finish with an 8-9 record. In Arizona, Brissett will back up two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, who started every game last year but missed a combined 18 games the previous three seasons due to injury.

In Brissett, the Cardinals will get a 32-year-old veteran who has made 53 career regular season starts. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett won his first regular season start while playing in relief of injured teammate Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady, who was serving a suspension. The Patriots won the Super Bowl that season.

Brissett went on to spend four seasons with the Colts, where he served as the team's starting quarterback in 2019 following Andrew Luck's retirement at the end of the preseason. Brissett went 7-8 as the Colts starter that year with 18 touchdown passes against just six interceptions.

Brissett then spent one season apiece with the Dolphins, Browns, Commanders and Patriots. He went 1-4 as New England's starter last year before he was replaced in the lineup by then-rookie Drake Maye.