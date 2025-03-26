Signing Jacoby Brissett: Needing some proven insurance behind Kyler Murray , the Cardinals are turning to a prototypical journeyman in Brissett, who's now on his sixth team in as many seasons. Coach Jonathan Gannon was with the Indianapolis Colts when Brissett briefly held a starting gig.

Retaining Kirk Cousins: Atlanta did not release Cousins before its roster deadline, meaning the veteran QB will receive a $10 million roster bonus in 2026. Moreover, this keeps Cousins with the Falcons , at least for now. While the team could opt to trade him at some point, the Falcons brass has been on record saying they are comfortable with him as their backup to Michael Penix Jr. , so this saga may still have another chapter or two.

Signing Nick Mullens: Basically, this means bye-bye to Mac Jones , the former New England Patriots first-rounder who spent 2024 as Trevor Lawrence's No. 2. Mullens is coming off three years as the top backup in Kevin O'Connell's system with the Minnesota Vikings.

Signing Gardner Minshew : After being released by the Las Vegas Raiders a year removed from signing a two-year deal with the organization, Minshew sticks in the AFC West by signing with Kansas City. The one-year pack positions Minshew -- who has 46 career stats -- to be the top backup to Patrick Mahomes .

Signing Bailey Zappe : This will be Zappe's second stint with the Chiefs . He initially signed with the team's practice squad at the beginning of the 2024 regular season after being cut by the New England Patriots. However, Zappe then signed on with the Cleveland Browns active roster in late October. Zappe returns to K.C. to serve as a depth piece in the QB room and compete with Gardner Minshew for the backup job to Mahomes.

Re-signing Jimmy Garoppolo: The Rams didn't just give Matthew Stafford a raise to stick around. They are also paying a premium to retain his 2024 backup, the former San Francisco 49ers starter. Garoppolo barely suited up in his L.A. debut, but he's on track to be the NFL's highest-paid No. 2 on an extension worth up to $11 million. It's not too illogical, considering his experience and the fact Stafford will be 37 this year.

Signing Zach Wilson: One year after the rival New York Jets shipped Wilson to the Denver Broncos , the Dolphins are adding him as Tua Tagovailoa insurance on a one-year deal. Much-maligned during his inefficient reign as a Jets starter, both before and after Aaron Rodgers' takeover, Wilson is still just 25, but he didn't take a single snap as the Broncos' third-stringer in 2024.

Signing Josh Dobbs: With Jacoby Brissett out as Drake Maye's veteran backup, in comes "The Passtronaut," who will now be on his eighth team of the last five years. Dobbs is mobile as an emergency reserve, but his value comes primarily as a resource in the quarterback room.

Signing Jameis Winston: New York has a backup quarterback with 87 career starts and more than 150 career passing touchdowns (154). That's a pretty good place to be. Winston can still be ready to roll for a few spot starts, as victories in starts against the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers indicate.

Signing Mason Rudolph: Pittsburgh brought back a very familiar face in Rudolph, who has spent the majority of his career with the Steelers though played for the Titans last year. He probably was not the veteran quarterback Steelers fans wanted to see them add early in free agency, but Aaron Rodgers could still happen in the coming days or weeks.

Signing Mac Jones: Brock Purdy gets a new, experienced backup. Jones is capable of filling in when needed, but will now be playing for his third team in three years. His most interesting connection to San Francisco? 49ers brass was reportedly enamored by the former Alabama product before picking Trey Lance near the top of the 2021 draft instead.

Re-signing Kyle Trask: Trask has been Tampa's backup for a while now, first behind Tom Brady and more recently behind Baker Mayfield . He's rarely been pressed into action, but the Bucs seem to like him.