The 2025 NFL offseason has already brought a tizzy of blockbuster moves. Monday marked the start of the free agent negotiating period, when all 32 teams could begin discussing prospective contracts with impending free agents. And plenty of clubs got busy right out of the gate, with big names like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Milton Williams and Jaycee Horn agreeing to lucrative new contracts.
Perhaps the most impactful moves come at the quarterback position, however, and Monday also brought a wave of those, with several veteran starters striking deals with new teams. That rush of action followed a pre-free agency trade involving the Las Vegas Raiders, and the carousel is still spinning, with a handful of clubs -- the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers included -- still searching for answers under center.
Some of them could wait until April's draft to properly address the position, but perhaps not.
In the meantime, here's a roundup of the most notable moves to occur at quarterback this offseason, including both reported contract agreements and trades as 2025 free agency kicks into high gear:
Starting QB moves
|Acquired Geno Smith (trade): The Raiders agreed to send a 2025 third-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks for the former Comeback Player of the Year. It's a win-now endeavor from new Raiders brass, including coach Pete Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady, complete with an expected pay raise for the 34-year-old Smith, who's still got a live arm but has been prone to forced throws. Smith's arrival won't necessarily preclude Las Vegas from also adding an arm of the future.
|Signing Justin Fields: Scarred by their failed Aaron Rodgers experiment, New York pivoted to a much younger option in Fields, who despite starting 44 games over four seasons is still just 26. While the former first-rounder remains something of a projection, flashing both electric and erratic stuff as a No. 1, his reported deal -- two years, $40 million -- is a step removed from high-end backup money in this era. In other words, it's a low-risk, high-reward bet for a franchise in transition.
|Signing Sam Darnold: Rather than commit big bucks to an aging Geno Smith, Seattle is committing big bucks -- just not nearly as much -- to another explosive but mercurial signal-caller. Darnold is a tricky evaluation, thriving in a cozy Minnesota Vikings setup to restore his value in 2024 ... until a skittish finale. The nice thing for the Seahawks, who don't have Vikings-level firepower: Darnold's still fairly young (27), and Seattle has a third-rounder from the Smith trade to throw additional darts.
QB competition moves
|Acquired Kenny Pickett (trade): Desperate for help under center with Deshaun Watson sidelined indefinitely, the Browns sent a 2025 fifth-round pick, plus struggling reserve Dorian Thompson-Robinson, to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett, their former AFC North rival. Mostly confined to the bench behind Jalen Hurts in Philly, Pickett was gritty, if streaky, as the Pittsburgh Steelers' one-time starter. He figures to get a crack at the Week 1 gig, depending on other competition.
|Signing Daniel Jones: Pledging to add veteran competition for erratic former first-rounder Anthony Richardson, the Colts did just that by reaching a deal with Jones, the former New York Giants starter, as a one-year, $14 million lottery ticket. Fresh off a bench stint with the Minnesota Vikings, Jones is mobile with plenty of experience (69 career starts), but outside of a single playoff upset, he's struggled to push the ball downfield. He and Richardson may well trade starts throughout the 2025 campaign.
Backup QB moves
|Signing Nick Mullens: Basically, this means bye-bye to Mac Jones, the former New England Patriots first-rounder who spent 2024 as Trevor Lawrence's No. 2. Mullens is coming off three years as the top backup in Kevin O'Connell's system with the Minnesota Vikings.
|Re-signing Jimmy Garoppolo: The Rams didn't just give Matthew Stafford a raise to stick around. They are also paying a premium to retain his 2024 backup, the former San Francisco 49ers starter. Garoppolo barely suited up in his L.A. debut, but he's on track to be the NFL's highest-paid No. 2 on an extension worth up to $11 million. It's not too illogical, considering his experience and the fact Stafford will be 37 this year.
|Signing Zach Wilson: One year after the rival New York Jets shipped Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins are adding him as Tua Tagovailoa insurance on a one-year deal. Much-maligned during his inefficient reign as a Jets starter, both before and after Aaron Rodgers' takeover, Wilson is still just 25, but he didn't take a single snap as the Broncos' third-stringer in 2024.
|Signing Josh Dobbs: With Jacoby Brissett out as Drake Maye's veteran backup, in comes "The Passtronaut," who will now be on his eighth team of the last five years. Dobbs is mobile as an emergency reserve, but his value comes primarily as a resource in the quarterback room.