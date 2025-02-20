Darius Slay had a big role in the Philadelphia Eagles' historic Super Bowl run, helping the team boast the NFL's top-ranked defense. The veteran cornerback may or may not return to the team in 2025, however, and now he's identified which other club would be atop his wish list if he makes it to the open market.

"I love Detroit," Slay told the "St. Brown Podcast" on Wednesday. "I've got nothing but love. That's my second home. ... For sure the two spots I would love to ... be at is Philly or Detroit. Those are the main two."

He noted, however, that his first order of business is negotiating with the Eagles: "Whatever they wanna do," he said. "I might re-sign back, hopefully. If I [don't], then we'll see what we're doing. 'Cause I do wanna play one more year for sure."

James Bradberry gets Super Bowl ring with Eagles, holds no vendetta toward Chiefs with future in mind Jeff Kerr

Technically, Slay is already under contract with the Eagles through 2025, thanks to a restructured three-year extension he signed in 2023. Philadelphia has two up-and-comers at cornerback, however, in Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell -- both of whom just drew Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration -- and Slay is owed $13.8 million in the final year of his deal at age 34. The Eagles could save more than $4 million against their 2025 salary cap by designating Slay a post-June 1 release.

The six-time Pro Bowler said previously he'd like to finish his NFL career with the Eagles but is open to playing elsewhere, if needed. He of course began his career with the Detroit Lions, arriving as a second-round draft pick in 2013. Slay spent seven seasons in Motown, leading the NFL in interceptions and pass breakups during his 2017 campaign, before moving to the Eagles via trade in 2021.