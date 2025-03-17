The 2025 NFL offseason has already brought a tizzy of blockbuster moves. The NFL is only a week into its version of March Madness, and the first first week of free agency has indeed been madness. There have been a number of big-money deals involving big name free agents like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, and Milton Williams. There's also been monster extensions handed out, most notably to Derek Stingley Jr., Jaycee Horn, and the Bengals receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Perhaps the most impactful moves come at the quarterback position, however, with several veteran starters striking deals with new teams. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith, while his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, landed Sam Darnold in free agency. Even with those moves, the carousel is still spinning, with a handful of clubs -- the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers included -- still searching for answers under center.

Some of them could wait until April's draft to properly address the position, but perhaps not.

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Updates on top 100 free agents, Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs among best available Cody Benjamin

In the meantime, here's a roundup of the most notable moves to occur at quarterback this offseason, including both reported contract agreements and trades as 2025 free agency kicks into high gear:

Starting QB moves



Raiders Acquired Geno Smith via trade: The Raiders agreed to send a 2025 third-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks for the former Comeback Player of the Year. It's a win-now endeavor from new Raiders brass, including coach Pete Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady, complete with an expected pay raise for the 34-year-old Smith, who's still got a live arm but has been prone to forced throws. Smith's arrival won't necessarily preclude Las Vegas from also adding an arm of the future.

Jets Signing Justin Fields: Scarred by their failed Aaron Rodgers experiment, New York pivoted to a much younger option in Fields, who despite starting 44 games over four seasons is still just 26. While the former first-rounder remains something of a projection, flashing both electric and erratic stuff as a No. 1, his reported deal -- two years, $40 million -- is a step removed from high-end backup money in this era. In other words, it's a low-risk, high-reward bet for a franchise in transition.

Seahawks Signing Sam Darnold: Rather than commit big bucks to an aging Geno Smith, Seattle is committing big bucks -- just not nearly as much -- to another explosive but mercurial signal-caller. Darnold is a tricky evaluation, thriving in a cozy Minnesota Vikings setup to restore his value in 2024 ... until a skittish finale. The nice thing for the Seahawks, who don't have Vikings-level firepower: Darnold's still fairly young (27), and Seattle has a third-rounder from the Smith trade to throw additional darts.

QB competition moves



Browns Acquired Kenny Pickett via trade: Desperate for help under center with Deshaun Watson sidelined indefinitely, the Browns sent a 2025 fifth-round pick, plus struggling reserve Dorian Thompson-Robinson, to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett, their former AFC North rival. Mostly confined to the bench behind Jalen Hurts in Philly, Pickett was gritty, if streaky, as the Pittsburgh Steelers' one-time starter. He figures to get a crack at the Week 1 gig, depending on other competition.

Colts Signing Daniel Jones: Pledging to add veteran competition for erratic former first-rounder Anthony Richardson, the Colts did just that by reaching a deal with Jones, the former New York Giants starter, as a one-year, $14 million lottery ticket. Fresh off a bench stint with the Minnesota Vikings, Jones is mobile with plenty of experience (69 career starts), but outside of a single playoff upset, he's struggled to push the ball downfield. He and Richardson may well trade starts throughout the 2025 campaign.

Backup QB moves