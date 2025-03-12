Less than a month after playing in his first Super Bowl as a member of the Chiefs, DeAndre Hopkins is signing with another team that has legitimate championship aspirations. The former All-Pro wideout has come to terms on a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens that is worth up to $6 million, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

A possible future Hall of Fame receiver, Hopkins finished the 2024 season with the Chiefs after being traded from Tennessee just before the deadline. In 10 games with the Chiefs, Hopkins made five starts and caught 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns. He caught three passes during the postseason that included a touchdown reception late in Kansas City's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 16 games, Hopkins caught 56 of 80 targets for 610 yards and five touchdowns. While those numbers are well below his usual output, it should be noted that Hopkins played through a knee injury all season that was sustained during training camp.

As he showed in Kansas City, Hopkins -- a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro -- is still capable of making big plays when called upon. In Baltimore, Hopkins will get a chance to catch passes from two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson, who despite his and Baltimore's success has yet to reach the Super Bowl during his time under center.

Along with Jackson, Hopkins is joining an offense that also includes fellow wideout Zay Flowers, three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry, who ran for 1,921 yards during his first season in Baltimore.